UK intel reveals how many armored vehicles Russian forces have lost in Ukraine since February 2022

The Russian military has lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored combat vehicles in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022, British intelligence said in a report published on Jan. 29.

Read also: UK Defense Intelligence pegs Russian casualties in Ukraine as high as 290,000

Russia lost about 40% less equipment in 2023 than in 2022, intelligence officials said.

The decrease in the rate of losses was due to the increasingly positional nature of the war in 2023, as well as the fact that Russia spent a significant part of the year in a defensive posture.

The intelligence service notes that, since the beginning of October 2023, the Russian army has been on the offensive in eastern Ukraine. During this period, the losses of Russian armored vehicles increased, with Russia losing up to 365 tanks and 700 armored vehicles, with only minor territorial gains.

Read also: ‘Whole graveyard’ of Russian military equipment in war-torn region north of Avdiivka

British intelligence believes that Russia will likely be able to produce at least 100 tanks per month, and therefore "retains the capacity to replace battlefield losses and continue this level of offensive activity for the foreseeable future."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Jan. 29 that, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 11,696 armored combat vehicles, including 25 over the past day alone.

Forbes reported on Jan. 10 that during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor lost at least 2,619 tanks, which is at least 90% of the total number of tanks the Russian military had in service.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine