UK Intelligence comments on Russian exercises on international conflict scenario

Russia conducts civil defence exercises under the scenario of a large-scale international armed conflict. Still, this tradition has been preserved since the time of the Soviet Union, and the situation is unlikely to change immediately amidst the war against Ukraine.

Source: a UK MoD intelligence update on Twitter on 5 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Recently, the Russian Federation has been conducting civil defence exercises in a large part of its territory based on the scenario of a large-scale international armed conflict.

These exercises have been held annually since 2012 and coincide with the Russian Civil Defence Day on 4 October. This year's training is unlikely to be radically changed or expanded, the report says.

For generations, the USSR, and later Russia, paid attention to internal preparations for a major conflict. However, even considering the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is unlikely that Russia has significantly changed its position regarding national preparedness in recent months, the UK Defence Intelligence states.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 05 October 2023.







— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 5, 2023

