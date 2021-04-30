UK housing market 'on the boil' as prices rise

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·3 min read
Properties in Looe
Coastal properties have become increasingly popular

UK house prices rose by 7.1% compared with a year ago, the Nationwide has said, prompting one analyst to suggest the market is "on the boil".

The building society said the average property price had risen by £15,916 in the last year, to reach £238,831.

The Nationwide said increased savings during lockdown meant some first-time buyers would be better placed to afford a home.

But prices could continue to rise as homes available did not match demand.

Lucy Pendleton, from independent estate agents James Pendleton, said: "This market is on the boil.

"Silly season might be just around the corner. That's when a seller's market becomes entrenched against a backdrop of very high demand and you start to see open houses for properties that are nothing special and a return of gazumping."

The Nationwide said that prices rose sharply in April, up by 2.1% compared with March.

Year-on-year price growth accelerated as well, driven in part by the extension in stamp duty holidays in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

house prices
house prices

The pandemic has led some people to reassess their domestic set-up, with demand for more space coming to the fore.

"Our research suggests that while the stamp duty holiday is impacting the timing of housing transactions, for most people it is not the key motivating factor prompting them to move in the first place," said Nationwide's chief economist, Robert Gardner.

The state of the market saw some people queuing overnight outside an estate agent in Wales as homes for a new development went onto the market.

Nationwide's figures are based on its own mortgage data, and it suggests that the market is likely to continue to be busy for the next six months, owing to the stamp duty relief.

Price growth was also likely to accelerate, it said, with demand expected to exceed the supply of homes on the market.

Savings boost

That is generally bad news for first-time buyers, but the building society said some - with the help of their families - would be in a better position having had the opportunity to save money during the pandemic.

A typical first-time buyer would need to save £19,500, or around 50% of their gross earnings, for a 10% deposit on a mortgage, Mr Gardner said.

"The fact that around a third of first time buyers in England in 2018-19 said that friends or family helped them to raise a deposit through a loan or gift suggests that the recent surge in savings will help some, but that the impact won't be spread evenly," he said.

On the same day, Barclays boss Jes Staley said that built-up savings would help to create the biggest economic boom since the aftermath of World War Two in the UK.

The Nationwide said that the longer-term outlook for the housing market was more "uncertain".

"If unemployment rises sharply towards the end of the year as most analysts expect, there is scope for activity to slow, perhaps sharply," Mr Gardner said.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent Fine & Country, said: "Numbers like this won't last forever but the market may not begin to unwind until the busy summer season is out of the way."

Recommended Stories

  • Tax cut drives biggest jump in UK house prices since 2004

    LONDON (Reuters) -British house prices jumped by 2.1% in April, their biggest monthly rise in more than 17 years, after finance minister Rishi Sunak unexpectedly extended a tax break on property sales, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday. House prices are now 7.1% above their level last April, a growth rate which is just shy of the six-year high of 7.3% recorded in December, as COVID-19 lockdowns and increased home-working continue to boost demand for more spacious housing. "Just as expectations of the end of the stamp duty holiday led to a slowdown in house price growth in March, so the extension of the stamp duty holiday in the Budget prompted a reacceleration in April," Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said.

  • Venezuela's 'doctor of the poor' beatified in small ceremony

    A man revered by millions of Venezuelans as the “doctor of the poor” is one step away from sainthood after being beatified Friday in the South American country’s capital. Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernández, who died in 1919, was beatified in a simple and emotional ceremony, culminating decades of efforts by Venezuela’s Catholics. Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano, representing the Vatican, said during the ceremony that Hernández “will be called blessed and celebrated every year.”

  • Miami Beach officer stun-guns tourists after they threaten, throw bottle, police say

    A Miami Beach police officer was captured on video using a stun gun on two Chicago tourists, who police say were cursing at and threatening him.

  • Search continues for ship off Louisiana coast

    Volunteer searchers continue to scour bayous, lakes and islands looking for those still missing from the capsized Seacor Power off the coast of Louisiana. (April 30)

  • UK house prices see highest monthly rise since 2004 as property boom continues

    Experts say the pick up in house prices is being fuelled by the stamp duty holiday and demand for more space as the nation works from home and kids are home schooled.

  • Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits Can Be Turned into Corsages and Boutonnieres for Prom

    Due to the pandemic, many students are facing nontraditional proms anyway—might as well make it cheesy.

  • Restoration of Hong Kong’s State Theatre Will Take Five Years, But it is Already a Hit

    The extension of an popular immersive exhibition that retraces the memories of one of Hong Kong’s most iconic cinema buildings, and the past glory of the local film and entertainment industries, has set high expectations for one of the city’s largest privately-run heritage conservation projects. A new life will be given to dilapidated cinema, the […]

  • Man accused of wife's murder on the run after armed robbery

    The family of his wife, who he is accused of killing, warns that he is dangerous, and anyone who spots him should call police immediately.

  • India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

    India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832.

  • Last chance to get best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs for $4.72 each at Amazon

    Aside from all the other great deals that Amazon is running right now on smart home gadgets, there's one sale in particular that our readers have been swarming to buy. It offers a terrific discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there. Sure we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ that lets you control your garage door from your smartphone or even your voice, but there's something else that's a far simpler addition to any smart home. It goes without saying that we're talking about smart plugs, and Amazon is running a fantastic limited-time sale on Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, which happen to be among the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon's entire site! These white-hot smart plugs aren't just best-sellers on Amazon. They also happen to be beloved, as you'll see if you scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page. 19,000 Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars, and that's no easy feat. Of course, what's not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $26.99?! That's already under $7 per plug, which is a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. But if grab a 4-pack today before Amazon's discount disappears, you'll only pay $4.72 per plug. Just clip the 15% coupon on the product page and use the promo code EXSH75VZ at checkout, and you'll slash the price all the way down to $18.89 for a 4-pack of plugs. Whether you're just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market or you're a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, of course, and you obviously have some wireless home security cameras spread around your home. If you don't, you really should take advantage of Amazon's sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It's so crazy that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is on sale for just $29.98! But smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone, so don't miss this great deal. The extra promo code that slashes the price all the way down to $4.72 for a 4-pack is scheduled to expire at the end of the day on Friday, so you're almost out of time!

