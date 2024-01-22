UK intelligence comments on Ukrainian exports through Black Sea

UK intelligence has reported that Ukrainian ports exported more agricultural products in December 2023 than at any time since Russia's invasion.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on Twitter (X) for 22 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence stated that such figures were made possible by the reopening of Ukraine's main Black Sea ports and the creation of a unilateral maritime export channel.

They exceeded the monthly volumes achieved during the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative mediated by the UN and Türkiye, which was subject to Russian inspections.

Ukraine has achieved this by largely preventing the Russian Black Sea Fleet from operating in the western part of the Black Sea, where it is threatened by Ukrainian missiles and uncrewed surface vessels.

Market confidence is supported by a reduction in UK-brokered insurance under the Unity Facility insurance package and the announcement that Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria have formed a coalition to clear the Black Sea of mines.

UK intelligence highlighted the importance of the Black Sea export route both for Ukraine's export earnings "and as a symbol that both sides are willing to suspend attacks on civilian shipping, paving the way for diminished risk and greater trade for all in the Black Sea".

A previous UK intelligence update stated that the Russian occupation forces had increased their offensive activity along the entire front line in Ukraine, which has led to an increase in their casualties.

