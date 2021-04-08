UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown

  • A man walks past the National Covid Memorial Wall commemorating all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Familiy members bereaved by Covid-19 mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Fran Hall draws the last hearts as families bereaved by Covid-19 mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Fran Hall draws one of the last hearts as people paint red hearts to complete the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Familiy members bereaved by Covid-19 walk along the National Memorial Covid Wall with pictures of their loved ones to mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • A woman takes a picture on her phone as people paint red hearts marking the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall to commemorate all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • A member of the grounds staff cuts the grass dotted with social distance markers in the parade ring before the start of the Liverpool NHS Day of the 2021 Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, Thursday April 8, 2021. The Aintree Grand National 2021 is a the three day festival of horse racing first run in 1839.(Tim Goode/PA via AP)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a display of cakes and desserts during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Lemonheads Barber shop during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Lemonheads Barber shop during a visit to Lemon Street Market in Truro, England, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 to see how they are preparing to reopen ahead of Step 2 of the roadmap on Monday. Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain's slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 10

Virus Outbreak Britain

A man walks past the National Covid Memorial Wall commemorating all those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
DANICA KIRKA
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.'s COVID-19 vaccination program is beginning to break the link between infection and serious illness or death, according to the latest results from an ongoing study of the pandemic in England.

Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus. People 65 and older were the least likely to be infected as they benefited most from the vaccination program, which initially focused on older people.

The study also found that the relationship between infections and deaths is diverging, “suggesting that infections may have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination.”

The positive news came amid renewed scrutiny of vaccinations that followed revised UK government guidance Wednesday that it will offer people under 30 an alternative inoculation to the AstraZeneca shot where possible. The change followed studies that the shot may be linked to very rare blood clots.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that the public should reassured by the abundance of caution demonstrated by authorities to make sure the vaccine rollout is as safe as possible.

“What we’ve learned in the last 24 hours is that the rollout of the vaccine is working, we’ve seen that the safety system is working, because the regulators can spot even this extremely rare event — four in a million — and take necessary action to ensure the rollout is as safe as it possible can be,'' he said. “And we are seeing that the vaccine is working. It’s breaking the link between cases and deaths.”

Some 31.7 million people had been given a first dose by Tuesday, or just over 60% of the country's adult population.

But Imperial researchers also urged caution, saying that infection rates leveled off at the end of the study period as the government began to ease the national lockdown and children returned to school. Future rounds of the study will assess the impact that further easing of restrictions has on infection rates.

The next step in lifting England’s third national lockdown is scheduled for April 12, when nonessential shops will be allowed to reopen, along with hair salons, gyms and outdoor service at pubs and restaurants.

The findings are based on data gathered by the 10th round of Imperial College’s Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission study, which conducts swab tests on a random sample of people across England each month. The latest round tested more than 140,000 people from March 11 to March 30.

Even though Britain has had one of the world's fastest vaccine rollouts, its death toll from the pandemic is the highest in Europe at over 127,000.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Attack on Iran ship off Yemen escalates shadow war

    An attack this week on an Iranian cargo ship that is said to serve as a floating base for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces off the coast of Yemen has escalated a yearslong shadow war in Mideast waters. The assault on the MV Saviz on Tuesday appears to have caused the most-extensive damage yet in this shadow war, seemingly between Iran and Israel — and one that could further escalate regional tensions. The attacks came at a time of mounting tensions between Iran and the United States over then-President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally pull out of the atomic accord.

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator said he got by on 3 hours of sleep a night and hasn't been paid his overtime yet

    The man who helped dig the Ever Given container ship out - as the world shared memes of his excavator - says he did not get the recognition he wanted.

