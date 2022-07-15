UK issues 1st-ever 'red' warning for hot weather next week

DANICA KIRKA
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — British authorities issued their first ever “red” warning for extreme heat early next week, declaring a national emergency as forecasters predict record temperatures that will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.

The warning covers Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in England may reach 40 C (104 F) for the first time, the U.K Met Office said. The British record is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country better known for gray skies and rain. The chances of temperatures like those forecast for next week are already 10 times higher than they would be without the influence of human activity, said Nikos Christidis, a Met Office climate scientist.

“We hoped we wouldn’t get to this situation, but for the first time ever we are forecasting greater than 40°C in the U.K.,” Christidis said in a prepared statement. “In a recent study we found that the likelihood of extremely hot days in the U.K. has been increasing and will continue to do so during the course of the century.”

The U.K. Health Security Agency increased its own hot weather alert to the highest level, putting it to “national emergency.” The warning system was created in 2004, when concerns about climate change spurred authorities to develop their first plan to protect the public from severed heat.

’’At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,” UKHSA said.

The weather alert, which covers a big chunk of England from London north to Manchester, also warns of potential disruption to air and rail travel and potential “localized loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.”

The two agencies issued lower level warnings earlier this week as large parts of the U.K. experienced higher than normal temperatures, although cooler weather prevailed Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days as the system that brought record highs to parts of Europe this week moves north over Britain.

“Even as a climate scientist who studies this stuff, this is scary,” said Professor Hannah Cloke, a natural hazards researcher at the University of Reading. “This feels real. At the start of the week I was worried about my goldfish getting too hot. Now I’m worried about the survival of my family and my neighbors.”

Nigel Arnell, a professor of climate system science at the University of Reading, said Britain needs to prepare for more hot weather in the future, retrofitting buildings to cope with extreme weather and planting more greenery in cities.

Adaptation and resilience need to become a political priority, he said.

“We can’t keep on dealing with extremes in crisis mode,” Arnell said.

___

Read more stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai braves stifling heat for mass COVID tests

    STORY: For the third time this summer, Shanghai issued its highest alert for extreme heat as temperatures appeared set to test records in China's most populous city on Thursday. The city of 25 million residents announced a red alert, indicating temperatures were expected to rise to at least 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) over the next 24 hours.The hot weather coincided with mass testing for COVID-19 in several districts this week amid minor outbreaks, upping the heat for both residents and Hazmat-suited health workers.China's "dynamic zero-COVID" policy aims to eradicate all outbreaks promptly, against a global trend of co-existing with the virus. The world's number two economy already suffered severe damage from sweeping COVID restrictions in the second quarter, affecting global supply chains and international trade.

  • Shanghai declares another rare extreme heat warning

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -For the third time this summer, China's most populous city of Shanghai issued its highest alert for extreme heat as sweltering temperatures repeatedly tested records this week. The commercial and industrial hub of 25 million people declared a red alert on Thursday, warning of expected temperatures of at least 40 degrees C (104 F) in the next 24 hours. Temperatures soared as high as 40.6 C in the afternoon, but fell short of Wednesday's 40.9 C, which matched a 2017 record.

  • Fort Worth man, 76, charged with four California cold case murders from 1980 and 1995

    Billy Ray Richardson is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three Los Angeles women – Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander – in 1980, and the killing of Trina Wilson of Inglewood in 1995.

  • The euro may be historically cheap, but your European vacation won’t be

    European hubs have struggled to cope with the rebound in travel. On July 12, London’s Heathrow airport asked airlines to halt ticket sales, saying it would only allow 100,000 passengers each day until Sept. 11. The reduced capacity at Heathrow follows airlines including Delta, United, Lufthansa, and British Airways slashing the number of flights offered.

  • Tropics watch: NHC monitoring 4 tropical waves, including 1 in Caribbean. In Florida, more rain

    No tropical cyclones are expected in the Atlantic basin for the next five days.

