UK and Israel join forces to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

Ben Riley-Smith
·7 min read
An exhibition of Iran&#39;s new nuclear achievements in Tehran
An exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran

The UK and Israel’s foreign ministers have declared that they will work “night and day” to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon as they sign a “historic” 10-year plan for deepening ties.

In a joint article for The Daily Telegraph (see below), Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, and Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign affairs minister, preview their new “memorandum of understanding”.

The agreement, which will be signed on Monday, will enable the UK and Israel to work more closely on issues such as cybersecurity, technology development, defence, trade and science.

It will see Israel become one of the UK’s most trusted allies in thwarting cyber attacks, according to a Foreign Office insider. Talks on a trade deal are also set to begin early next year.

A renewed commitment to stop Tehran ever getting nuclear weapons

“We believe that a democracy rooted in freedom - which empowers citizens with the opportunity to innovate, create and fulfil their dreams - is the finest form of government,” the two ministers write.

One of the most eye-catching aspects of their joint piece is a renewed commitment to stop Tehran ever getting nuclear weapons - a subject of talks that start again this week.

Negotiators from the UK will join those of other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal as talks restart in Vienna today.

The original agreement was struck in 2015 and saw Iran agree to stop pursuing its nuclear programme in return for economic sanctions being lifted by the other countries.

There have been hopes of a renewed deal with President Joe Biden

However, Donald Trump withdrew America from the deal during his presidency and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to push ahead with its nuclear advancement once again.

Since Joe Biden has taken over the White House there have been hopes of a renewed deal with Tehran but talks remain at an impasse.

The original signatories to the JCPOA were China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, the US and the European Union.
Barack Obama hailed the original agreement as one of his most significant foreign policy achievements but Mr Trump dubbed it the “worst deal ever” and made it a campaign issue in the 2016 election, which he won.

Israel and the UK have a trading relationship worth £5 billion. Rolls-Royce supplies jet engines to Israel’s national airline and the Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva provides one in six of the NHS’s prescription medicines.

Ms Truss was closely involved with preparations for trade deal talks as international trade secretary, the role she held until Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle in September.

Still only two months into her job as Foreign Secretary, Ms Truss has said she wants to put economic diplomacy at the heart of her approach to reshaping Britain’s foreign policy.

Together we can propel both our nations to safety and prosperity

By Liz Truss and Yair Lapid, Israeli foreign minister

Many fear the skies are darkening worldwide due to the pandemic, the threat of terrorism and hostile actors seeking the upper hand. But we believe that with the right approach, freedom and democracy will prevail over malign forces.

That is why Israel and the United Kingdom are today coming together in London to take a major step forward: transforming our close friendship into an even closer partnership by formally agreeing a new strategic plan for the next decade spanning cyber, tech, trade and defence.

This pact will spur technological breakthroughs which have the potential to change the world, create high-quality jobs in both our countries and provide tools to our security forces. But more than that, it is a victory for optimism.

We believe that a democracy rooted in freedom - which empowers citizens with the opportunity to innovate, create, and fulfill their dreams - is the finest form of government. As outward-looking patriotic nations, we know that the best way forward lies in building stronger economic, technological and security ties with like-minded partners.

Our great nations can do so much more to create jobs and fuel economic growth

Our recovery from the pandemic will be fuelled by free enterprise, free trade, and investment. We have built up a trading relationship worth £5 billion, led by companies like Rolls-Royce supplying jet engines to Israel’s national airline and the Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva now providing one in six of the NHS’ prescription medicines.

But our great nations can do so much more to create jobs and fuel economic growth. That is why we will pave the way to negotiating a bespoke UK-Israel free trade agreement, which would help us seize new opportunities in the industries of the future like services, science and technology.

We know the opportunities of the future will come from technology, which is why Israel and the UK are going further and faster to push new frontiers of innovation. Our partnership will keep us at the forefront of the technological revolution and maximise our competitive advantage. The UK will also open its doors to high-growth Israeli tech firms, offering a gateway for them to realise their ambitions in areas like AI and quantum computing.

With the world increasingly threatened in cyberspace, we will work closer to defend ourselves. Israel will officially become a Tier One cyber partner for the UK, recognising how much more we can achieve together as tech leaders with world-class cybersecurity expertise.

