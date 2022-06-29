UK imposes sanctions on Putin's cousin and billionaire Potanin
The sanctions list also includes billionaire Vladimir Potanin, who bought Rosbank and shares in Tinkoff Bank following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to the UK Foreign Office, Potanin continues to amass wealth by supporting the Putin regime.
"As long as Putin continues his abhorrent assault on Ukraine, we will use sanctions to weaken the Russian war machine," a UK government spokesman said.