UK intelligence says Russia lost 400 pieces of equipment during assault on Avdiivka

Russian forces are gradually cutting off the town of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast), which they have been seeking to capture since October, but they have suffered heavy losses.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 16 February on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that Russia's primary offensive efforts are currently concentrated in Avdiivka.

"Russia has been making a concentrated effort to seize the town since October 2023, and have made gradual, sustained progress in cutting off the city, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces reinforcing in response," the review stressed.

The UK MoD estimated that during the campaign to capture Avdiivka, Russia lost at least "400 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and other hardware, as well as likely thousands of personnel".

UK Defence Intelligence also draws attention to Russian offensives to the west of Bakhmut, most likely aimed at capturing the town of Chasiv Yar. At the same time, Russia has not been able to advance further than Bakhmut since its capture in May 2023, UK intelligence recalls.

The Ukrainian army has been holding the defence of Avdiivka for several months against the increasingly intense onslaught of the Russian forces. In recent days, the situation has been deteriorating, and according to some reports, Ukrainian forces may even be in danger of being surrounded in the city.

Background: On 15 February, the White House noted that one of the reasons for the critical situation in Avdiivka is the lack of artillery ammunition, which the US cannot provide at the moment due to the lack of supplemental funding approved by Congress.

Support UP or become our patron!