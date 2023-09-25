UK Intelligence: Russian counterattacks to deter Ukraine's Armed Forces ill-conceived and unsuccessful

UK Defence Intelligence has said that the Russian occupying forces are carrying out unsuccessful local counterattacks to deter the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing UK Ministry of Defence intelligence review on 25 September

Details The intelligence says that the Russian occupiers are trying to hold back Ukrainian forces both on the Orikhiv and Bakhmut fronts, making significant efforts at the same time. However, Ukrainian troops repelled these attacks on both fronts and held the recently liberated territories.

UK Defence Intelligence also cited comments from the Russian military community that indicated deep disillusionment among those involved in these counterattacks, particularly at Bakhmut.

They report "ill-conceived" offensive operations, lack of artillery support and heavy losses, the UK intelligence notes.

The intelligence emphasised that over the past nine months, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have proven that they are capable of conducting persistent defensive operations, but are incapable of conducting any offensive actions.

Quote: "It [the Russian force] continues to display only minimal capability on the offensive. Commanders struggle to orchestrate complex joint effects, to concentrate sufficient artillery ammunition, and to maintain high morale and offensive spirit," the message reads.

Background: In a previous review, UK Defence Intelligence analysed the shortage of petrol and diesel fuel in the Russian Federation and the consequences it will have for other countries.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!