This is testament to the forward-leaning ethos at the heart of Israel and the UK’s partnership. Chaim Weizmann, Israel’s first president, was also a renowned scientist who once lectured at the University of Manchester. He said: “Science will bring to this land both peace and renewal of its youth.”

As science and tech superpowers, Israel and the UK are putting our prowess into action, leading the world in our vaccine rollouts and in developing billion dollar tech unicorns. It is no surprise that the UK was the first country to establish a special mission to Israel to boost tech cooperation, helping us set the standard for modern business.

We stand united in condemning the appalling attacks on Israel and its representatives

Of course, we know the world has to be safe for freedom-loving democracies. That is why we are working robustly as security partners. Our air forces now conduct regular exercises and HMS Richmond showed the strength of our ties when docking in the crystal blue waters of Haifa’s port, as part of the Carrier Strike Group’s global deployment.

We stand united in condemning the appalling attacks on Israel and its representatives, from the shooting in Jerusalem last week by a Hamas militant to the unacceptable hounding of Israel’s ambassador Tzipi Hotovely outside the London School of Economics.

There is no place for anti-Semitism around the world. That is why the UK has moved decisively to support Israel in this fight by proscribing Hamas in its entirety. The Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre planned near Parliament will stand as a constant reminder, and answer to the question of why we must stamp out anti-Semitism and hate wherever and whenever it is found.

We will also work night and day to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power. The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran’s ambitions.

There is no greater sign of what can be achieved through open dialogue than the Abraham Accords. The UK was one of the first countries to publicly celebrate this historic step towards normalisation in the Middle East led by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco and mediated by the United States. One year on, the UK is continuing to play its part in supporting Israel as it works more closely with partners in the region.

Israel and the UK are the closest of friends, and today we are deepening that partnership to become even closer. Together, we will forge ahead and ensure the future is defined by liberal democracies who believe in freedom and fairness.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Several Asian countries pledge additional support for Afghanistan at summit

    Leaders from a handful of Asian nations vowed to help Afghanistan during a summit on Sunday, stressing the need for outside support as the new Taliban government grapples with poverty, food insecurity and an economic crisis.Leaders from Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Pakistan - member nations of the Economic Cooperation Organization - said during a Sunday summit in Turkmenistan that nations needed to provide support to Afghanistan to avoid...

  • France says it is willing to discuss autonomy for Guadeloupe

    France is willing to discuss autonomy for the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe if it is in the interests of the people who live there, government minister Sebastien Lecornu said. Guadeloupe and the nearby French island of Martinique have seen several days of protests against COVID-19 measures that have spilled over into violence. Lecornu, the minister for France's overseas territories, said in a YouTube video issued late on Friday that certain elected officials in Guadeloupe had raised the question of autonomy, changing its status as an overseas region.

  • Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he received information that a coup was being planned for next Wednesday or Thursday.

  • Philippines tightens border controls to keep out Omicron variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines on Sunday further tightened border controls to keep out the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, adding seven European countries to a travel ban that initially covered seven African nations. The Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/new-coronavirus-variant-omicron-keeps-spreading-australia-detects-cases-2021-11-28 variant kept spreading around the world on Sunday, with 13 cases found in the Netherlands and two each in Denmark and Australia. The Philippines coronavirus task force placed Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy under its so-called "red list" until Dec. 15, banning the entry of travellers from these countries.

  • OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources

    OPEC and its allies have postponed technical meetings to later this week, giving themselves more time to assess the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on oil demand and prices, according to OPEC+ sources and documents. Before Friday, OPEC had already predicted the surplus would grow steeply after the United States and other major consumers decided to released oil stocks to help cool down prices. OPEC and allies known as OPEC+ have move their joint technical committee to Wednesday from Monday, according to the documents.

  • Britain must take responsibility for Channel migrant crisis, say French

    Britain must take responsibility for the Channel crisis and make itself “less attractive for migrants”, France’s interior minister said on Sunday at an emergency meeting from which Priti Patel was excluded. Gerald Darmanin and his European counterparts agreed at the meeting to dispatch an EU spy plane to monitor the shores of the English Channel for migrant activity after 27 people died en route to Britain last week. The aircraft will "fly day and night" over the area from France to the Netherla

  • Fact-check: Will U.S. households spend $19 billion more on energy costs by 2030?

