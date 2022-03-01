UK intelligence indicates Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets in Kyiv
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery north of the capital, a British military intelligence update said.

"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties."

"Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses," it said.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the information.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Holds Gains as Sanctions Raise Concern Over Global Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held gains as traders weighed the impact of sanctions on Russia against Moscow’s countermeasures in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, which has boosted demand for haven assets. Most Read from BloombergShippers Halt Cargo; Fresh Russian Shelling: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkraine Fighting Overshadows C

  • Hungary's Orban faces pressure to cut close ties with Putin

    Hungary's right-wing nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has for more than a decade nurtured close political and economic ties with Russia, giving him the reputation as the Kremlin's closest European Union ally. For weeks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin amassed tens of thousands of troops along the borders of Ukraine, Hungary's neighbor to the east, Orban avoided condemning the buildup and spoke emphatically against applying sanctions. As tensions escalated, Orban even traveled to Moscow, where he met with Putin in the Kremlin, their 12th official visit in as many years, and lobbied for larger shipments of Russian gas.

  • Ukraine Opens Polkadot Wallet for War Fundraising

    Polkadot founder Gavin Wood pledges $5 million in DOT for Ukraine

  • Netflix Is Refusing to Air Russian Propaganda Channels

    Netflix has revealed that it won't air state-run channels in Russia, which would have been required...

  • World Taekwondo revokes Putin's honorary black belt over Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport's international governing body on Tuesday, over his country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • American people need to see the truth

    Since the 2010 Citizen's United ruling, we are run by dark money interests where our politicians cater to donors and not their constituents.

  • Is there a chance Ukraine wins? Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wes Clark answers.

    What will Russian President Vladimir Putin do next? How will the Ukraine war end? A diplomatic solution is unlikely, retired Gen. Wesley Clark says.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Airstrikes rock Kharkiv as 40 mile-long Russian tank convoy advances on Kyiv

    Hundreds of Russian armoured vehicles, tanks and towed artillery are moving towards Kyiv

  • Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

    (Reuters) -Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures Entertainment said they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis. The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, starting with the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red."

  • 'Budget must not be an issue' in Dutch response to Russian invasion - ruling party

    The ruling party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said money concerns should play no part in the Netherlands' response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to halt it. Ruben Brekelmans, an MP for Rutte's Party for Freedom and Democracy, which leads the Dutch governing coalition, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "excessive, criminal and unnecessary violence."

  • Texas business community condemns Gov. Abbott's transgender order

    The statewide business community is condemning Gov. Greg Abbott after he likened gender-affirming care to child abuse — but business leaders have stopped short of threats to leave the state. Driving the news: Texas businesses issued a cascade of statements in response to Abbott's latest order, which demands that state agencies investigate care for transgender kids.The governor's letter to state agencies last week said doctors, nurses, teachers and anyone who comes into contact with a child has a

  • Eye Opener: Ukraine holds talks with Russia, even as Vladimir Putin puts his nuclear forces on alert

    Ukraine was holding talks with Russia on Monday, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert. Also, CBS News reports from the Ukraine-Poland border, where refugees are telling their stories. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Shell joins BP exiting Russia over invasion

    STORY: Another major oil company is pulling out of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.Shell on Monday joined the likes of BP and Norway's Equinor announcing plans to quit the oil-rich nation.Shell said the decision to exit the joint ventures it has with Russian gas giant Gazprom would trigger impairment charges. The British oil company had around $3 billion in non-current assets in the ventures at the end of 2021.In a Monday statement, CEO Ben van Beurden said:"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security."Shell is also ending its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany.It helped finance the venture as a part of a consortium of companies. Last week, Germany halted the project. Japanese trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi, which own stakes in Gazprom's projects, said separately that they are examining Shell's announcement. They said they would consider the situation with the Japanese government and partners for the project.

  • Sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion are meant to 'bring down the Putin regime,' says UK

    The Russian economy was in freefall Monday after sanctions sent its currecy tumbing and isolated its biggest institutions.

  • Satellite Images Show Russian Ground Forces Moving Towards Kyiv

    Satellite images released on February 27 show a large deployment of Russian ground forces, containing hundreds of military vehicles, moving towards Kyiv, Maxar Technologies said.Imagery from Maxar shows the 3.25-mile long convoy, which contains fuel, logistics and armored vehicles, traveling along the P-02-02 road near Ivankiv, towards Kyiv.Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in a media interview on Sunday that Russian troops had circled the capital city. However, according to reports, Klitschko’s spokesperson later said that the mayor had misspoken.Other footage posted on February 27 shows the burnt-out wreckage of numerous military vehicles on a street in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over Native American adoption law

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to resolve a dispute over the legality of decades-old federal requirements that give Native American families priority to adopt Native American children in a challenge pursued by a group of non-Native adoptive families and the state of Texas. President Joe Biden's administration and several Native American tribes are defending the law, which aims to reinforce tribal connections by placing Native American children with relatives or within their communities.

  • Ukraine Government Is Using Crypto Aid to Purchase Critical Supplies

    Around $10 million in crypto donations sent to the Ukrainian government have already been spent.

  • Russian citizens, growing frustrated with Putin, are taking to the streets

    Many Russians critical of President Vladimir Putin have become more vocal in their opposition, with some calling for him to step down.

  • These are the reasons for Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Staunton's Daniel Metraux says

    Metraux: The whole idea (of the invasion of Ukraine) is to Make Russia Great Again. No wonder Putin and Trump understood each other so well.

  • Sanctions on Russia Puts Focus on China’s Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank could provide a financial lifeline to Russia if Beijing decides to buck Western efforts to cut its strategic partner out of the global financial system.Most Read from BloombergShippers Halt Cargo; Fresh Russian Shelling: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Rus