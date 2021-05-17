Stop thinking like the EU, Lord Frost tells ‘indoctrinated’ UK officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crisp
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lord Frost said that Brexit would allow the UK to tailor rules to suit its situation and traditions.&#xa0; - PA
Lord Frost said that Brexit would allow the UK to tailor rules to suit its situation and traditions. - PA

British officials remain indoctrinated with "EU ways of thinking" that must be eradicated to make Brexit Britain more competitive, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for a bonfire of Brussels red tape.

He told MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee that a revolution was needed to "normalise" EU law still on Britain’s rulebook and return them to UK common law traditions, which are "lighter touch" and less risk averse.

Lord Frost said: "Lots of our bureaucracy and our regulatory systems have had to operate within a prescriptive EU law framework."

"We have internalised principles of EU law and EU ways of thinking about things for the last 50 years, which is harder to eradicate because it's quite subtle," the Cabinet minister and former Brexit negotiator said.

Lord Frost said he was recruiting for a task force that would focus on how to diverge from EU rules to give Brexit Britain a global competitive edge over European businesses in areas such as financial services.

"I have a role in making sure that what we put before Parliament is genuinely reforming, genuinely consistent with deregulation and the spirit of Brexit and and goes forward on that basis," he told MPs in comments that will fuel Brussels’ anxiety about Britain’s plans to diverge from EU rules.

The Brexit trade deal has level playing field provisions and an enforcement system that can allow either side to hit the other with tariffs if divergence is too dramatic.

Lord Frost added: "I personally profoundly believe that it's a huge advantage to a country to have the control over its own laws and the ability to design arrangements that suit its own traditions and ways of doing things."

He said that Britain could become a global leader in setting standards and rules, alongside the US, China and the EU.

"I don't think we should accept that we're in the EU's regulatory orbit," he said.

Lord Frost also doubled down on comments over the weekend that the EU’s "purist" interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol was putting the peace process at risk.

Britain infuriated Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods in the Protocol over customs checks for some UK goods going to Northern Ireland.

"If the way the Protocol is operating is undermining the Good Friday Agreement rather than supporting it then we obviously have a problem. That wasn't what the Protocol was meant to do and if it is doing it then it's not working right," Lord Frost said.

A European Commission spokesman said: "We will continue with this engagement in order to find solutions. The various unhelpful comments in the press will not prevent us from doing so.

"We need solutions – not soundbites – if we are to make the Protocol work for the benefit of everyone in Northern Ireland."

EU officials said it was "irresponsible" to set July 12, the start of the marching season, as a deadline for the solution of the issues with the new customs arrangements for Northern Ireland.

"I would like to say that we are making progress with the EU before that date," Lord Frost said. He added there was no formal deadline but that summers in Northern Ireland could be "turbulent" and both sides would need to take that into account.

"The politics over the weekend has riled up the unionists, no end. Deadlines don’t really work in Brexit. I am not sure it was the best idea by the British Government to pick the orange order day as a new deadline," the EU official said.

The EU was "absolutely aware of Unionist anger" towards the Protocol, but was not being "computer says no" over the Protocol, the source added.

Britain has told Brussels it is prepared to introduce new customs checks on UK food products crossing the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland in four stages from October.

The BBC reported details of a UK roadmap for the introduction of checks sent to Brussels at the end of March. Both sides are now working on a different joint text with EU sources describing progress as "good".

Lord Frost also told MPs the UK did not "choose gunboat diplomacy" in a row over fishing rights which prompted two Royal Navy vessels to be sent to Jersey to face demonstrating French fishermen.

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer: "I want to see a ceasefire"

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Monday he wants to "see a ceasefire reach quickly and mourn the loss of life."Why it matters: Schumer is a staunch defender of Israel and has maintained that Israel should be able to defend itself. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and 28 Senate Democrats also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Sunday."I agree with the statement put out by Sens. Murphy and Young last night in its entirety," Schumer told reporters in the Capitol.The violence has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Schumer did not answer a reporter's question on whether he supports the U.S.'s $735 million arms deal with Israel.The big picture: Israeli officials said Sunday a ceasefire is not on the table right now.The U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process has been holding extensive talks with both Israel and Hamas in an effort to restore peace.White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday would not commit to calling for a ceasefire when asked. "Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel, also with other countries in the region, is the most constructive approach we can take," she said. Go deeper... In photos: Israel-Hamas aerial bombardments enter second weekLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • British official says UK-EU relations 'bumpy' after Brexit

    Britain’s Brexit minister predicted Monday that relations between the U.K. and the European Union would continue to be “bumpy” amid tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements. David Frost said talks with the EU on ironing out the problems were “not hugely productive” so far. Since Britain made its final economic break from the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020, the two sides have sparred over EU boats’ fishing rights in U.K. waters and new trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

  • Fears parts of Scotland could lose new freedoms as Sturgeon urged to speed up vaccines in Covid hotspots

    Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to speed up Scotland’s vaccine rollout in Covid hotspots, after her deputy warned that areas with rising virus rates could soon see lockdown restrictions reimposed. Opponents accused Ms Sturgeon and her ministers of “sitting on their hands” over the roll-out of jabs in Glasgow, which along with Moray has been forced to remain in Level 3, while the rest of the country enjoyed new freedoms on Monday. Public Health Scotland figures showed there are now 100.3 cases per 100,000 people in Glasgow following an outbreak linked to the Indian variant - more than double the benchmark of 50 for it to join most of the rest of the country in Level 2. Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, warned that the outbreak in the country's largest city would not "settle down quickly" and said it was unlikely experts would feel confident lifting restrictions next week. Under Level 2, hugs and indoor visits to homes are allowed while hospitality venues are allowed to serve alcohol indoors.