    Rep. Williams said U.S. households will spend $19 billion more on energy costs by 2030. The number is from an analysis of a Biden campaign pledge.

  • Low expectations on nuclear talks as Iran creates facts on the ground

    World powers and Iran return to Vienna on Monday for a last ditch effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, but few expect a breakthrough as Tehran's atomic activities rumble on in an apparent bid to gain leverage against the West. Diplomats say time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, angering Iran and dismaying the other world powers involved - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June.

  • Iran subjecting nuclear inspectors to invasive physical searches ahead of key nuclear talks

    Iran has been subjecting international nuclear inspectors to invasive physical searches in an intimidation campaign designed to block monitoring of sensitive nuclear facilities, Britain has warned ahead of key nuclear talks.

  • Emirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights

    Dubai airline Emirates has postponed the Dec. 6 launch of flights to Tel Aviv until further notice, a company spokesperson said on Sunday, after Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering in to combat the latest coronavirus variant. Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on Saturday said the country would ban all foreigners from entering for 14 days as it awaits more information on how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa. Emirates was set to be the third United Arab Emirates airline, after flydubai and Etihad Airways, to start direct flights to Tel Aviv since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.

  • EXPLAINER: Can world powers curb Iran in new nuclear talks?

    Can the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers be restored? As Iran and six global powers gather in Vienna Monday to discuss the tattered treaty, the answer appears to be no. Since then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, Iran has raced forward with its nuclear program, making it all but impossible to simply turn back the clock.

  • Taiwan sends jets after 27 Chinese planes enter buffer zone

    Taiwan said 27 Chinese aircraft entered its air defense buffer zone on Sunday, the latest in a long series of incursions as part of Beijing's pressure on the self-ruled island. The Defense Ministry said Taiwan scrambled combat aircraft to “warn” the Chinese planes to leave. Sunday’s incursion included 18 fighter jets and five H-6 bombers, as well as a Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

  • Watch: Steelers' T.J. Watt takes down Bengals QB Joe Burrow during interception return

    Joe Burrow's teammates didn't appreciate seeing the Bengals' quarterback being slammed to the ground by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

  • Evangelical support for Israel is neither permanent nor inevitable

    President Trump's evangelical supporters cheered the 2018 move of of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Ariel Schalit/APIsrael’s former ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, made waves in May 2021 when he publicly suggested that Israel should prioritize its relationship with American evangelicals over American Jews. Dermer described evangelicals as the “backbone of Israel’s support in the United States.” By contrast, he described American Jews as “disproportionately among [Isra

  • Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needed to adjust its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius that he was worried by the "total military integration" of Belarus into Russian military structures.

  • Five takeaways on how OU football's six-year Big 12 title streak came to an end in Bedlam

    Bedlam certainly lived up to its moniker, and yet another OU game went down to the wire.

  • Ethiopia PM Abiy says military will 'destroy' Tigray rebels

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his soldiers would "destroy" rebels from the northern Tigray region, in the latest instalment of footage which state media said shows him at the war front.

  • Israel worries Iran will get sanctions relief without capping nuclear projects

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel worries Iran will secure a windfall in sanctions relief in renewed nuclear negotiations with world powers but will not sufficiently roll back projects with bomb-making potential, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday. Negotiators will convene in Vienna on Monday https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/low-expectations-nuclear-talks-iran-creates-facts-grounds-2021-11-28 in a last-ditch effort to salvage a nuclear deal which the United States under then-President Donald Trump quit in 2018, reimposing sanctions on Iran. Israel, which is not a party to the talks, opposed the original 2015 pact as too limited in scope and duration.

  • A Bottle of This Kate Middleton-Approved Anti-Aging Face Oil Sells Every 20 Seconds — and Today It's on Sale

    Cara Delevingne and Victoria Beckham are also fans.

  • Reflections: Talking poorly about your church might not sit well with Jesus

    Some people may get under my skin. But I also remember what Jesus said about His people, His disciples, His church.