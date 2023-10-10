UK intelligence reveals potential theme of Putin’s 2024 election campaign

UK intelligence has unveiled its assessment of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s anticipated pre-election campaign for the 2024 elections, shedding light on its probable focus.

In a report issued by the UK Ministry of Defense on Oct. 10, intelligence experts in the United Kingdom suggest that Putin’s campaign could pivot around the notion of “Russia as a separate civilization,” emphasizing the need for safeguarding the nation from external threats.

The report indicates that this narrative is frequently employed to rationalize state actions and solidify Putin’s authority. It also suggests that Putin is almost certain to seek re-election, even though he has not yet publicly declared his intentions. Speculation abounds that his unofficial pre-election campaign could begin as early as November 2023.

Despite Russian elections being susceptible to Kremlin interference and control, they remain a crucial instrument for political legitimacy. Nonetheless, UK intelligence deems it improbable that Russia will undergo mobilization in the lead-up to the presidential elections slated for March 2024. This is because the Kremlin will likely attempt to minimize unpopular political maneuvers.

However, there have also been calls from within Russia to postpone the sham elections.

Earlier, during a gathering in Grozny in the Russian republic of Chechnya to mark Putin’s birthday on Oct. 7, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed warlord leader of Chechnya, proposed that Putin should consider postponing Russia’s presidential elections until the conclusion of the conflict with Ukraine.

