UK intelligence assesses cyberattack on Kyivstar

UK Defence Intelligence considers the cyberattack on the Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar to be one of the most destructive operations of its kind since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: UK intelligence review on 16 December

Details: UK intelligence pointed out that on 12 December, Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, which provides mobile communications and internet to more than half of the population, suffered a cyberattack. Its effects lasted for at least two days.

Among other things, users were left without mobile communications and Internet access. The cyberattack also disrupted air-raid warning systems, some banks, ATMs and credit card terminals.

Quote: "With Ukraine’s government resources and emergency services affected, this incident is likely one of the highest-impact disruptive cyber attacks on Ukrainian networks since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion."

Background: Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said that Russian hackers had breached the operator's cyber defences through a compromised account of one of its employees.

As of Saturday, Kyivstar has fully restored voice, mobile and home internet services.

