UK incomes fall for unprecedented fourth straight quarter - live updates

Real household incomes inflation cost-of-living crisis ONS GDP - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

UK household incomes fell for a fourth consecutive quarter at the start of the year, marking the longest run of declines since 1955.

Adjusted for inflation, disposable incomes dropped 0.2pc in the first three months of the year, according to the ONS. That leaves incomes 1.3pc lower than a year ago – even before April’s jump in energy bills and taxes kicked in.

The fall in incomes highlights the deepening cost-of-living crisis for British households amid runaway inflation fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are facing calls to do more to help families cope with the strain.

The ONS figures also confirmed that the economy grew 0.8pc in the first quarter. However, the Bank of England expects a contraction in the second quarter as inflation continues to rise and consumers cut spending.

Reaction: UK economic strength won't last

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, warns the growth in UK GDP in the first quarter is likely to be short-lived.

The 0.8pc rise in GDP in the first quarter will almost certainly be followed by a contraction in the second quarter, potentially of 0.5pc. A rebound in growth in the third quarter is likely to mean that the UK avoids a recession. But GDP is likely to be bumpy over the next year and the big picture is that the UK economy will probably be only fractionally bigger in 2023 than in 2019, before the pandemic. While today’s data holds no surprises for the MPC, the double trouble of high inflation and weak demand allows the MPC no easy options. The Bank of England’s chief concern remains the combination of high realised inflation and a tight jobs market that lifts expectations of future wage and price gains. That’s why we think rates will rise to 2pc by November. That implies a hike at every meeting between now and then.

UK business confidence drops to 15-month low

In another sign of how dire the outlook is, UK business confidence has tumbled to the lowest level since last year's lockdown.

Lloyds' gauge of confidence fell 10 points to 28pc in June, the lowest in 15 months. Firms also reported they have scaled back their own hiring intention.

Businesses had been proving more resilient than households to the fastest inflation in four decades, with sentiment holding up even as consumer pessimism reached a record.

But the latest survey suggests the tide might be starting to turn.

Hann-Ju Ho at Lloyds said:

Firms remain broadly positive but face several challenges ahead, including concerns around higher costs and slowing demand. If these trends continue, businesses may have less scope to pass on higher costs to support their margins.

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open after the latest figures showed an unprecedented fourth straight quarter of lower household incomes.

The blue-chip index fell 1.5pc to 7,201 points.

UK posts record current account gap

Britain's current account deficit has ballooned to £51.7bn – the biggest shortfall in records going back to 1955.

But the ONS said the figure, which equates to 8.3pc of GDP, should be treated with caution due to the impact of post-Brexit data collection changes on trade in goods imports and foreign direct investment.

Darren Morgan at the ONS said:

While today's figures are showing a very high balance of payments deficit, changes to the way EU imports are recorded, and challenges in collecting inward investment data, mean there is a higher degree of uncertainty with these numbers than usual.

The underlying UK current account deficit grew to £44.2bn (7.1% of GDP) in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2022.



Changes to data collection for goods imports and foreign direct investment mean these estimates are more uncertain than usual https://t.co/tQrGteIo42 pic.twitter.com/FZoXzKGfs1 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 30, 2022

Incomes fall for fourth quarter

Good morning.

UK household incomes slumped for an unprecedented fourth quarter as the cost-of-living crisis continues to eat into budgets.

The 0.2pc fall in disposable incomes in the first three months of this year marks the longest run of declines since records began in 1955.

It also leaves incomes 1.3pc lower than a year ago – even before April’s jump in energy bills and taxes kicked in.

The figures highlight the continued pressure on household finances amid soaring inflation fuelled by Russia's war in Ukraine, with prices rising for everything from food and fuel to clothing.

The ONS confirmed a 0.8pc growth in GDP in the first quarter. However, the economy is expected to contract in the second quarter as consumers begin to cut spending.