  • India's oxygen crisis to ease by mid-May, output to jump 25% - executive

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25% and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases. Dozens of hospitals in cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have run short of the gas this month, sending relatives of patients scrambling for oxygen cylinders, sometimes in vain. Medical oxygen consumption in India has shot up more than eight-fold from usual levels to about 7,200 tonnes per day this month, said Moloy Banerjee of Linde Plc, the country's biggest producer.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: CDC guidelines, vaccine demand, hospitalizations & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • The April MLB awards: Evaluating the stars and surprises of the first month

    What April tells us about a star-studded AL MVP race, and how much you should buy into the topsy-turvy standings after one month of the 2021 MLB season.

  • Manchester United hammer Roma after second-half onslaught

    Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes scored twice each in a 6-2 win.

  • Indigenous chief to request UN peacekeepers to prevent lobster fight boiling over

    Sipekne’katik chief Mike Sack says his First Nation plans to open a lobster fishery in Nova Scotia in defiance of government rules Fishermen from the Sipekne’katik band work from a wharf after opposition from non-Indigenous fishers in Saulnierville, Nova Scotia. Photograph: Ted Pritchard/Reuters After a violent clash over lobster fishing on Canada’s east coast last year, a First Nations chief says he will request United Nations peacekeepers to keep his people safe on the water this summer – predicting tensions will reach a boiling point. When the Sipekne’katik First Nation sought to harvest lobster outside of the fishing season defined by federal authorities, commercial harvesters launched a series of protests that turned physical when traps were removed, harvesters assaulted and lobster pounds vandalized. The conflict was a microcosm of a larger trend of Indigenous communities attempting to uphold their historic rights to manage, harvest and sell fish in Canada. The Sipekne’katik chief, Mike Sack, said his First Nation is moving forward with plans to again open a self-regulated lobster fishery in Nova Scotia this June in defiance of the commercial season enforced by Canada’s fisheries department. “We’re going to send a letter off to the United Nations and hope that they can come and keep the peace … and just ensure that our people are not mistreated,” Sack said during a press conference last week. Sipekne’katik first opened its self-regulated lobster fishery in St Mary’s Bay last September, citing their right to support themselves through fishing under a treaty from the 1700s. This right was affirmed in a supreme court of Canada case more than two decades ago and interpreted as a right to fish for a “moderate livelihood”, although that has never been properly defined. In a statement this March, the fisheries minister, Bernadette Jordan, was supportive of rights to a moderate livelihood fishery, but said all lobster fisheries must operate within the established season, ending in May, for conservation reasons. “All harvesters will see an increased and coordinated federal presence on water and on land this spring, including fishery officers, supported by Canadian coast guard vessels,” her statement said, in part. “Fishery officers have the difficult job of enforcing the Fisheries Act equally to all harvesters, in very complex and evolving conditions.” Sack said working in those established bounds has not worked for Sipekne’katik, and noted that while the commercial fishery only employs about 20 to 25 people from the community, the self-regulated fishery could employ as many as 200. He said the community will offer to return its nine existing commercial lobster licenses and will move forward with its plans for its own fishery. “Once [Minister Jordan] came out and said no fishing out of season, to me she empowered commercial fisherman. What happened last year, it’s going to be a lot worse,” Sack said. “The biggest thing we’re trying to do is have it so our people can fish and come out of poverty without being in danger,” he said. “The species are the last thing we want to harm, it’s not going to happen, our ancestors wouldn’t be happy with us.” Sipekne’katik’s plan includes launching its own “extensive” conservation studies to ensure lobster stocks stay healthy, he said. Megan Bailey, a marine scientist with Dalhousie University, will be leading that research in coming months. She said her team will focusing on collecting data about lobster populations between June and November – outside the commercial fishing season. She said there are also plans to look at best practices in places such as Maine where lobster fishing does take place year-round.“I think what happened last fall, no one wants to see,” she said. “So how do we have collaborative coexistence of a commercial and a treaty fishery? In [St Mary’s Bay] specifically, but I think this is obviously a much larger conversation.” Meanwhile, the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance, a group of commercial fishery stakeholders in Atlantic Canada, put out a statement that said it is “concerned” by Sipekne’katik’s plan. “[The Department of Fisheries and Oceans] has hundreds of dedicated and respected fisheries and conservation scientists and invests millions of dollars annually to underpin the science-based rules and regulations that govern the sustainability of fisheries,” it said. “UFCA will continue to advocate for the government of Canada to maintain clear, lasting, responsible regulatory oversight for all fisheries.”

  • Pending home sales rise, but low inventory could cause headaches for buyers

    Ultra-low mortgage rates should keep home-buying demand strong, but inventory will remain a challenge.

  • Trust Us, You Have to See Inside Miley Cyrus' One-of-a-Kind Rock and Roll California Home

    Just like Miley Cyrus herself, her new California home is jam-packed with unique eye-catching detail. See inside the ultra glamorous space yourself here!

  • Last Sister of Mercy leaves KC, ending her order’s service here after 134 years

    There has always, and I say this with admiration, been a little outlaw in the Sisters of Mercy. Without that, they would never have shown up here in the first place.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.