NortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion Avast deal faces in-depth UK probe

Illustration shows Avast logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc's $8.6 billion purchase of rival Avast Plc will face an in-depth probe by Britain if competition concerns are not addressed, the UK anti-trust regulator said on Wednesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal could lead to British customers getting a worse deal when looking for cyber security software.

"We are living more of our lives online and it is vital that people have access to competitive cyber safety software when seeking to protect themselves and their families," CMA Executive Director David Stewart said in a statement.

The two cybersecurity companies need to submit proposals to allay the regulator's concerns within five working days, after which the CMA will review their proposals and decide whether to take its investigation into phase 2.

Avast and NortonLifeLock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CMA started its initial probe in January into the cash-and-stock deal, which was announced in August and aims to create a leader in consumer security software.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell prosecutors say juror made ‘honest mistake’ and socialite had fair trial

    Lawyers for the US government said juror Scotty David had not skewed the trial when he failed to declare his own history of being sexually abused

  • World braces for Russian debt default as payment deadline looms – live updates

    Net zero rules on the chopping block to boost North Sea oil production FTSE 100 jumps 1.2pc at open Russia may attempt bond repayment in roubles Boris Johnson in UAE for oil talks Annabel Denham: The freelancing revolution is being destroyed by a deep distrust of the self-employed Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • N.Korea courts disaster with missile tests from international airport

    North Korea's decision to use the international airport near its capital city as a site for test-firing large missiles is "absolutely bonkers" and may be a way for leader Kim Jong Un to keep a close eye on his most prized weapons, analysts said. Debris fell in or near Pyongyang after a failed test-fire from the airport on Wednesday, Seoul-based NK News reported, citing unnamed witnesses and a photograph of the test showing a red-tinted ball of smoke at the end of a zig-zagging rocket launch trail in the sky above the city. The launch underscored the danger behind North Korea's decision to use the airport as a major site for test firing large missiles.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Meta is ending its free laundry service for workers, and at least one employee is ticked off.

    As employees of Silicon Valley companies prepare to return to their offices, some are lamenting the loss of certain workplace perks. At least one worker at Meta Platforms Inc. is annoyed at the curtailment of a couple of particular perks — free laundry service and free food. The company, which is the parent of Facebook and Instagram, previously offered a service where it would pick up and drop off employees' laundry at places around its Menlo Park headquarters.

  • Ethereum Staking Protocol Swell Raises $3.75M as Locked ETH Tops $26B

    Swell is attempting to make it cheaper, easier and more efficient to stake Ethereum and eventually other blockchains.

  • Bitcoin’s Hashrate Jumps by 15% While Miner Holdings Drop

    Bitcoin hashrate increased more than 15% in a week as processing power saw a steady rise, however, miners’ selling could be worrisome.

  • Ripple proposes S. Korea distinguish between cryptocurrencies for regulatory clarity

    Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment network, has made a proposal for South Korea to make clear distinctions in cryptocurrencies between payment tokens, utility tokens, and security tokens, in a policy paper released on Tuesday. Read related article: Amid SEC lawsuit, Ripple buys back stock and raises value to US$15B Fast facts Ripple’s policy paper says […]

  • Why the "Russian Ethereum" Is Trouncing Shiba Inu Right Now

    You know how important Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is when some refer to other cryptocurrencies as the "[fill in the blank] Ethereum." Last year's big winner, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), has fallen close to 30% over the past month. Why is the so-called "Russian Ethereum" trouncing Shiba Inu right now?

  • Russia Is About to Hack Your Energy Source

    Cyber criminals from Russia or other countries could retaliate and attack the energy infrastructure of the U.S.

  • Irish watchdog fines Meta 17 million euros for data breach

    Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms after an inquiry into 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in 2018. The country's Data Protection Commissioner said it had found that "Meta Platforms failed to have in place appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users' data". Ireland regulates Meta and a number of other large U.S. Internet giants because their European Union headquarters are in the country.

  • Google's domain name registrar is out of beta after seven years

    To mark the occasion, you can get a discount on a single domain registration.

  • Google Cloud gets more expensive

    Renting cloud infrastructure typically gets cheaper over time, but Google Cloud is bucking this trend today with significant price increases across a number of core services. Operations pricing for Google Cloud's Coldline Storage Class A will double from $0.10 per 10,000 operations to $0.20.

  • Team Bringing Diem Blockchain to Life Confirms $200M Raise, Says Coinbase and More Are Building on Devnet

    Aptos announced the funding round Tuesday and said major crypto brands were already contributing code.

  • Save time on negative keywords using the lowest common denominator method

    Want to dramatically reduce the number of negative keywords you need to maintain? Save time and money with this method. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Adshares and Polkacity Make an Essential Partnership for all Users in the Blockchain Game

    Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Adshares (ADS) and Polkacity (POLC) have just reached an agreement regarding a unified advertising exchange protocol for the up-and-coming Polkacity virtual world.Adshares partners with PolkaCityThanks to this partnership, Polkacity citizens can start to monetize their lands with advertising. In addition to the standard placements like billboards and banners - the team of Adshares is working for the ads to be placed in Taxis, Buses, Trains and

  • Digital Assets Can Boost Revenue for Sports Teams, PwC Says

    Token sales and metaverse events have the potential to become major revenue streams for teams and leagues.

  • UK's Law Enforcement Agency Calls for Regulation of Crypto Mixing Tech: Report

    The NCA called for regulation of crypto mixing tech as it may be used by criminals to legitimize illegal transactions.

  • Walmart to hire 200 tech employees as it expands Seattle hub

    The Arkansas-based retail giant's local hiring push is part of an effort to fill 5,000 tech roles at its U.S. and international hubs.

  • Three down: Network not working as users complain they have no service and are unable to connect to internet

    Three’s phone and internet service has gone offline, leaving vast numbers of phones without a connection. Users complained that they had no service – and that usual fixes such as switching the device off and on were not bringing it back online. The company said on Twitter that it was aware of a problem and that it would be fixed “as soon as we can”.