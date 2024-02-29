UK intelligence analyses Russia's latest tactical gains near Avdiivka

UK intelligence has stated that Russia is now trying to take advantage of the fact that after the loss of Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces do not have well-fortified defensive positions to fall back into.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on 29 February, reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that the area to the west of Avdiivka remains at the centre of the Russian offensive in Ukraine’s east. In particular, since the capture of Avdiivka, Russian forces have advanced six kilometres from the city centre.

Quote: "Russia has almost certainly taken control of several villages in the area: Lastochkyne, Stepove and Sieverne. These tactical gains serve primarily to consolidate Russian positions around Avdiivka."

More details: UK analysts stated that Russia was also likely trying to pick up the pace on this front, taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer fixed, well-protected positions and urban areas that Ukrainian forces could use for defence.

Background:

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the British Armed Forces, believes that Ukraine will be short of ammunition and at a disadvantage in the war with Russia for several months until the West agrees on further steps to support Kyiv.

Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre said that the capture of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast did not provide the positive media coverage that the Russian leadership needed before the presidential election.

Support UP or become our patron!