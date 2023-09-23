UK intelligence tracks shuffling of top brass in prominent Russian regiment, suggesting severe death toll

Losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 274 thousand killed

Three commanders of one of Russia’s most prestigious airborne regiments, the 247th Guards Air Assault Landing Regiment, have either resigned or been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, UK Defense Intelligence said in its report on Sept. 23.

In particular, in the first weeks of the invasion, the then-commander of the 247th GAALR, Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, was killed near Mykolaiv.

In August 2023, the commander of the 247th GAALR, Colonel Pyotr Popov, resigned from his post. Some Russian sources claim that he acted in protest at the inability to recover the bodies of the dead Russian soldiers.

His successor, Colonel Vasily Popov, was probably killed in the Orikhiv sector in early September 2023.

British intelligence notes that the experience of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault Landing Regiment emphasizes the extreme exhaustion of the Russian military, even among relatively high-ranking officers.

The 247th Guards Air Assault Landing Caucasian Cossack Regiment is a formation of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, which is part of the 7th Air Assault Division. In 2014, the regiment's units took part in the war in eastern Ukraine, and in 2022 in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

