Pay rises fail to keep up with the cost of living

Average pay rises are failing to keep up with the rise in the cost of living, the latest official statistics show.

While wages rose in the year to November, they did not rise as fast as prices over the same period.

This meant that average weekly earnings - adjusted for price rises - fell for the first time since July 2020.

"Salaries are growing reasonably strongly, but some people are saying they are not feeling much better due to rising prices," the ONS told the BBC.

However, salaries are still above pre-pandemic levels.

Regular pay, excluding bonuses and adjusted for inflation, fell 1% in November compared to the same month in the previous year.

In November, the inflation rate rose to 5.1% and is expected to reach at least 6% in spring, according to the Bank of England.

Between September and November, wages rose at an annual rate of 3.8%, the ONS said.

Analysis box by Dharshini David, Today business presenter

Today's figures showed that pay increases failed to match the accelerating cost of living for the first time in over a year in November.

However, with the jobs market heating up, economists say that may be short-lived.

The latest numbers suggest that not only have the vast majority of livelihoods survived the end of the furlough scheme, but - with vacancies at a record high of 1.24 million - many employers are grappling with a shortage of skilled workers.

That's been heightened by the departure of more than 400,000 people from the labour market since the pandemic started - typically those who have become students, taken early retirement or are long-term sick.

Those factors are likely to give workers the upper hand when it comes to seeking - and getting - bigger pay rises this year.

Overall, the Office for National Statistics said that the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% - close to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, companies added 184,000 people to their payrolls between November and December, taking the total to 29.5 million.

UK job vacancies soared to a record high of 1.24 million between October and December, the ONS data showed, with vacancies 462,000 higher compared with the three months before the pandemic.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said the total number of people on payrolls was "now well above pre-pandemic levels".

He added: "New survey figures show that in the three months to November, the unemployment rate fell back almost to where it was before Covid-19 hit."

However he said that while job vacancies had reached a new record, "they are now growing more slowly than they were last summer".