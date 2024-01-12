UK intelligence explains Russian difficulties against Ukrainian FPV drones in Kherson Oblast

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the impact of FPV drones on the situation on the left bank of Kherson Oblast and also explained why it is difficult for the Russians to counter UAVs.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 12 January, as reported by European Pravda

UK Defence Intelligence says Ukraine’s Armed Forces are using such drones together with artillery to destroy Russian equipment.

The intelligence department also cites data from a Russian milblogger, who said that 90 per cent of Russian military equipment near Krynky, Kherson Oblast, had been destroyed.

"Russia's inability to counter the FPV-UAVs is likely due to a shortage of Russian Electronic Warfare capability in the area," the report reads.

