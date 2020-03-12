UK local elections should be delayed: Electoral Commission

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Local elections in Britain that were due to take place in May should be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Electoral Commission watchdog said on Thursday.

"We ... call on the government to take steps to provide early clarity to all those with an interest in the electoral process, and on the available information and position we recommend the government now delay the 7 May polls until the autumn," the commission said in a letter to the government. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)