  • Two cities, separated by US-Mexico border, are in completely different stages of pandemic

    Vaccine disparity is on display at the U.S.-Mexican border. A river separates El Paso and Juárez, but they're far apart when it comes to vaccines.

  • Ethiopia election: Fears over new delay

    The prime minister promises the election will be held soon, and will be free and fair.

  • Joy for UK pubs and hugs tempered by rise in virus variant

    Drinks were raised in toasts and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of U.K. pubs and restaurants opened Monday for indoor service for the first time since early January. Rules were also being eased in Scotland and Wales, with Northern Ireland to follow next week.

  • Rwanda's Kagame says relations are on the mend with France

    France's acceptance in a report this year that it bore a responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda marked a "big step forward" in repairing relations between the two countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday. A commission established by President Emmanuel Macron concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility. "When you talk about overwhelming responsibility ... that means a lot," the Rwandan president told France 24.

  • Lord Frost accuses EU of 'purist point scoring' over Northern Ireland

    The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator has accused the EU of “purist point scoring” over the bloc’s overzealous enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol and hinted that it could be scrapped altogether. Lord Frost, who was ennobled and given a Cabinet role for his work on the Brexit deal, said negotiators “had not anticipated” the EU’s tough enforcement of rules on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which he said makes “no sense”. The UK Government believes checks on goods that travel across the Irish Sea to their final destination in Northern Ireland should not be subject to the same border checks as goods which are at risk of entering the EU single market by travelling into the Republic of Ireland. The Northern Ireland Protocol established a system that effectively creates a customs border in the Irish Sea, which is unpopular with unionists and has led to increased tension at the ports in Northern Ireland in recent months.

  • Only three in 10 Scots believe they have enough facts on independence to make informed choice

    Only three out of 10 Scots believe the SNP has given them enough facts about independence in order to make a fully informed choice in any second referendum, according to a poll unveiled by Gordon Brown. The survey, commissioned by the former Prime Minister's Our Scottish Future think tank, found 58 per cent said they would not know enough about the impact of separation on issues like the English border and currency. Among the other matters a majority said were not confident about were a separate Scotland's security and defence arrangements, its tax policy and how it could join the EU. Half of Scots were also unsure about whether the monarch would remain head of state and how public services such as the NHS and schools would be funded without the Barnett formula. Mr Brown said that the SNP must “open the books” and warned that the SNP Government "cannot be both judge and jury" when setting out the case for an independent nation. Instead, he argued that the Nationalists should be prepared to open its case up to public scrutiny through parliamentary hearings.

  • Robert De Niro explains injury that sidelined him from new Martin Scorsese film

    Robert De Niro is in good spirits after suffering an injury while making another film with his longtime collaborator, Martin Scorsese. "It wasn't on the set," the 77-year-old film legend told ABC Audio while promoting the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. De Niro added, "So I have to get it repaired right away, and then I'll get back into shooting and so on."

  • U.S. gas stations still shut, prices at 7-yr high in slow recovery from cyberattack

    U.S. retail gasoline prices hit seven-year highs on Monday and many filling stations in the Southeast were still without fuel, as the region slowly recovers from a cyberattack on the nation's largest fuel pipeline. Last week's closure of Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast. Last week more than 15,000 gas stations were without fuel.

  • A 2nd suspected case of mystery 'Havana Syndrome' near the White House is under investigation: report

    The second case occurred after the official walked through a White House gate. The official sought immediate medical treatment, according to CNN.

  • ‘Monster’ nursing assistant gets seven life sentences for murdering elderly veterans with insulin

    Assistant US attorney says killer’s actions were ‘shockingly horrific’ and that her murder method was ‘unforgiving and brutal’

  • Paramount+ adds Brazil's top soccer league to its live sports stable

    Every Brasileirão match will stream on the platform through 2023.

  • Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe

    Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi faces a prompt punishment of 50 push-ups when he joins the national team squad for the European Championship at the end of the month. Batshuayi prematurely announced his own inclusion in the 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, firing off a tweet before the squad’s official announcement was completed at a formal news conference addressed by coach Roberto Martinez. The Crystal Palace forward had not followed the announcement by Martinez on the Belgium FA mobile app and jumped the gun.

  • AP Exclusive: Full-blown boycott pushed for Beijing Olympics

    Groups alleging human-rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a full-blown boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move likely to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations. A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others issued a statement Monday calling for the boycott, eschewing lesser measures that had been floated like “diplomatic boycotts" and further negotiations with the IOC or China. “The time for talking with the IOC is over,” Lhadon Tethong of the Tibet Action Institute said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

  • High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

  • NYC Pride parade bans police; Gay officers 'disheartened'

    Organizers of New York City’s Pride events said Saturday they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history. In their statement, NYC Pride urged members of law enforcement to “acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward.” “The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason,” the group said.

  • Manchin, Murkowski call on Congress to reauthorize Voting Rights Act

    The letter is designed to show bipartisan support for bolstering voting access legislation. But it's not clear enough Republicans will get behind the bill.

  • Emirates Air faced "tough year" as virus looms over travel

    Passenger levels for the Middle East's largest airlines plummeted by 70% last year and it furloughed more than a quarter of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates' chairman and chief executive said Monday. Despite the turbulence of last year and the continued uncertainty around global travel, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects passenger levels for Dubai's flagship carrier to climb back to nearly three-fourths of what they were before the COVID-19 outbreak by the end of the year. “It’s been a very tough year,” Al Maktoum said.