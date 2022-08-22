UK inflation could hit 18% next year on rising energy bills, bank warns

Woman changing thermostat on boiler

Rising energy prices could push UK inflation above 18% next year, the highest rate in nearly 50 years, according to experts.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - hit 10.1% in July, which is five times the Bank of England's target.

Investment bank Citi, which made the forecast, said inflation was "entering the stratosphere".

The Bank of England has previously projected that inflation will rise to more than 13% in the coming months.

Citi's forecast - which would be the UK's highest rate of inflation since 1976 - comes ahead of Friday's energy price cap announcement on the maximum amount suppliers can charge households for gas and electricity from October.

Citi's chief UK economist, Benjamin Nabarro, said affordability concerns were "growing more deafening by the day".

"The question now is what policy may do to offset the impact on both inflation and the real economy," he said.

Consultancy Cornwall Insight now expects a typical household energy bill to £3,554 a year from October. This is slightly below its previous forecast.

However, it now expects energy regulator Ofgem to announce a price cap in January of £4,650, which is higher than its previous estimate of £4,266.

Its calculations reflected a 15% increase in wholesale prices in the last week, Cornwall said.But the "highly volatile nature of the market" means these figures are expected to go up and down over the next couple of months, it added.

In October, all UK households will get a £400 discount on their fuel bills and some eight million low-income households will get an additional £650.

But Citi said that without further government support the price cap could hit £3,717 in October and £4,567 in January, reaching £5,816 in April.

Graph showing price cap forecast

The government has previously said there would be no new policies before a new prime minister is in place.

The new Conservative Party leader will be announced on 5 September and will face immediate pressure to tackle the nation's energy bills.

The current favourite, Liz Truss, has promised tax cuts and recently hinted at direct financial help for hard-pressed households.

Her rival, Rishi Sunak, has said he would introduce more targeted support for households, and has promised to reduce VAT on domestic energy bills from 5% to zero.

The energy price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers in England, Scotland and Wales for each unit of energy. The figure is based on how much gas and electricity a typical customer uses so each household's bill will vary.