  • Tropics watch: NHC monitoring 3 tropical waves. More rain expected from low-pressure system

    The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves, including two in the Caribbean.

  • Phoenix to see abnormally high temperatures, I-10 closures this weekend

    This weekend, Phoenix is expected to see temperatures above 110 degrees with the possibility of thunderstorms, and I-10 will experience some closures.

  • Stormy weather rolls into Okaloosa, but people can't stay away from the beach. See photos

    In spite of Wednesday's stormy weather, plenty of surfers, anglers and beachgoers could be found enjoying Okaloosa Island.

  • ‘Things Are Going to Break’: Texas Power Plants Are Running Nonstop

    (Bloomberg) -- As searing Texas heat drives power demand to record highs, the state’s grid operator is ordering plants to run at a historic pace, often forcing them to put off maintenance to keep cranking out electricity. That’s helped keep the lights on, for now, but the short-term focus is putting even more stress on a system that’s already stretched near the limit. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay

  • Scorching Texas Weather Has Cattle Ranchers Selling Herds in ‘Panic Mode’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ranchers in top cattle state Texas can’t sell their herds fast enough with 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures making it too expensive to sustain animals.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorch

  • Extreme heat knocks out power during one Texas news station's weather forecast

    In the middle of a segment on how the extreme, record-breaking heat across Texas could cause rolling blackouts in the Houston area, one TV meteorologist found himself in the middle of the story. KTRK'S Travis Herzog was explaining how heat over major population centers, like those in Houston and surrounding areas, could cause rolling blackouts. Moments later, the station lights turned off as the station itself lost power due to the heat. "One of our engineers informed me we went off the grid a l

  • The restart of the Azot plant, which the occupiers are planning, may lead to a man-made disaster Haidai

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 14 JULY 2022, 18:19 Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russian occupiers want to restart the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, but warned that this could lead to a man-made disaster, due to the destruction that the plant suffered.

  • Pilots Witness Tree Branches Flying Over Yosemite Wildfire

    The fire at Yosemite National Park started on July 7th, near the Washburn Trail in the National Park Mariposa Grove area.

  • Europe's brutal heat wave may be continent's worst since 1757

    AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of one of the most significant heat waves in western Europe in over 200 years, or a few decades before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The long-duration, extreme weather event could turn deadly across the continent. The heat has already been baking Portugal and Spain with temperatures frequently topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) since Friday, July 8. Sevilla, Spain, has been one of the hottest spots with the mercury soaring at

  • Heatwave scorches Europe; health warnings issued

    LEIRIA, Portugal/LONDON (Reuters) -Hundreds more people were evacuated from their homes as wildfires blistered land in France, Spain and Portugal on Friday, while officials in Europe issued health warnings for the heatwave in the coming days. More than 1,000 firefighters, supported by water-bomber aircraft, have battled since Tuesday to control two blazes in southwestern France that have been fanned by scorching heat, tinder-box conditions and strong winds. While temperatures dipped a little in Portugal, they were still expected to top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places, with five districts on red alert and more than 1,000 firefighters tackling 17 wildfires, authorities said.

  • 2 mama pythons, dozens of hatchlings and eggs found in Florida

    Two nests with dozens of hatched and unhatched eggs were found, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

  • 'Boom!' Residents describe outbreak of Peter Fire near Anderson

    The Peter Fire destroyed several buildings and torched more than 300 acres Thursday near Anderson.

  • While Washburn Fire still burns, residents of one mountain community could return home soon

    The thick cloud of smoke over the Washburn Fire at Yosemite National Park poses a potential danger.

  • Yosemite wildfire moving east, spreading into Sierra National Forest

    A wildfire in Yosemite National Park that is threatening some of the oldest, biggest trees on the planet is moving into the Sierra National Forest.

  • Is your electric company remotely adjusting your thermostat? Amid Texas heat, some are.

    With ERCOT warning of record demand for electricity, some Texas households are noticing that their smart thermostats are being mysteriously turned up.