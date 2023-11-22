UK Intelligence predicts 'unfortunate' outcome for Russia in battles near Krynky, Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian fighters are advancing on the left bank of the Kherson region

The battles near the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast will be "highly unfortunate" for the Russian leadership, despite the smaller scale of the fighting compared to major battles, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its intelligence report published on Nov. 22.

UK intelligence analyzed the battles around Krynky, noting that Ukrainian marines are holding a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The ground fighting has been characterized by confused dismounted infantry combat and artillery exchanges in complex, wooded terrain.

Ukraine has made particularly effective use of small attack drones, while the Russian Air Force is conducting significant numbers of sorties in support of its frontline troops, predominantly launching munitions from beyond the range of Ukraine’s air defenses.

Russia withdrew its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River just over a year ago, almost certainly aiming to hold Ukrainian forces west of the river, keep the sector quiet, and free up Russian forces elsewhere, UK analysts said.

Developments in occupied Kherson Oblast

Since mid-October, U.S.-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War or ISW has been reporting about Ukrainian forces’ presence on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Reports indicated a breakthrough across the Dnipro River into the Russian-occupied part of the oblast near the town of Oleshky.

In late October, ISW reported a Ukrainian advance towards Krynky. On Nov. 10, the think tank subsequently reported that the Ukrainian foothold could have expanded, cutting into the important road from Nova Kakhovka to Oleshky.

It was suggested that judging by the reaction of Russian war correspondents, the fighting at Krynky could be more significant than similar raids made by Ukrainian forces earlier.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, confirmed on Nov. 13 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had gained a foothold in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

