UK intelligence releases new estimate of Russia's losses in war

The UK Ministry of Defence has released a new estimate of Russian losses in the war in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as cited by European Pravda

Details: In the period from 24 February 2022 to November 2023, according to the report, the Russian military probably suffered losses of 180,000 to 240,000 wounded and about 50,000 killed.

The mercenaries of the Wagner Group probably suffered losses of 40,000 wounded and 20,000 killed.

Thus, in total, the Russian side probably suffered losses of between 220,000 and 280,000 wounded and about 70,000 killed, as UK intelligence said. And the total losses of the Russian army range from 290,000 to 350,000 people. The median of this range is 320,000 total losses on the Russian side.

UK Defence Intelligence stated that even among Russian officials, there is probably a low level of understanding of the total casualties number due to a long-standing culture of dishonest reporting in the army.

Background:

As of 4 December, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimated total Russian combat losses at around 332,810.

In mid-November, The Guardian quoted Western officials as estimating that the total number of Russian military casualties since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was 300,000 to 400,000.

The Western officials included the killed and wounded among the Russian losses in Ukraine, without specifying what proportion of them were irrecoverable.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in late November that Russia's losses in Ukraine in terms of personnel exceeded 300,000.

