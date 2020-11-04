Politics latest news: Boris Johnson warns over NHS pressure during press conference - watch live

Boris Johnson is giving a press conference on the first evening of the new national lockdown.

The Prime Minister and NHS boss Sir Simon Stevens are expected to stress the importance of people following the latest set of restrictions, which came into force overnight, and the need to protect the NHS again.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:17 PM

NHS boss: Second wave is 'real and serious'

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of the NHS, says he is communicating three points from his colleagues.

He says that the risk of the second wave is "real and serious" and that while they have caught up and built capacity, the service's ability to deal with the virus - and other illnesses - is dependent on people following the new lockdown.

"Left unchecked it will disrupt care," he says.

05:15 PM

Boris Johnson announces £15m rough sleeping fund

Boris Johnson then turns to the latest economic support, which he reiterates will run until the end of March.

"As we face these challenges together, we must look after the most in need," he says, announcing £15million fund for councils to help people who are sleeping rough or at risk of becoming homeless during the winter.

"These are difficult times, and while it pains me to have to ask once again for so many to give up so much, I know that together we can get through this," he adds, before saying the motto we have not heard for some time - stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

05:13 PM

Boris Johnson promises lockdown is 'time limited'

Story continues

Boris Johnson says he knows people are "weary" of the lockdown, but says it is different to the spring.

He points to the fact that schools, universities and measures are still open, and stresses that the restriction is "time limited".

The advice he has had is that four weeks are enough and from Dec 2, "we plan to move back into a tiered approach," the Prime Minister adds.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," he adds, pointing to the breakthroughs in mass testing, treatments and the "very real chance" of a "safe and effective vaccine".

05:11 PM

Government and Devolved Administrations 'working on joint approach' for Christmas

Boris Johnson begins his press conference saying the entire country is in a united effort to put coronavirus "back in its box".

He highlights the old economic package, the new test capacity and the increased number of ventilators and PPE for the NHS.

The UK Government and Devolved Administrations are "working on a joint approach to Christmas" so everyone can "come together" wherever they live, he says.

But the Prime Minister lists the rising number of cases, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions, and confirms 492 deaths were reported across the UK yesterday.

04:59 PM

Have your say: will you bend the rules in the second lockdown?

Today the country woke up to find itself in a second national lockdown, despite the best efforts of a significant minority of MPs yesterday.

Non-essential shops are shuttered once again, alongside pubs, bars, restaurants, leisure centres, museums, places of worship - in fact, all the things that make life worth living.

But where the clear message to stay at home first time around appeared to terrify everyone into submission, with creeping lockdown fatigue and questions asked about the so-called 'dodgy dossier', are people more likely to bend the rules this time?

Have your say in the poll below:

04:55 PM

Rishi Sunak questioned over cost of lockdown

Donald Trump's campaign is launching a legal challenge in Nevada over claims that mail-in ballots had been manipulated.

They allege that ballots were found in bins, people were getting 18 ballots to their homes and they have not been able to observe signatures. The campaign has also alleged illegal votes are being counted in Clark county, Nevada, although have not presented evidence of this publicly.

During a press conference a local resident said she had showed up to vote only to be told somebody had already cast her vote.

The team has already filed legal action in several states to try to stop vote counting and repeatedly attempted to question the legitimacy of the proc

Meanwhile the US President continued his Twitter protest at the election process this afternoon.

The US President said: "All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud.

"Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"

04:52 PM

Trump's campaign launches legal challenge in Nevada

Donald Trump's campaign is launching a legal challenge in Nevada over claims that mail-in ballots had been manipulated.

They allege that ballots were found in bins, people were getting 18 ballots to their homes and they have not been able to observe signatures. The campaign has also alleged illegal votes are being counted in Clark county, Nevada, although have not presented evidence of this publicly.

During a press conference a local resident said she had showed up to vote only to be told somebody had already cast her vote.

The team has already filed legal action in several states to try to stop vote counting and repeatedly attempted to question the legitimacy of the proc

Meanwhile the US President continued his Twitter protest at the election process this afternoon.

The US President said: "All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud.

"Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"

04:34 PM

TUC boss calls on Chancellor to 'do more' to stop people 'plunging into financial hardship'

The TUC general secretary has welcomed Rishi Sunak's move to extend furlough until March as a "positive step" but called on the Chancellor to do more to help the self-employed.

Frances O'Grady said: "He must offer help to those self-employed workers who are falling between the cracks.

"We also need an urgent boost to both sick pay and universal credit. No-one should be plunged into financial hardship if they have to self-isolate or if they lose their job."

