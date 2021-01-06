UK judge to decide on bail for WikiLeaks' imprisoned Assange

  Members of the media film and photograph the prison van with Julian Assange inside as it arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court for his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
  Julian Assange supporters and members of the media queue up outside Westminster Magistrates Court to get a seat at his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
  Wikileaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson, left, with Stella Moris girlfriend of Julian Assange, center, and Joseph A Farrell of Wikileaks walk towards Westminster Magistrates Court for his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
  • Julian Assange supporters mixed with members of the media queue up outside Westminster Magistrates Court to get a seat at his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday, Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange had been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence". Assange remains in custody, the US. has 14 day to appeal against the ruling. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
  Julian Assange supporters celebrate after a ruling that he cannot be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
  Police officers look on as Julian Assange supporters and media gather outside Westminster Magistrates Court for his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
  • Members of the media film and photograph the prison van with Julian Assange inside as it arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court for his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange had been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence". Assange remains in custody, the US. has 14 days to appeal against the ruling. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Britain Assange

Members of the media film and photograph the prison van with Julian Assange inside as it arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court for his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange had been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence". Assange remains in custody, the US. has 14 days to appeal against the ruling. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
JILL LAWLESS

LONDON (AP) — A British judge is set to decide Wednesday whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be released from the prison where he has been held for more than a year and a half as he fights extradition to the United States.

Assange has been detained at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison since April 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle seven years earlier.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser will preside over a bail hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, two days after she rejected an American request to send Assange to the U.S. to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago.

The judge denied extradition on health grounds, saying the 49-year-old Australian is likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The judge ruled "the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America.”

Lawyers for the U.S. government say they will appeal the decision, and the U.S. Department of Justice says it will continue to seek Assange’s extradition.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

U.S. prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that were later published by WikiLeaks.

Lawyers for Assange argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The judge rejected that argument in her extradition ruling, saying Assange’s actions, if proven, would amount to offenses “that would not be protected by his right to freedom of speech.” She also said the U.S. judicial system would give him a fair trial.

Assange’s legal troubles began in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. In 2012, Assange jumped bail and sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he was beyond the reach of U.K. and Swedish authorities — but also effectively was a prisoner in the tiny diplomatic mission.

The relationship between Assange and his hosts eventually soured, and he was evicted from the embassy in April 2019. British police immediately arrested him for breaching bail in 2012.

Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed, but Assange has remained in prison throughout his extradition hearing.

