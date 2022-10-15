UK’s Hunt Sees ‘Difficult Decisions Ahead’ on Tax, Spending

Alex Morales
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the UK faces tough choices on tax and spending, as he seeks to calm financial markets with a marked change of economic direction following weeks of chaos triggered by his predecessor and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“Spending will not go up as much as people want and there’ll be more efficiencies to find,” Hunt said Saturday in a Sky News interview. “We won’t have the speed of tax cuts we’re hoping for and some taxes will have to go up -- that’s the reality of the very challenging situation we face.”

Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng in charge of the UK’s purse strings on a dramatic Friday, which saw Truss fire her longstanding ally and make another major U-turn on her economic strategy in a desperate bid to keep her job.

Desperate Bid to Save UK Premiership Lands Truss in More Trouble

The new chancellor made clear that while he agrees with Truss’s argument about the need for growth, he disagrees with how she and Kwarteng went about it. Using borrowing to fund tax cuts “doesn’t work,” he told BBC Radio. Other “mistakes” included trying to cut taxes for the UK’s highest earners, he told Sky News, a plan they abandoned after a ferocious political backlash.

Tough Choices

The new chancellor faces a huge challenge to calm markets. While Truss said canceling her plan to freeze corporation tax will raise £18 billion ($20 billion) a year, Bloomberg Economics estimates about £24 billion more savings or revenue raising is needed to put debt back on a sustainable track.

“The thing that people want, the markets want, the country needs now is stability,” he said. “No chancellor can control the markets. But what I can do is show that we can pay for our tax and spending plans.”

Hunt said all government departments would have to find “efficiencies,” which when pressed, he acknowledged could, in fact, mean “cuts.” He denied there would be a return to austerity on the level imposed by the Conservative-led coalition government in the early 2010s.

His comments potentially set Truss up for another humiliating U-turn, after she tried to assure her restless MPs in Parliament on Wednesday that there would “absolutely” not be spending cuts. Hunt also declined to commit to Truss’s pledge to raise defense spending to 3% of economic output, though he added he would make no commitments until he’s seen the Treasury numbers.

Truss Talks

That process begins with his officials on Saturday, he said, before he holds talks with Truss at her country residence, Chequers, on Sunday.

Truss Brings in Rival Who Could Steady the Ship, or Take Her Job

It’s a dramatic change of tone from the one taken by Truss and Kwarteng, who had staked their political reputations on an all-out push for growth through the biggest set of tax cuts in half a century. Truss’s rival for the top job in the Tory leadership contest, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, spent the campaign warning that Trussonomics would trigger market turmoil.

That prediction was borne out as Truss and Kwarteng failed to convince financial markets their plan was credible. Their Sept. 23 package triggered a sell-off that sent the pound to an all-time low against the dollar and forced the Bank of England to intervene in the gilts market to prevent a key part of the pensions industry from collapsing.

After his own leadership bid was cut short, Hunt had backed Sunak -- and there are echoes of the former chancellor’s argument -- that growth policies should wait until after public finances are in good order -- in what the new finance minister said.

Past Mistakes

“It was a mistake when we’re going to be asking for difficult decisions across the board on tax and spending to cut the rate of tax paid by the very wealthiest,” Hunt told Sky. “It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office for Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up.”

But while Hunt told the BBC he thinks Truss remains the best person to lead the country, the change of economic direction are likely to exacerbate the feeling among restless Conservative MPs that they should keep her.

Support for the Tories has slumped in opinion polls, as market uncertainty around the UK’s public finances drove up mortgage rates for millions of people.

“We have to be honest with people that if we want to keep the rises and interest rates as low as possible, then we have to give certainty to the markets that we really can fund every penny of our plans,” Hunt said.

Turbulent Markets

Truss’s double maneuver on Friday of sacking Kwarteng and saying corporation tax will now rise to 25% from 19% next year as had been previously planned by her predecessor, Boris Johnson, failed to steady the ship, with the pound and gilts both falling after she spoke.

High Priests of Trussonomics ‘Sad, Angry and Frustrated’

“We do not expect financial concerns to abate,” Citigroup Inc. economists Benjamin Nabarro and Jamie Searle said in a report to clients. “Instead, we believe further market instability likely lies ahead. Truss may struggle to remain in post, but more broadly the UK now faces a period of heightened market uncertainty without a clear policy strategy.”

That leaves Hunt with a major job to do -- especially as the central bank’s intervention in the bond market ended on Friday. The new chancellor has just over two weeks to come up with a package of measures that will convince the markets that he has a handle on the UK finances.

On Oct. 31 he’s due to deliver a medium-term fiscal strategy to spell out how the government will start to bring down the national debt as a proportion of output, and at the same time, the OBR, the government’s independent fiscal watchdog, will produce a set of economic forecasts.

“It’s going to be difficult,” Hunt told the BBC.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley profit misses estimate as deals drought extends

    (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a 30% slump in third-quarter profit, missing analysts' estimate as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt its investment bank business, sending its shares down nearly 4% in morning trading. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates to tame inflation, clouding the economic growth forecast, while the highs of a record last year drew tough comparisons. Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman said in a conference call he has not seen any clarity around inflation abating.

  • Briefs: Mansfield NAACP to resume town hall meetings

    News from Richland County and Ohio.

