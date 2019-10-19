UK lawmakers vote for Letwin proposals, forcing Johnson towards Brexit delay

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Saturday voted for a proposal to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed, a step that will oblige him to ask the European Union for a Brexit delay.

Lawmakers voted 322-306 for the amendment, put forward by former Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin. It means that parliament will not vote on Saturday on whether to approve Johnson's agreement.

Unless Johnson has approved a deal by the end of Saturday, he is obliged by law to ask the EU for a Brexit delay until the end of January 2020. If Johnson can get all the legislation through parliament, he could still deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, William James and Elizabeth Piper; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)