04:16 PM

Alexandra Phillips: Theresa May is the unlikely Joan of Arc of lockdown scepticism

There’s always a strange frisson when a ghost of Downing Street past breaks cover from the back benches to challenge their successor. Rather like seeing a school teacher in Sainsbury’s. Stripped of the apparatus of position and almost indistinguishable amongst commoners, an excitable energy takes hold to see what such a person does in ordinary settings.

This week it was the turn of Theresa May. Last memorably seen crying at a lectern outside No 10, but no sharp suited and with a glint in her eye although devoid of the chunky art teacher neck bling that dominated her 2018 Look Book.

The woman that became the anti-villain of Brexit to the sovereignty puritans who now largely rally around lockdown-scepticism has risen like Joan of Arc to fight the current restrictions. One imagines it doesn’t feel that long ago that Boris emerged from the Big Brexit Brainstorm in Chequers spitting feathers at the Withdrawal Agreement, crying vasselage and describing it as a suicide belt. Having trashed her plans so publicly, specifically decrying its dangerous detail, Theresa May was ready to denigrate the total lack of his.

03:52 PM

Nicola Sturgeon: Releasing legal advice on Alex Salmond trial would breach ministerial code

Nicola Sturgeon has said she would be "blatantly breaching" the ministerial code if she released legal advice the Scottish Government received during a courtroom clash with her predecessor Alex Salmond.

Holyrood has voted for the advice to be released, something ministers have repeatedly refused to do so far. After Wednesday's defeat in the Scottish Parliament, deputy first minister John Swinney said they will consider the issue.

That led to Ms Sturgeon facing demands at First Minister's Questions as to when the information will be made public.

She said: "If I was to do what [Tory MSP] Margaret Mitchell has asked me to do there I would be blatantly breaching the ministerial code - perhaps that is what Margaret Mitchell wants me to do."

The First Minister said the code sets out that "ministers must not divulge the contents of legal advice" although it says in "exceptional circumstances ministers may decide that he balance of public interest favours disclosure".

She added: "I have rightly, I think, recused myself from that decision and as John Swinney said to Parliament last night he will advise Parliament accordingly in due course of our response."

03:43 PM

BoE forecasts one per cent hit to GDP with Canada-style Brexit trade deal

The Bank of England has forecast a one per cent hit to the economy in early 2021 as a result of the end of the Brexit transition period - even if there is a deal with the European Union.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) based its assessment on the UK striking a Canada-style free trade deal, the Prime Minister's preferred outcome in the talks with the EU.

The Bank's governor Andrew Bailey said: "Recent evidence from the Bank's agents and a range of business surveys and intelligence suggests that while some businesses feel prepared for the change in trading arrangements, others - particularly smaller firms - do not feel fully ready, with Covid having hampered some preparations.

"Therefore in the central case in our November projections, adjustment by businesses to the new arrangements is assumed to lead to a further, temporary, effect on trade in the near term.

"These additional effects on trade are assumed to be temporary and to unwind over the course of six months, as businesses adjust."

03:33 PM

Dominic Raab calls for fresh presidential election in Belarus

The UK has called for a fresh presidential election in Belarus following the "despicable" actions of Alexander Lukashenko.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab highlighted findings by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) which he said "exposed the fraud at the heart of the presidential elections" in August.

The UK has already imposed sanctions on Mr Lukashenko and his allies following the election and the brutal crackdown on protests which followed.

The Foreign Office said the OSCE report found overwhelming evidence that the elections were falsified and "massive and systematic" human rights violations.

Mr Raab said: "We pushed for this independent investigation and it has exposed the fraud at the heart of the presidential elections and the despicable actions taken by Lukashenko's regime to suppress the Belarusian people.

"New elections which are free and fair must now be organised, and those responsible for the violence against demonstrators held to account."

Alexander Lukashenko's refusal to step down has provoked protests throughout Belarus - Reuters

03:08 PM

Nightingale hospitals do not solve staff shortages, medical experts have warned

Nightingale hospitals are not the solution to easing the burden on the NHS's intensive care units, medical experts have warned.

Two senior intensive care specialists said opening field hospitals to help the health service during the second peak of coronavirus risks poaching staff from already over-burdened hospitals.

Speaking at a Royal Society of Medicine webinar, Dr Gary Masterson, a consultant at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, said: "Perhaps the thinking was done before we had any understanding of this disease process.... There was an impression that if you stick a ventilator by a bed you get an intensive care bed space - that's simply not true. Once you ventilate a patient these patients are often very, very sick and require advanced therapies.

