UK Intelligence reveals why Putin went to headquarters in Rostov

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
UK Defence Intelligence has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov, 160 kilometres from the front, to demonstrate his power.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence review update on 24 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Putin reportedly held a meeting with senior officers, including Chief of the Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, who "continues to command the operation in Ukraine" [Russians call a war in Ukraine "a special military operation" – ed.].

Referring to the seizure of the headquarters in Rostov, which is in charge of the war in Ukraine, by the Wagner Group in June, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that the Russian president most likely "wishes to project his authority and to portray the senior military command as functioning as usual".

Previously: On 19 August, Russian media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, from where the Russians control combat actions in Ukraine.

Background: 

At the same time, UK intelligence reported that Ukraine's offensive in the south was successful, while Russia's in Kharkiv Oblast was not.

