UK leader Truss under pressure to ditch economic plan

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DANICA KIRKA
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — A senior member of the U.K. government on Thursday rejected suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss should step down after lawmakers from her own party criticized Truss for economic policies that have sparked turmoil on financial markets.

During a stormy, private meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday evening, Truss was blasted for pursuing an economic growth strategy that benefits the wealthy at the expense of the working class voters who handed the party a landslide victory in 2019.

Truss has “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism,” British media quoted Robert Halfon, chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee, as saying during the session.

Truss is under pressure after her plan for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts triggered steep declines in the pound and government bonds. Investors are concerned the plan may lead to unsustainable borrowing because the government hasn’t provided analysis on how it will affect debt levels.

“I think that changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but also economically,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in an interview with the BBC. “And we are absolutely going to stay focused on growing the economy.”

Cleverly reiterated the government’s argument that the proposed tax cuts will stimulate economic growth, which will in turn generate increased tax revenue to pay for public services.

Under pressure to stabilize financial markets, Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier this week that he would release further details on the government’s economic plan and its impact on public finances by the end of this month. That’s three weeks earlier than previously planned.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

    Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to “long-term success.” Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country’s financial stability. While Truss came to power at a difficult time — facing a cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — her decision to announce 105 billion pounds ($116 billion) of tax cuts and spending increases without providing details on how she would pay for it spooked markets concerned about soaring public debt.

  • Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia area on verge of famine

    Acute malnutrition is surging among children displaced by drought and conflict in a part of central Somalia teetering on the edge of famine, according to a survey conducted by humanitarian agencies. The United Nations warned at the beginning of September that two districts were projected to face famine between October and December, with more than half a million children in Somalia at risk of dying from malnutrition.

  • Liz Truss 'has the shelf-life of a lettuce', leading economics magazine says

    The Economist magazine, a respected publication with a circulation of 1.3 million, has become the latest voice to unleash an extraordinary criticism of Truss.

  • King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says

    King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed down monarchy. While the palace provided few details, British media reported that the guest list would be pared to 2,000 from 8,000.

  • King Charles III Coronation Details Revealed by Buckingham Palace

    King Charles III's coronation service is expected to include core elements of the ancient ceremony while also reflecting modern times. Get the date and details here.

  • Buckingham Palace sets the date for King Charles coronation, hinting at changes to 'reflect the monarch's role today'

    Camilla, The Queen Consort, will also be crowned at the coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

  • Kate Middleton’s Favorite Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale & The Clock Is Ticking

    Forget a glass slipper—royals love sneakers.

  • Worried About the China Chip Ban? Give These 2 Top Chip Stocks a Look

    China is an integral part of the semiconductor industry, but these two companies have minimal exposure to that country.

  • Tuberville’s comments on race, crime reverberate loudly on campaign trail

    Democrats are ripping the GOP for staying quiet over Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) declaration at a campaign rally that Democrats are pro-crime because they favor reparations and think criminals are “owed that.” Tuberville’s words at a Nevada campaign rally featuring former President Trump have put race at center stage in the final weeks of the…

  • Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

    Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes.

  • Delta Air Lines Stock Surges On Record Q3 Revenues, Solid Year-End Travel Outlook

    "The travel recovery continues as consumer spend shifts to experiences and demand improves in corporate and international," said CEO Ed Bastian.

  • These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

  • Here’s what the White House is expecting today’s Social Security COLA increase to be

    The White House predicted that Americans on Social Security will see a $140 per month increase ahead of Thursday, when the Social Security Administration is expected to announce a cost of living adjustment (COLA). “Tomorrow, seniors and other Americans on Social Security are will learn precisely how much their monthly checks will increase – but…

  • Trump Has 21 Days to Decide Which Mar-a-Lago Documents to Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that it had turned over the bulk of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to the former president’s legal team, starting a 21-day clock for Trump to decide -- and officially declare -- precisely which records he wants off-limits in a criminal probe.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk Aft

  • Germany flatly rejects Putin’s offer to renew energy exports: ‘Nice try’

    Germany immediately rejected an offer from Russian president Vladimir Putin to renew exports of natural gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. They called Putin "unreliable."

  • Graham on Walker allegations: ‘Remember Kavanaugh?’

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday blamed the media for circulating recent allegations that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid a former girlfriend to get an abortion, comparing the claims to the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “If you’re waiting on the media to tell you about what’s going on in Georgia ……

  • Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by the former Republican president. The FBI conducted a court-approved search on Aug. 8 at Trump's home at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, seizing more than 11,000 documents including about 100 marked as classified.

  • Trump Threatened to Out Confidential Sources From Russia Investigation

    The former president is still itching to compromise the intelligence sources he blames for the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 campaign

  • Nury Martinez also makes crude comments about Jews and Armenians in leaked audio

    In the same audio clip in which she disparages Black people and Oaxacans, Nury Martinez insults Jews and Armenians too.