  • Miriam Margolyes says ‘f*** you’ live on Radio 4 as Jeremy Hunt arrives for interview

    Bafta-winning British-Australian actress Miriam Margolyes has told BBC Radio 4 presenters she wanted to say 'f*** you' to newly appointed chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he arrived for an interview.Source: BBC Radio 4

  • Imports are getting cheaper: Cost of foreign goods fall for third month in a row

    The rising value of the U.S. dollar is making it easier for Americans to buy French wine, Japanese electronics and other foreign goods: Import prices fell 1.2% in September to mark the third decline in a row.

  • Liz Truss news: Jeremy Hunt warns we need tax rises and wide spending cuts - live updates

    End of 'Trussonomics' in screeching double U-turn Chancellor backers say he will 'roll out Sunak's plan' Conor Burns '2017 harassment claim' made Truss reverts to tax rises she said would lead to ruin Big spending cuts loom as '£40bn of savings needed' Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Strikes Energy Targets in Kyiv Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US to Give Another $725 Million in Security AidRussian forces struck energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region early Saturday, the grid operator Ukrenegro said, with emergency

  • Banks Feast on Higher Rates, for Now

    Banks are building up capital thanks to the benefit of higher interest income, but whether it is enough will be strongly tested in the quarters ahead.

  • To Compete With Tesla, Volkswagen Injects $2.3B In Chinese Autonomous Driving Venture

    Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VWAGY) software unit Cariad will take a 60% stake in a new venture with Chinese technology firm Horizon Robotics for over $2 billion. The German carmaker will invest $1 billion in Horizon Robotics and €1.3 billion in the joint venture. The companies will develop technology that can integrate numerous functions for autonomous driving onto a single chip that will be available only in China. The venture will mean Volkswagen has a supplier in each significant region, Reuters re

  • Big Loss on Investments Dings JPMorgan Profit

    It’s the start of the third-quarter earnings season and the nation’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Co., is here with its typical bellwether report. + Revenue rose 10% to $32.72 billion. Wall Street was looking for $32.12 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit fell 17% to $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share. Analysts expected $2.90 per share. + The drop is largely because the bank set aside $808 million for potential loan-losses, part of $1.5 billion in total credit costs. A year ago, when the econ

  • Citigroup Reports 25% Profit Decline in Third Quarter

    Citigroup joins the bank-earnings parade. Here's what you need to know: + Revenue rose 6% to $18.51 billion. Analysts expected $18.26 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit fell 25% to $3.48 billion, or $1.63 per share. Wall Street was looking for $1.42. + Citigroup set aside $370 million for potential loan losses, part of $1.37 billion in credit costs that dragged down profit. A year ago, it was freeing up rainy-day funds. + Citigroup’s corporate- and investment-banking business posted $9.47 b

  • John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday

    John Travolta posted a birthday tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on Oct. 13. Preston died in 2020 of breast cancer at age 57.

  • China to ease share buyback rules amid a sluggish market

    China's securities regulator said on Friday it plans to revise rules to make it easier for listed companies to buy back shares in a bid to bolster corporate value and protect investor interest. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published the draft rules as China's benchmark CSI300 Index has lost more than 20% so far this year amid gloomy growth outlook. The announcement, which could improve market sentiment, comes ahead of China's politically key Communist Party Congress opening on Sunday.

  • BofA Sees More Pain In Store for Stocks After ‘Bear Hug’ Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock markets and the US economy will have to experience more pain before the Federal Reserve pivots away from its aggressive policy tightening, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Thursday’s rally in US stocks after a hot inflation print resembled a “bear hug” amid oversold conditions, high cash levels and the lack of a credit event, strategists led by Michael Harnett wrote in a note. US equities are higher again Friday as the S&P 500 Index opened up 0.7%, putting it o

  • Oil supply: The world is starting to get a ‘little more comfortable,’ analyst says

    KPMG Global Head of Clients & Markets Regina Mayor joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the latest in oil markets, OPEC+ production cuts, and global recession fears.

  • Nio shorts may have covered too soon, as EV maker’s stock sinks to more than 2-year low

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank to the lowest prices seen in more than two years, to disappoint not only bulls, but also likely the many bears who have just covered their short positions.

  • Wall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom

    When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co had a blunt answer: "No." The largest U.S. lender's workforce swelled 9% to 288,474 in the third quarter from a year earlier as it added staff in its consumer, investment banking and asset and wealth management businesses. Citigroup Inc increased its headcount to 238,000, up 8% from a year earlier, while its compensation and benefits rose 11%, according to results also released on Friday."We continue to invest in building out our teams for long-term growth opportunities, including health care, technology and energy," Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said.

  • Miriam Margolyes asked to leave 'Today' studio after sharing sweary insult about Jeremy Hunt

    The actor didn't hold back in her views on the new Chancellor.

  • White House claims Saudi Arabia pushed OPEC+ nations to cut oil output

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the White House's claims against Saudi Arabia regarding oil.&nbsp;

  • IAEA's Grossi hails Ukraine restoration of power to key nuclear plant

    Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the operating staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, "working in very challenging conditions," were doing everything they could to bolster the plant's off-site power, essential for ensuring nuclear safety. "Restoring the back-up power connection is a positive step in this regard, even though the overall nuclear safety and security situation remains precarious," Grossi said in a statement released at IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

  • Truss’s Desperate Bid to Save UK Premiership Lands Her in More Trouble

    (Bloomberg) -- Boxed in by market turmoil and a mutinous Conservative Party, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was left with two cards to play: hitting reset on her economic plan, and firing her friend and finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s