"We are struggling to staff our normal NHS hospitals with self-isolation, with staff sickness and so forth - how are we going to staff Nightingale hospitals? I really don't understand that."

Dr Peter Shirley, a consultant at the Royal London Hospital, said there was "enormous capacity for critical care - what hasn't been identified is the safe staffing to go along with that."

"So while the concept as a sort of rescue therapy seems quite good on paper, the overall package is very difficult to comprehend," he said.

02:51 PM

Government wrapped on knuckles over 'confusing' statistics will 'undermine confidence'

The official statistics watchdog has issued a warning to ministers and government advisers over the use of coronavirus data in ways which can "confuse" the public and undermine confidence.

The warning follows controversy over modelling used at Saturday's Downing Street press conference to announce the latest lockdown in England suggesting deaths could reach 4,000 a day unless action was taken - a figure that has subsequently been found to be out of date.

In a statement, The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) said: "The use of data has not consistently been supported by transparent information being provided in a timely manner. As a result, there is potential to confuse the public and undermine confidence in the statistics."

When key decisions were justified by reference to statistics or management information, the UKSA said that the underlying data should also be made available in a way accessible to all.

"It is clear that those working on the pandemic face significant pressures. But full transparency is vital to public understanding and public confidence in statistics and those who use them," it said

02:26 PM

Further 236 people have died with coronavirus in English hospitals

A further 236 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 33,873.

Patients were aged between 27 and 99 years old. All except 18, aged 48 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions. The date of death ranges from 23 Oct to 4 November 2020.

The worst-affected region was the North West, where 100 deaths were registered, followed by the North East and Yorkshire with 49 deaths and the Midlands with 47.

There were 14 deaths in the South East, followed by 11 in London, 10 in the East of England and five in South West.

02:21 PM

Mel Stride attacks 'very unsatisfactory' failure to support excluded million

The chairman of the Treasury Select Committee has said Rishi Sunak's new financial package is "very unsatisfactory", as it continues to ignore the group of people who have been excluded from previous support.

Mel Stride has been among many MPs calling on the Government to provide extra support for more than a million self-employed workers who pay themselves in dividends for the last few months.

The former Treasury minister told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I remain very concerned that this large group of people have not had the support that I and the committee believe that they should have received and should be receiving going forward, so it's very unsatisfactory."

Mel Stride said the support was "very unsatisfactory" - Eddie Mulholland

02:11 PM

Boss of IFS attacks Rishi Sunak's 'wasteful and badly targeted' economic support

The boss of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said he is "taken aback" by Rishi Sunak's move to extend the furlough scheme and other support until March next year.

Paul Johnson, economist and director of the widely-respected think tank, said it was "dreamt up on the hoof in 24 hrs", and was as though "nothing learnt since" the start of the lockdown this March.

"Wasteful & badly targeted for self-employed," he tweeted. "No effort at targeting sectors/viable jobs for employees. Big contrast to position just days ago."

02:03 PM

Lobby latest: Furlough extension unrelated to Brexit disruption, says Number 10

Downing Street insisted the extension of the furlough scheme into next year was not related to the potential economic disruption caused by the end of the Brexit transition period.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "That is absolutely not the case. The announcements made by the Chancellor today is part of the Government's ongoing support for businesses affected by coronavirus."

The UK side also rejected as "simply untrue" suggestions from EU members that it was stalling for time in the negotiations until the conclusion of the US electoral process.

"We have said on a number of occasions that time is in short supply and we really need to be making more progress in bridging the gaps which remain between the UK and the EU," the spokesman said.

"In terms of the future, it's always been our position that we would rather leave with a free trade agreement but the Prime Minister continues to hold the view that we will prosper whether we leave with a Canada-style deal or on Australian-style terms."

01:53 PM

Lobby latest: Downing Street fails to criticise police over 'distressing' care home arrest

Downing Street has acknowledged the "distressing scenes" during the arrest of a 73-year-old woman after she attempted to take her 97-year-old mother out of a care home - but refused to criticise the police force.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters at a briefing: "They clearly are distressing scenes. I think the police have said themselves the situation was distressing and emotional for all of those involved.

"We absolutely understand how difficult the current situation is for families and those with loved ones in care homes and that's why we're publishing new guidance to enable more visits to take place.

"But it does have to be done in a way that's Covid-secure because of the risk to residents, family members and staff, and we need to ensure they are kept safe."

Asked about whether Boris Johnson thought the police handling of the situation in Market Weighton in East Yorkshire had been "heavy handed", his spokesman said the police had "acknowledged that they sympathise with all families that find themselves in this position".

