UK Housing Market Sees Signs of a Slowdown After BOE Rate Hikes

UK house prices slowed more than expected this month after a series of interest-rate increases raised the cost of mortgages.

Nationwide Building Society said prices grew 0.3% in June to £271,613 ($330,000), the slowest since September and less than the 0.5% gain that economists had expected. The annual pace of growth eased to 10.7% from 11.2% in May.

“There are tentative signs of a slowdown, with the number of mortgages approved for house purchases falling back towards pre-pandemic levels in April and surveyors reporting some softening in new buyer inquiries,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist.

The Bank of England has lifted interest rates steadily since December to quell inflation, which has reached a 40-year high. With policy makers signaling more increases in the months ahead, economists expect a slowdown in the property market, which remained buoyant throughout most of the pandemic recession.

The economic backdrop is already turning increasingly sour.

A separate report Thursday showed the disposable incomes of British consumers dropped 0.2% in the first three months of the year when adjusted for inflation. That’s a fourth consecutive quarter of losses, the longest run of declines since records began in 1955.

Business confidence is also under pressure, with a survey from Lloyds Thursday showing it tumbled to the lowest level since 2021’s coronavirus lockdown as the impact of the cost-of-living crisis began to filter through to companies.

For now, house prices have been supported by a strong jobs market. Unemployment is near a 50-year low along with a shortage of properties on the market is likely to support prices from an outright decline. But the market is likely to cool as consumer finances are squeezed by surging inflation.

Nationwide and its rival mortgage lender Halifax have for months been warning that price growth is likely to slow if not fall in the coming months.

“The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates further, which will also exert a cooling impact on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates,” Gardner said.

