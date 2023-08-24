UK Intelligence reveals why Putin went to headquarters in Rostov

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov, 160 kilometres from the front, to demonstrate his power.

Details: Putin reportedly held a meeting with senior officers, including Chief of the Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, who "continues to command the operation in Ukraine" [Russians call a war in Ukraine "a special military operation" – ed.].

Referring to the seizure of the headquarters in Rostov, which is in charge of the war in Ukraine, by the Wagner Group in June, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that the Russian president most likely "wishes to project his authority and to portray the senior military command as functioning as usual".

Previously: On 19 August, Russian media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, from where the Russians control combat actions in Ukraine.

The day before, UK intelligence reported that Russia would not be able to transport equipment across damaged bridges in the south of Ukraine.

Earlier, UK intelligence suggested that the drone attack on the airfield in Soltsy, Novgorod Oblast, where the Tu-22M3 strategic nuclear bomber was destroyed, could have been carried out from Russian territory.

UK intelligence also called the emergence of a new Russian military unit very likely, as Russia is trying to free up more experienced units for combat operations in key areas in Ukraine.

At the same time, UK intelligence reported that Ukraine's offensive in the south was successful, while Russia's in Kharkiv Oblast was not.