The spokesman said there was not a "one-size-fits all answer unfortunately" to whether families could take their loved ones out of care homes.

01:44 PM

Lobby latest: Number 10 waiting for US election to 'reach a conclusion'

Downing Street has said it will wait for the US election to "reach a conclusion", in response to questions on whether ministers were already reaching out to the Biden camp.

"What we are doing at the moment is allowing the US electoral process time to reach a conclusion," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

"I don't think you would expect us to speculate on the outcome at this stage.

"The US is our closest ally and we are absolutely confident that the relationship will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election."

01:42 PM

Lobby latest: Boris Johnson 'willing to accept' failings in NHS Test and Trace

The Prime Minister is "willing to accept" that NHS Test and Trace is failing to reach sufficient numbers of people, Downing Street has said.

Figures published this morning showed the system had reached a new low in the proportion of contacts it had traced of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters: "You heard the PM talk about this yesterday. He said he was perfectly willing to accept where there were failings in relation to NHS Test and Trace.

"You can see some progress in the figures this week - the number of in-person tests that were received the next day increased to 61.8% compared with 46.5% in the previous week.

"But there is much more improvement that is needed and I think there is a lot of work going on to continue to improve the Test and Trace network."

Mr Johnson continues to have confidence in Baroness Dido Harding as head of the Test and Trace operation.

01:40 PM

Lobby latest: Downing Street resists calls for U-turn on communal worship ban

Downing Street said there was "no change" to the regulations banning religious services, despite calls for the Government to reverse its stance that they were to be paused during the English lockdown.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, on Thursday said there was no scientific evidence for the decision and Health Secretary Matt Hancock had told MPs talks were taking place between ministers and faith leaders.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman, asked about the prospect of a development, said: "There is no change to the regulations.

"I think the Health Secretary reflected that we are continuing to work closely with senior faith leaders and the places of worship taskforce, as we have done throughout the pandemic.

"We know places of worship bring huge comfort and solace to people, especially during this challenging time, and that is why they are remaining open during this period of new restrictions for private prayer and other funerals."

01:23 PM

Rishi Sunak hits back at claims that he has treated Northerners as 'second-class citizens'

Rishi Sunak has hit back at claims that he has been treating people in the North as "second-class citizens", claiming it is a "misrepresentation" of the facts.

Numerous opposition MPs, including Labour's Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West), have criticised the Chancellor for only extending the furlough scheme once the South of England was going into restrictions.

Ms Greenwood suggested he was treating people in the North as "second-class citizens".

Mr Sunak replied: "It's simply not the case that the wage support schemes we've put in place differentiate between people on the basis of where they live."

He said people are treated equally under the Government's schemes, adding: "To suggest otherwise is simply wrong and quite frankly a misrepresentation of what (Ms Greenwood) knows to be the case."

01:19 PM

Rishi Sunak co-opts the Conservative tree logo

As sure as night follows day, the latest iteration of Rishi Sunak's winter economy plan has been accompanied by a shiny new social media post - and he has unveiled some new branding.

Whereas other posts have included his signature - a signature signature if you will - today's has seen him co-opt the Conservative logo as his own.

To give people across the UK certainty over the winter, I can announce today that the furlough scheme will not be extended for one month – it will be extended until the end of March.



Employees will receive 80% of their usual salary for hours not worked, up to £2,500 a month. pic.twitter.com/WtTqOcR61a



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 5, 2020

The party takeover - on social media at least - is complete.

01:12 PM

OBR forecast will 'allow conversation' about plan to rebuild public finances, says Rishi Sunak

Theresa Villiers asks Rishi Sunak to "set out a plan" for how the country's public finances will be rebuilt.

He says she is "absolutely right" and says there "will be a time to do exactly as she suggests" - but stresses it is "difficult to do that with precision" in the current uncertain environment.

"It would be inappropriate, but in a few weeks' time we will have an updated forecast from the OBR," he adds.

"They will illustrate the future direction of the deficit and the public finances, and that will give us a sense of the task ahead of us and allow us to have a conversation about how over time to return the public finances to the sustainable position that she rightly says they should be returned to."

01:07 PM

Cost of financial support will be paid off 'in the first instance through growth', says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told the Commons that the furlough scheme will be available to "all people in the United Kingdom, not depended on the tiers" until March.

He also tells Angela Eagle that it will be reviewed in January but not before.

Asked by Peter Bone how the country will "pay for that support", the Chancellor says it is paid for in the short-term by "extensive borrowing". He says this will take our debt to GDP to "roughly 100 per cent" and there is also a "significant ongoing borrowing requirement".

