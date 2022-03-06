UK intelligence says Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine

A view shows a damaged building in Kharkiv
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing the Russian advance.

"The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia," British military intelligence said in an update. Russia "has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol."

"Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions," British military intelligence said.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Three southern Ukraine cities now under Russian control

    Heavy fighting continues in southern Ukraine as Russia aims to consolidate its gains across the area.

  • Turkey tourism recovery hurt by Russia invasion of Ukraine

    Every Sunday Noori Sani welcomes his old friends around a bountiful Turkish breakfast in Istanbul. But surrounding him now are empty tables on his terrace at his restaurant by the Blue Mosque.

  • Live updates: Blinken pledges American support in Moldova

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Moldova pledging America’s support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbor. Blinken was meeting on Sunday with senior Moldovan officials who are appealing for international assistance in dealing with more than 120,000 refugees from Ukraine that it is now hosting while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression. More than 230,000 people have fled into Moldova from Ukraine since the war began 11 days ago.

  • Putin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy held new talks with U.S. President Joe Biden after a deal to allow safe passage for civilians in two besieged southeastern cities appeared to collapse, with the government in Kyiv accusing Russian forces of violating the agreement.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia Energy Chao

  • Russian Attacks Continue in Ukraine After a Rough Week for Markets

    The war between Russian and Ukraine has dominated headlines this week, sending investors scrambling for the exits.

  • Russia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting international backlash have plunged energy markets into chaos, threatening dire economic consequences that rival those of the 1970s oil shocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in DecadesPutin Seeks to Avert Def

  • Ukraine shares footage that appears to show a Russian helicopter gunship shot down in flames with a Stinger portable air-defense system, say reports

    The aircraft, which appears to be a RussianMil Mi-24 Hind helicopter that can carry ten people, was shot down north of Kyiv, per Bellingcat.

  • A Trump-appointed former senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense says Russian forces have been 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet'

    "I don't see anything heroic about the man," Retired Col. Douglas Macgregor said about Zelensky on Friday.

  • What a Ukrainian cannon on a bridge might tell us about what happened there

    Tactically, sending in U.S. howitzers to stop such an advance using direct fire would directly go against U.S. military doctrine.

  • White House weighs three-way deal to get fighter jets to Ukraine

    Poland wants to donate its old MiGs to Ukraine. But there’s a catch — it needs U.S. jets.

  • 'I Just Can't Stand By': American Veterans Join the Fight in Ukraine

    Hector served two violent tours in Iraq as a U.S. Marine, then got out, got a pension and a civilian job, and thought he was done with military service. But Friday, he boarded a plane for one more deployment, this time as a volunteer in Ukraine. He checked in several bags filled with rifle scopes, helmets and body armor donated by other veterans. “Sanctions can help, but sanctions can’t help right now, and people need help right now,” said the former Marine, who lives in Tampa Bay, Florida, and

  • Putin warns Ukraine might lose statehood 'if they continue doing what they are doing'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on Saturday warned that Ukraine might lose its statehood "if they continue doing what they are doing," The New York Times reported."The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said in Moscow, according to the newspaper. "If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that."During his meeting he also...

  • Matt Gaetz Gets Humiliating Reality Check To His Face On Live Local TV

    The Trump-adoring Florida Republican's baseless claim was quickly chopped down.

  • Inaccurate posts claim NATO countries giving warplanes to Ukraine

    Social media posts claim that three NATO countries will give 70 warplanes to Ukraine to aid the fight against invading Russian forces. This is misleading; while Kyiv said Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia would provide the aircraft, officials from all three countries denied that they would do so."Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia will transfer 70 combat aircraft to Ukraine that can be stationed on airfields in Poland," a March 2, 2022 Facebook post says, citing Russian news agency TASS, which included B

  • Putin's Real Battle Is With the West

    Why would Putin attack a neighboring country that has not provoked him or threatened Russia in any way and risk sweeping economic sanctions? Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul explains why Putin’s assault on Ukraine is really about his decades-long obsession with claiming victory over the United States and the West. Putin views the invasion not only as a way of expanding Russia’s reach and power but also as a means of defying the American-led, liberal democratic order. Putin wants d

  • Roger Stone raged at ‘disgrace’ Trump over failure to overturn election – report

    Washington Post report, based on unseen film footage, also says Stone, 69, said Jared Kushner ‘needs to have a beating’ Roger Stone in December 2019. Donald Trump commuted a three-year sentence handed to Stone for obstructing Congress during the Russia investigation. Photograph: Sam Corum/EPA Close Donald Trump ally Roger Stone raged at the former US president in the aftermath of the failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to a report from the Washington Post, telling a friend th

  • Don’t test Britain, Ben Wallace warns Vladimir Putin

    Ben Wallace has warned Vladimir Putin not to “test” the United Kingdom, as the Defence Secretary indicated that he could pour more funds into the light weapons wreaking havoc on Russian tanks and aircraft in Ukraine.

  • New York AG, Trump family agree to postpone depositions

    New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has reached a deal with the lawyers of former President Trump and his two eldest children to postpone depositions until a decision is made regarding their appeal over testifying. An attorney for James's office wrote in a letter dated Thursday that both parties had agreed to an expedited briefing schedule set to finish by March 31. "In the interest of efficiency for both the parties and the court, and...

  • Kendall Stanley: A leader and a loser

    Is there no one out there who is willing to file charges of treason against these idiots?

  • Trump told golfer John Daly that he threatened Putin with 'hitting Moscow'

    Trump said he told his "friend" Vladimir Putin, "if you do it, we're hitting Moscow. He sort of believed me."