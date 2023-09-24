UK intelligence analyses possible consequences of "petrol crisis" in Russia

UK intelligence has analysed the petrol and diesel fuel shortage crisis in Russia and the consequences it will have for other countries.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence review on 24 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence pointed out that Russia has been experiencing a local shortage of petrol and diesel fuel in recent weeks.

As far as UK intelligence is concerned, it is unlikely that the shortage is a direct result of the war waged against Ukraine.

They suggested that the petrol shortage in Russia has primarily occurred because of a short-term increase in demand from the agricultural sector, annual summer maintenance of oil refineries and favourable export prices.

On 21 September, Russia suspended almost all diesel and petrol exports in an effort to stabilise its domestic market.

Quote: "The move will almost certainly further constrain supplies in a tight global market, likely having the greatest impact on countries currently dependent on Russian fuel supplies."

Background: In a previous review, UK intelligence analysed the high turnover of personnel in the Russian occupation army.