  • EU ministers fail to agree on AstraZeneca policy in 'exasperating' meeting

    Health ministers failed yesterday to agree a joint EU policy on suspending the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in younger age groups, despite fresh advice from the bloc’s medicines regulator on potential links to rare forms of blood clotting. EU ministers held a meeting after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) revealed findings from an ongoing review of the vaccine, but were unable to translate the regulator’s advice into a common approach regarding which age groups should be targeted. As a result, Germany, Italy and Spain will only use the jab on the over-60s, while Belgium and France will stick to its over-55s bracket. Finland and Sweden have a higher cut-off point with the over-65s, while Denmark will continue its total ban pending an inquiry. According to EU diplomats, the meeting of health ministers was “exasperating” as no consensus was possible. EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that "the AstraZeneca experience shows that our pharmacovigilance system works. But it’s essential that we follow a coordinated approach. We must speak with one voice to improve public trust in vaccinations." Portugal, which currently chairs the EU Council, also urged governments to "work towards the most coordinated position possible in the EU" to no avail. Portuguese health minister Marta Temido said afterwards that "this is a technical decision. It is not a political decision. We must continue to follow the best scientific information provided by EMA in its opinions. We must not forget that individual decisions affect everybody." Some health ministers were disappointed that the EMA was not more explicit in its recommendations, as the agency provided no specific guidance on what age groups are most at risk from potential blood clotting events, due to lack of data. EU governments have made a habit of disregarding the regulator’s advice at different stages during the pandemic anyway. Despite repeatedly saying that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the rare risks, leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron have questioned its efficacy, previously labelling the AstraZeneca jab as "quasi-ineffective" in older groups. "Vaccination policy is a matter of national competence, they can take the EMA’s opinion and assessment into account but they can choose to apply stricter approaches if they wish," a Commission spokesman said when asked if it is frustrating that the agency’s advice is not followed to the letter. The spokesman added that it would be helpful if national authorities appointed experts to work with the EMA as further inquiries using more in-depth data continue. The Commission is currently working on a plan to design a vaccine passport, dubbed a ‘green pass’, within the EU, in an attempt to reopen borders and boost travel ahead of the crucial summer tourism season. National governments will have to agree on the Commission’s plan, but the lack of coordination so far and differing opinions over what brands of vaccines should be recognised could drag out the approval process so long that passports are no longer useful.

  • An ex-Fox News host walked out a BBC interview after clashing with a Black activist over Georgia's restrictive voting laws

    Commentator Aisha Mills claimed Eric Bolling was faking his concern for Black businesses, and he was not pleased.

  • Ted Cruz illegally used campaign funds to promote his own book, an ethics watchdog has alleged

    Ted Cruz used campaign funds to run adverts urging viewers to buy his book, the Campaign Legal Center watchdog has alleged.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Family of man who died from a blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine urge people to keep getting it, saying they trust the science

    Dr Alison Astles, a pharmacist, spoke to the Daily Telegraph after her brother Neil died from a blood clot developed after getting the shot.

  • Europe's COVID vaccine fiasco continues

    Just when it appeared as if Europe’s much-criticized COVID vaccination roll-out might finally be getting on track, new cases of the virus have skyrocketed, curfews and lockdowns have been reinstated and questions about the safety of some vaccines have led to an atmosphere of restive uncertainty across the continent.

  • Police officers are testifying against Chauvin, but the 'blue wall of silence' still stands, former cops say

    Bucking the so-called blue wall of silence, many senior Minneapolis police officers have taken the stand in recent days to decry former Officer Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd. But the testimony in Chauvin’s trial may not be the clean break from a deeply ingrained police mindset it appears to be.

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPStephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel raise an eyebrow at Matt Gaetz asking Trump for a blanket pardon

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police say

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Police called to Prince Harry and Meghan's California home nine times in as many months

    Police have been called to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home nine times in as many months, it emerged on Thursday, after the couple expressed concern about the decision to strip them of round the clock police protection. Since the couple moved into the property in Montecito, Santa Barbara, last July, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes. The data, obtained under Freedom of Information laws, was released after the couple shared their security fears in their television interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess, 39, revealed she had written letters pleading with the Royal family not to take away her husband’s personal protection officers, warning he was facing death threats. She complained that depriving their son, Archie, of a title had put his safety and risk and said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. UK police protection for the Sussexes was withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties, following a meeting of the Government body in charge of overseeing Royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to foot the bill out of his own pocket.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar slams Biden's 'shameful' plan to restart construction on Trump's 'xenophobic and racist' wall

    "It's shameful and unacceptable for [Biden] to continue the construction of Trump's xenophobic and racist wall," Omar said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • China protests transit of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

    China on Thursday protested the passage of a U.S. destroyer through the Taiwan Strait in the latest move as both nations increase their naval activity in the region. China tracked and monitored the USS John S. McCain throughout its passage on Wednesday, Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese military's eastern theater command, said in a statement. The U.S. move sent the “wrong signal” to Taiwan’s government and “willfully disrupted the regional situation by endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.