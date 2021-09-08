Explosives, weapons cause Fayette judge to deny lower bond for UK Hospital suspect

The Central Kentucky man accused of taking explosives to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital will not get a lower bond after a judge ruled the “arsenal” of weaponry he had proved he was a danger to the community.

Bryan Carroll of Versailles was arrested in March after UK police were alerted that an “armed and dangerous” man with experience using explosives was on campus. They found him at the Lexington hospital and arrested him on outstanding warrants in Versailles. But additional charges followed when five alleged explosives and several guns were found in Carroll’s car.

Detectives on Wednesday testified that they believed Carroll posed a danger to the community on March 25 when he was arrested outside the hospital.

“This was something that we call a Category A incident, where the immediate threat to life and infrastructure is severe,” detective John Finley testified. Finley is a six-year veteran of the Lexington Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit.

Carroll’s attorney, J. Parker Mincy, had requested a hearing to try to reduce Carroll’s $155,000 full-cash bond. Carroll has been in custody at the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center since his arrest.

That day, the UK Police Department was the first agency to respond to the hospital, and multiple officers, including detective John Hader, detained Carroll. Versailles police had warned them that he was known to have guns, armor and explosives.

When they searched Carroll’s Honda CR-V, police found what they thought was a homemade explosive device, Harder testified Wednesday. They called in the city’s Hazardous Devices Unit.

The Lexington bomb squad concluded that the first device actually wasn’t an explosive. But they found five other devices that were, Finley testified.

Bryan Carroll (left) looked on as prosecutors presented a photo of what University of Kentucky detectives thought was an improvised explosive in Carroll's vehicle the day he was arrested outside UK Hospital.

X-ray of explosive at UK Hospital showed nails, firework powder

Photos of the explosives were shown in Fayette County court Wednesday. One of the explosives was a taped-up can with “soup” written on the outside of it. There were 99 nails inside that would have been dangerous shrapnel if the device exploded, Finley testified.

Also inside the soup can was powder consistent with the powder found in consumer fireworks, Finley said. The can had a fuse on it and presented significant danger if it were to explode.

“This device was totally liable to cause serious body injury or death to any individual in close proximity to it,” Finley said.

The other explosives appeared to be modified mortar fireworks, which posed a less significant threat, Finley testified. They were similar to fireworks, which are often found in a tube and have a “lift charge.” Those fireworks typically shoot up into the air from the tube and explode, displaying colors.

But Carroll’s modified items didn’t have tubes, meaning they wouldn’t properly shoot up into the air before exploding, Finley said. One of the explosives might have exploded instantly if lit, Finley said.

These explosives could have damaged hearing or eyesight for people in close proximity if they’d been detonated, Finley said. He also said they could’ve blown someone’s hand off if they exploded while they were being held.

Mincy, Carroll’s attorney, argued that none of the explosive devices Carroll had were capable of being set off without being lit. Detectives affirmed Mincy’s point.

“I would say it’s highly unlikely” the explosive could’ve detonated if it were dropped by accident, Finley said.

Detective: Man arrested with bombs in Lexington threatened earlier to kill officers

‘His own mother was in that hospital’

Mincy argued the explosives Carroll had wouldn’t have gone off by accident. He said Carroll made no threats to anyone while he was at the hospital visiting his ill mother, and he had no reason to want to harm anyone at UK Hospital that day.

“His own mother was in that hospital,” Mincy said. “That is the last place that he would want to cause any harm. He was there to care for her as he does and has done for years now. He was with his father. There is nothing here that would lend any support to the idea that Mr. Carroll wanted to hurt anybody, especially at that hospital.”

Mincy instead implied that these types of explosives can be used for “entertainment.”

“There are people who are interested in seeing what happens when something catches on fire,” Mincy said.

Prosecutor Eric Finke, representing the Fayette Commonwealth Attorney’s office, contended that the explosive with nails wasn’t meant for fun.

“The ‘entertainment’ value here kind of ended at the nails,” Finke said.

Controlled explosions, new investigation details after University of Kentucky arrest

Suspect is ‘high risk’ and had ‘arsenal of weapons’

Carroll sought a lower bond because of his elderly parents, “one of which is very critically ill.” Carroll would be OK with 24-hour surveillance while out on bond, Mincy said.

“All he’s asking is for the chance to spend a couple of, presumably, their last days on earth with them,” Mincy said.

But Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy A. VanMeter refused.

“Due to the totality here of the weapons, the body armor and the IEDs — particularly that homemade explosive device with the 99 nails in it as shrapnel — this cannot be fairly described as ‘this is just for entertainment,’” VanMeter said.

“The defendant is a convicted felon, which means he cannot possess a firearm, much less the arsenal that was in the vehicle and on his person,” VanMeter said.

VanMeter also said Carroll had been ruled “the highest risk” for failing to appear at future court dates if he was granted a lower bond and also a “high risk” for new criminal activity.

VanMeter also added new conditions to Carroll’s bond. She said he would be subjected to constant electronic monitoring if he were able to post his $155,000 bond.

There is a possibility that Carroll’s case, currently in Fayette Circuit Court, could be sent to the federal level. Federal agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to UK Hospital when Carroll was arrested and conducted investigations at his home in Versailles, where they did controlled detonations of explosives.

Finke said federal investigators are still working on that case, and it’s possible that a federal indictment could come in the future. Meanwhile, the prosecutors, defense and the judge agreed to proceed with Carroll’s state case. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.