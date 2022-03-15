UK-led coalition urges Russia to accept ceasefire demands

A UK-led coalition of northern European nations and Baltic states bordering Russia on Tuesday urged President Vladimir Putin to accept Ukraine's request for an immediate ceasefire "to halt the developing humanitarian crisis".

The leaders of the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden met in London on Tuesday as members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) "to reaffirm our commitment to the restoration of peace and security in Europe".

"We call upon Russia to implement and uphold an immediate ceasefire to halt the developing humanitarian crisis and allow rapid and unimpeded access for Ukraine's civilian population to food, water and medical aid," they said in a statement.

During talks with Russian representatives on Monday, Ukraine said it was demanding "peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops".

The JEF leaders condemned "in the strongest possible terms Putin's brutal attack against Ukraine, its territorial integrity and people", calling it a "clear violation of the sovereignty, freedom and independence of a democratic European country.

"We need to ensure that such actions remain unacceptable and that no other nations can fall victim to attempts of violent expansionism," they added in a clear reference to fears in Baltic states.

"To that end... we will ensure that JEF continues to play a credible role in contributing to defence and deterrence in the region, keeping our countries and our continent safe."

