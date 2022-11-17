UK Lawmakers Don’t Buy Binance’s Evidence on FTX Collapse

Mathew Di Salvo
·2 min read

U.K. lawmakers today said Binance’s submitted evidence on the collapse of FTX wasn’t sufficient.

The U.K.’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked crypto exchange Binance for internal correspondence on the collapse of FTX earlier this week.

But Binance, the world’s biggest digital asset exchange, just sent back news articles in response, according to a Thursday Bloomberg television interview with Treasury Committee member Alison Thewliss.

“It doesn’t really give us the real background detail,” the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow Central told Bloomberg.

“I’m sure the committee will be asking more questions to get to the details of what happened here, because there are wider implications for this collapse and for the crypto sector as a whole.”

The government body is currently investigating the risks and opportunities crypto brings British investors and businesses.

FTX has made headlines around the world the past two weeks in perhaps the biggest financial news story of the year. The digital asset exchange was once one the most popular and biggest digital asset platforms until its collapse last week.

The exchange and its related entities fell apart after a leaked document revealed Alameda’s holdings were primarily in the FTX-issued token FTT and other highly illiquid assets—something unsustainable.

Alameda is a trading firm also founded by FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Binance was a big part of the story because following the leak, the CEO of the rival exchange, Changpeng Zhao, announced that he would begin selling all of his company’s FTT holdings. Binance was an early investor in FTX in 2019, and at one point held more than half a billion worth of FTT, which it received when it divested from FTX last year.

Binance’s move intensified the loss in consumer confidence in Bankman-Fried’s company and led to a bank run on FTX. The exchange, which later admitted did not hold one-to-one reserves of client funds, then suffered a liquidity crisis ending in its collapse. Binance offered to buy out FTX but quickly pulled out after seeing the company’s numbers, thereby sealing FTX’s fate.

Ms Thewliss said that Binance’s response could affect the committee’s recommendations on regulating the industry, adding that crypto is a “sector that doesn’t have sufficient regulation at the moment.”

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Preparing Bid for Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager: Source

    CoinDesk sources reveal Binance.US, the American wing of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is readying a bid for bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital. "The Hash" panel discusses what this means for Binance and the crypto industry in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

  • U.S. House committee to hold hearing on collapse of FTX

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House Financial Services Committee said on Wednesday it plans to hold a hearing in December to investigate the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The committee said it expects to hear from the companies and individuals involved, including FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, Binance, FTX and related entities, among others. "The fall of FTX has posed tremendous harm to over one million users, many of whom were everyday people who invested their hard-earned savings into the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to watch it all disappear within a matter of seconds," Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters said.

  • As FTX collapses, Temasek becomes latest backer to write down $275 million funding

    Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275 million in collapsed crypto currency exchange FTX, in the latest move by FTX's investors. "In view of FTX's financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective of the outcome of FTX's bankruptcy protection filing," Temasek said in a detailed statement on Thursday. FTX's other backers such as SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital have also marked down their investment to zero after FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date.

  • Immunovant (IMVT) Rises More Than 150% in 3 Months: Here's How

    Immunovant (IMVT) is making good progress with its lead pipeline candidate, batoclimab, which is being developed for treating myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease and other autoimmune diseases.

  • How To Save on Catering Costs at Your Wedding

    Catering at a wedding is rarely limited to making and serving cuisine and cocktails. Comprehensive wedding catering packages also factor in pre-event setup including tables, chairs, plates, glasses...

  • Catapult Group International First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.099 loss per share (vs US$0.073 loss in 1H 2022)

    Catapult Group International ( ASX:CAT ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$42.5m (up 10% from...

  • HOG or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    HOG vs. FOXF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Why Lauri Markkanen's rise is instructive for Bulls, Patrick Williams

    Lauri Markkanen's rise with the Utah Jazz could serve as another reminder that young players develop at different paces and in different roles, a lesson that the Bulls and Patrick Williams should heed.

  • How Namor's MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever compares to the comics

    EW dives into the comic-book history of the antagonist played by Tenoch Huerta.

  • Metcalf to get nearly $1.1M in settlement with Grand Ledge schools

    A dispute between Brian Metcalf, Grand Ledge Public School's former superintendent, and Grand Ledge Public Schools over compensation has been settled.

  • Mild recession ahead in 2023, U-M economists say

    University of Michigan economists say auto industry will hold up better during a mild recession in 2023, thanks to pent up demand for cars and trucks.

  • New CEO says FTX had 'complete failure of corporate control'

    In the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, FTX filed for protection in the United States on Friday after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said in the filing, which was lodged with the District of Delaware bankruptcy court. "From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented," Ray added in the filing.

  • Winklevoss Faithful Have a $700 Million Problem in Genesis Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Winklevoss twins, owners of the Gemini crypto exchange, have always portrayed themselves as the grownups in the room. The ones who ordinary investors could trust.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau O

  • Binance pauses customer deposits of stablecoins Tether and USD Coin without explanation

    Crypto markets have entered a new period of volatility amid the collapse of FTX, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Column: Why CFP expansion can't work around the Rose Bowl

    When considering College Football Playoff expansion, think of implementing a new format for the 2024 and '25 seasons as a chance for a test drive. There is a chance the calendar for the entire college football season could be different by then. The Granddaddy of Them All that dates to 1902 wants assurances from the CFP management committee that the game will continue to be played on New Year's Day, kicking off about 90 minutes after the Tournament of Roses Parade ends and about two and a half hours before the sun sets on the San Gabriel Mountains.

  • Badgers grieve loss of ex-teammate as they prep for Huskers

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard said Thursday his players are still grieving the loss of former Badgers receiver Devin Chandler and believes it might keep some from being focused enough to play Saturday at Nebraska. Chandler and Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when a uthorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Chandler played for Wisconsin from 2020-21 before transferring to Virginia.

  • New FTX CEO details 'complete failure of corporate controls' at crypto platform

    The new CEO of FTX issued a searing indictment of the company’s operations Thursday in a court filing as part of the company’s ongoing bankruptcy process.

  • GM Outlines Game Plan to Protect Profit in EV Transition

    Lowering battery costs and leveraging federal subsidies will achieve profit on par with internal-combustion cars by 2025, the company says.

  • Walmart or Target? Here’s Where Most People Will Be Shopping This Holiday Season

    'Tis the season of shopping and sales, and many Americans will be flocking to their favorite stores in the coming weeks on the hunt for great deals and perfect gifts. Christmas brings out the holiday...

  • New FTX boss, who worked on Enron bankruptcy, condemns ‘unprecedented failure’

    US corporate restructuring expert John Ray says ‘never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls’