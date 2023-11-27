UK intelligence says Russia now suffers heaviest losses since beginning of invasion due to offensive on Avdiivka

Losses of Russian occupying forces over the past six weeks have reached the highest level since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, UK Defence Intelligence has reported.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 27 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD attributes these losses to the Russian attack on the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The UK intelligence cites data from the Ukrainian General Staff, which indicates that the average daily losses of Russian forces in November reached 931 soldiers.

Before that, the Russian occupying army suffered the highest losses in March 2023, with an average of 776 dead Russian troops over 24 hours, which occurred at the peak of the battle for the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

The UK MoD admits that it cannot verify the methodology used by the Ukrainian General Staff to determine the extent of Russian losses, noting that it appears reliable.

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia had moved strategic air defence assets from Kaliningrad Oblast in November to replace those lost in the war against Ukraine.

The analysts also suggested that the logistical challenges of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port city of Novorossiysk were affecting Russia's ability to launch cruise missiles towards Ukraine.

