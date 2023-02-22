UK intelligence analyzes Putin's address, finds bellicose tone, but little of substance

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

The report reads that Putin criticized the West, once again, characterizing its elite as a "symbol of total unprincipled lies," and announced Russia was suspending its participation the new START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

"Putin continued the bellicose tone he has adopted in speeches over the last six months but did not reveal any practical measures which might relieve Russia's current deadlock on the battlefield," the message reads.

Read also: Putin’s latest address failed to articulate specific goals for war in Ukraine, says ISW

UK intelligence said that Putin continued his contradictory narrative of Russia being engaged in an existential struggle while still insisting that everything is “going according to plan.”

Putin made his address to assembled Russian officials, politicians and military officers in the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 21.

The Russian dictator’s rambling, 105-minute speech was peppered with the usual mixture of propaganda, falsehoods and conspiracy theories. The audience at times looked very bored, and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who had a front-row seat, at one point appeared to doze off.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

