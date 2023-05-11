Food prices mean inflation will fall more slowly, says Bank

Woman shopping

Price rises will not slow as quickly as expected due to soaring food costs, the Bank of England has warned.

The forecast comes as it increased interest rates to 4.5% from 4.25% in an attempt to slow soaring price rises.

The Bank said inflation would "fall sharply in April" but not as far or as fast as it previously thought.

But it was more optimistic on how quickly the UK would grow, saying it would avoid recession, and raising its forecasts by the most in 26 years.

The change in outlook for the economy contrasts sharply with the Bank's forecast last year when it said the UK would enter the longest recession in its history, lasting two years.

The Bank said on Thursday that growth was "likely to have been broadly flat around the turn of the year" and "was now expected to increase slightly in the second quarter compared with the 0.4% decline" previously forecast.

It said when the effects of industrial action and the extra Bank Holiday for King Charles' Coronation are stripped out, the economy will have grown by 0.2% in the first three months of the year as well as between April and June.

However, inflation is expected to take longer to ease, despite the Bank raising interest rates 12 times in a row since December 2021 to the highest level in almost 15 years.

Putting up interest rates can mean people are more likely to save money and less likely to borrow it.

In theory, this means they have less money to spend so will buy fewer things, which should help stop prices rising as quickly. It also makes it harder for firms to borrow money and expand.

The increase in interest rates will mean higher mortgage and loan payments for some, but could benefit savers.

Inflation is now expected to drop to 5% by the end of this year, above the 4% previously predicted. That is still more than twice the Bank's target.

Prices are currently rising at an annual rate of 10.1%, which is more than five times the Bank's 2% target.

Story continues

A key pledge by the Conservative government has been to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year.

Falling energy prices as well as measures to help businesses and households announced in the Budget last month have led the Bank to change its forecasts.

The Bank blamed Russia's war on Ukraine for stubbornly high food prices as well as supply chain issues in Europe.

Earlier this year, some supermarkets had to introduce limits for shoppers on some fresh goods after hot weather in Europe and North Africa affected levels of produce.

The Bank also said that the impact of all the interest rate rises had yet to be fully felt by Britons, in particular those people who have a fixed-rate mortgage.

Around 85% of all mortgages are fixed-rate, according to the Bank of England, and around 1.3 million households are expected to reach the end of their deals this year.

The Bank estimates that people looking to re-mortgage this year could face a £200 hike in monthly payments based on current rates.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

What are your questions on the latest news on inflation rates? How will you be affected? Get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.