UK Intelligence says Russians feel impact of war on healthcare

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that the Russian population is likely experiencing the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on healthcare in Russia.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 14 January on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian media reported that it was challenging for the population to access hospital services across the country.

There are also reports of medical supplies shortages, including broad-spectrum antibiotics.

The war is likely having a significant impact on this situation, as hospitals are treating wounded soldiers, UK Defence Intelligence believes.

The Russian government has also been forced to downsize civilian medical facilities across the country due to medical staff shortages and financial hardship.

Background:

