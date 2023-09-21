UK interest rate freeze ends run of 14 straight increases

In a surprise move, UK interest rates have been left unchanged after the Bank of England said price rises were slowing faster than expected.

Interest rates were held at 5.25%, already their highest for 15 years.

It comes after figures on Thursday revealed a surprise slowdown in UK price rises in August.

"Inflation has fallen a lot in recent months, and we think it will continue to do so," said Bank governor Andrew Bailey.

The Bank has raised rates for the past 14 times in a row in its battle to tame inflation, which remains much higher than usual.

The increases have led to higher mortgage payments for many home owners and on loans, but also higher savings rates.

The latest move to hold rates raises the prospect that this is the start of a turning point.

However Mr Bailey warned there was "no room for complacency", indicating rates could stay at current levels for a longer than expected.

"We need to be sure inflation returns to normal and we continue to take the decisions necessary to do just that," he added.

It was a knife-edge decision with four of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voting for a rise, and five opting for a pause. Mr Bailey used his casting vote to pause the relentless series of rate rises.

In the end the figures on Wednesday, which showed all of the main measures of inflation, heading down was enough for the Bank to conclude its medicine is working.

The chancellor has welcomed it as such.

Jeremy Hunt said: "We are starting to see the tide turn against high inflation, but we will continue to do what we can to help households struggling with mortgage payments.

"Now is the time to see the job through. We are on track to halve inflation this year and sticking to our plan is the only way to bring interest and mortgage rates down."

Both the Bank, and the Treasury, however, will be wary of warnings of "premature celebration" from the International Monetary Fund, which gave the example of the 1970s when the assumption inflation was defeated led to a sharp rise in energy prices.

The theory behind raising rates is that it makes it more expensive for people to borrow money, so households will cut back and buy fewer things. It also might mean that firms will raise prices less quickly.

But it is a tricky balancing act, as raising rates too aggressively could cause people to cut back on their household spending which could see firms struggle for survival and economic growth slow.

In minutes from its latest meeting, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - which sets rates - said that since June, inflation had fallen much faster than expected, dropping to 6.7% in August.

At the same time, it said there were "increasing signs" that higher rates were starting to hurt the UK economy.

Unemployment was inching up, it said, and overall economic growth was "weaker than expected".

For these reasons the MPC said it had kept rates on hold. But it added that rates would need to remain "sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long" to get inflation back down to the Bank's 2% target. It is not expected reach this rate until 2025.

Further rate increases might be needed if price rises start accelerating again, it added.

Earlier this week, investors had been betting the Bank would increase rates again to 5.5% . But following Wednesday's inflation figures, around half were betting they would be held.

The nine-member MPC was also roughly split on what to do. Five members voted in favour of keeping rates on hold, while four voted for a 0.25 percentage point rise.