UK lawmaker killed in church knife attack
A member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England Friday. A 25-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. (Oct. 15)
The Conservative MP, who tragically died on Friday after being repeatedly stabbed at a constituents' surgery meeting, asked the PM to tackle 'senseless' knife murders in March.
Tributes flooded Twitter for the father-of-five, who was a well-known animal lover and campaigner.
LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -A British lawmaker was stabbed to death in a church on Friday by an assailant who lunged at him during a meeting with voters from his constituency, a killing police are investigating as a possible terrorist attack. David Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. "David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we have lost today a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague," said Johnson, who rushed back to London from the west of England after the news broke.
Sir David Amess was attacked on Friday at his constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
Sir David Amess, a longtime member of the UK House of Parliament, has died after he was stabbed at a constituent meeting. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man following the attack on the Conservative Party member. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from London.
Sir David Amess, 69, a long-serving Conservative MP for Southend West in Essex, has died following a stabbing at a constituency meeting in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.