UK Labour Leader Rejects Gaza Cease-Fire Despite Party Calls

(Bloomberg) -- UK opposition leader Keir Starmer rejected calls from within his Labour Party to push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, although he warned against “open-ended military action.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a speech Tuesday meant to answer criticism he has been too supportive of Israel’s military action in Gaza, Starmer said it’s too early to seek a cease-fire because it would leave Hamas, which the UK and others designate as a terrorist organization, still able to attack Israel. But he also sought to lower tensions within Labour with calls to immediately alleviate Palestinian suffering.

“The right to self-defense is fundamental but it is not a blank check,” Starmer said at the Chatham House think tank in London. “Our position and our counsel has always been that Israel must submit to the rules of international law.”

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has emerged as a test of Starmer’s ability to manage a foreign crisis ahead of an election expected next year that could return Labour to power for the first time since 2010. Starmer has so far aligned with the British and US governments’ official positions, as he attempts to distance himself from the the accusations of anti-Semitism that dogged the party under his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

But he’s also trying to navigate tensions within his own party, with many prominent Labour politicians already straying from the party line.

The mayors of London and Manchester, Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham, as well as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar have all urged a cease-fire in the past week, as have numerous members of Starmer’s front bench. Councilors have quit the party in Oxford, Manchester and Glasgow, in part because of an interview Starmer gave earlier this in which he appeared to say Israel had the right to cut off Gaza’s power and water. He later clarified his position.

“The supply of basic utilities like water, medicines, electricity and yes, fuel to civilians in Gaza cannot be blocked by Israel,” Starmer said Tuesday. The Labour leader leveled further criticisms of Israel’s approach, saying “siege conditions” in Gaza were “unacceptable” and could not continue, and added that Palestinians shouldn’t be forced to leave their homes “en masse.”

He also called for a genuine international push for a two-state solution.

“It will mean engaging with our Arab partners, working urgently on viable plans for a Palestine free from the terrorism of Hamas,” he said. “It will mean engaging with Israel, seeking to address its security concerns in the future but showing clearly that the settlement building is unacceptable, unlawful and has to stop.”

Nevertheless, Starmer refused to change his language, insisting on “humanitarian pauses,” rather than a cease-fire. “You cannot freeze that situation without effectively denying a sovereign state the right to self-defense,” he told reporters.

He said the facts on the ground would evolve “in relation to both hostages being rescued and Hamas’s capability to carry out attacks like we saw on October 7, and we must move to cessation of fighting as quickly as possible.”

“The reality is that neither the long-term security of Israel nor long-term justice for Palestine can be delivered by bombs and bullets.”

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

(Updates with further Starmer remarks starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.