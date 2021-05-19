UK inflation rate more than doubles in April

·2 min read
Women look at clothes
Clothes prices rose again in April

The annual UK inflation rate more than doubled in April, as higher energy and clothing costs drove prices higher.

The jump to 1.5% in April from 0.7% in March, means consumer prices are now at their highest level since March 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.

The difference was mainly due to price rises this year compared with falls at the beginning of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.

A rise in the price of oil had also led to higher petrol prices, it added.

Petrol prices were now at their highest level since January 2020, the ONS said.

Hannah Audino, economist at PwC said the sharp rise largely reflected an increase in prices from their low levels a year ago at the start of the pandemic.

She said she expected inflation to continue to rise as lockdown restrictions eased and the economy continued to reopen "allowing consumers to unleash some of their excess savings".

"Recent survey evidence suggests that the share of households who plan to spend some of their savings has increased in recent months, as the vaccine rollout boosts confidence," she added.

CPI inflation chart
CPI inflation chart

Two weeks ago the Bank of England said that UK inflation is heading above its 2% target and it expected it to hit 2.5% at the end of 2021.

That is due to a rise in global oil prices and the expiry in September of covid emergency cuts to value added tax (VAT) in the hospitality sector, as well as comparisons with the pandemic slump of 2020.

The Bank thinks inflation will then slip back to 2% in 2022 and 2023.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that so far there was no strong evidence that higher prices paid by manufacturers were feeding through to consumer prices.

However, he said the Bank "will be watching this extremely carefully" and would take action if necessary.

Recommended Stories

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with the Jewish state — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like all right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon

  • FBI will investigate 2017 murder of Asian-American teenage girl in Colorado as hate crime

    No arrests have been made in the death of 17-year-old Maggie Long, more than three years after local authorities say she was purposefully set on fire.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Mischa Barton finally reveals the 'complicated' reasons why she asked to have her character killed off 'The O.C.' - including on-set 'bullying'

    In a new interview with E!, the iconic teen actress from "The O.C." said "there were people on that set that were very mean to [her]."

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale, bets against Tesla

    Investment firm has $534m put options against Tesla shares, SEC filing reveals

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline

  • Sussex Royal loses its lustre as Duke and Duchess call in the liquidators

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally liquidated one of their sole-remaining British companies, marking the final nail in the coffin for Sussex Royal. Documents filed with Companies House revealed that MWX Trading confirmed on May 5 that it was winding up and a liquidator was appointed on May 14. The couple established the company in August 2019, naming their lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, as its secretary and Natalie Campbell, who worked for their charitable foundation Sussex Royal, as director. They registered it at Companies House and used the business to apply for trademarks. Ms Campbell and Mr Tyrrell were later replaced by James Holt, the couple’s former head of communications who was recently appointed executive director of their Archewell Foundation and is relocating to the US. The Duke and Duchess are also in the process of liquidating the company formerly known as Sussex Royal, The Telegraph understands. When the couple announced they were stepping back from their roles as working members of the Royal family they were told they could no longer use the name, and so changed it last July to MWX Foundation. Despite reports suggesting that MWX stood for Markle Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor, using the X from Sussex, sources claimed the name was just created from random letters and had no special significance. Sussex Royal was announced with much fanfare in July 2019, shortly after it was confirmed that the Sussexes were breaking away from the Royal Foundation, the charitable vehicle they had shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Company accounts revealed last year that it had £99,000 in the bank and would cost £16,000 to wind down. They also showed that the charity was owed £200,000 from an unidentified source. Accounts for the MWX Foundation, of which the Duke remains sole director, reveal that the £200,000 has now been repaid. The moves to formally wind up both companies come as the Sussexes continue to sign lucrative deals with business partners in the US via their new US-based Archewell Foundation, most recently announcing a partnership with consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble.

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office said.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

    Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said. He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPM story below. I spoke to the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here's what he had to say... https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterNew study finds more consumers than ever are looking for sustainable products

  • 2 pilots ejected from an F-15QA fighter jet during an emergency on the runway at a St. Louis airport

    The aircraft was a new F-15 variant for a foreign buyer. What caused the pilots to eject is currently under investigation.