Noting that this is not sustainable, he says it will be paid off "in the first instance through growth" but says he will then ensure "our public finances are balanced appropriately".

01:01 PM

Prime Minister to give press conference today

The Prime Minister and NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens will lead a press conference at 5pm on Thursday to mark the first day of England entering a month-long coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has confirmed.

We will be watching and picking through the details of what they have to say.

Boris Johnson (half) listening to Rishi Sunak today - AFP

12:53 PM

Rishi Sunak dodges call to extend furlough until summer

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrats' MP for Edinburgh West, calls on Rishi Sunak to extend furlough until the summer.

The Chancellor says certainty has been provided until the end of spring, and "that does provide the medium term certainty that businesses need to plan through the winter and beyond".

12:51 PM

Rishi Sunak promises to 'build resilience' in public finances in medium term

Harriett Baldwin, the former minister, asks about his medium to long-term plans to put the public finances "back on a sustainable footing".

Rishi Sunak says the independent scrutiny of the IMF is important, and notes that they said "correctly" those finances must be rebuilt over the medium term.

"Now is the time to provide fiscal support... but we want to build resilience for future crises so when the next one of these comes along we can respond in the same generous way we have done this time," he adds.

12:48 PM

Rishi Sunak promises 'free enterprise principles' at the heart of UK's recovery

Liam Fox, former trade secretary, asks Rishi Sunak if he can use "his considerable energy" to find ways to stimulate wealth and creation across the UK "based on sound, financially prudent, Conservative" thinking.

The Chancellor says he will put a "sound, free enterprise principles will be at the heart of everything we do", as he sets out his hopes for a "swift recovery" from the lockdown.

12:45 PM

Rishi Sunak offers gloomy summary of economic situation in lieu of impact assessment

Mel Stride, the chair of the Treasury Select Committee, asks if the Sage minutes are correct that an impact assessment does exist, and asks him to publish it.

Rishi Sunak says there is no "specific prediction or forecast" but they considered the "context" of the impact of a lockdown.

He points to the OBR forecasts - that the economy falls by 10 per cent, unemployment reaches 12 per cent and that the economy will suffer scarring of about 3 per cent.

"That is the situation as it exists today, before we enter the new restrictions. Obviously that will cause more stress," he adds, somewhat gloomily.

12:43 PM

Rishi Sunak: Changing economic support is not a weakness but a strength

The Speaker tells Anneliese Dodds that Rishi Sunak could not have intervened because "we don't have interventions in statements".

The Chancellor then responds, saying it is "entirely false" of her to claim that if the Government had done what Labour suggested all the problems would have gone away, saying: "The party opposite couldn't actually explain what their position was".

He points to their many shifting arguments, saying it is "not a plan" that would support businesses.

Mr Sunak says the NHS, local authorities and businesses have all been given ample support.

He rejects her call for a six month plan, saying she has not done likewise, because the Government is "dealing with a once in a century event" which requires him to be "flexible to ever changing circumstances".

"It is not a weakness to be agile and fast-moving in the face of a crisis, but rather a strength - and that will not change," he adds.

Boris Johnson leaves the Commons as his colleague concludes.

12:37 PM

Anneliese Dodds accuses Rishi Sunak of being 'always one step behind'

Anneliese Dodds says businesses and workers have been "pleading" for certainty, but accuses Rishi Sunak of "ignoring them" until the last moment.

She says he "ridiculed" proposals for a circuit breaker, but argues that the data being used for the lockdown was presented on September 21.

She says he can correct the record if he wants and says he can intervene - but the Chancellor studiously ignores her.

The shadow chancellor then lists the many changes that has led to the "fourth version of his winter economy plan in just six weeks", saying Mr Sunak should be "in front of the problems we face" rather than "always one step behind".

She calls on him to apologise to those who have already been made redundant because of the uncertainty.

12:34 PM

Rishi Sunak defends previous 'confidence'

Rishi Sunak says it is "never wrong to convey confidence" in the economy and country, and that his announcement will give people and businesses "immense comfort over a difficult winter".

He says he will leave it to the people of the country to decide whether it is the right thing to have done but his support "will protect millions of jobs".

12:32 PM

Rishi Sunak says he has changed plans because he lives 'in the real world'

Rishi Sunak, with Boris Johnson sitting alongside him, then explains "how and why" things have had to change yet again.

He said they knew there was likely to be a resurgence of the virus, but they believed they could "stay ahead" of cases with the additional capacity in the NHS.

That enabled them to deploy initiatives such as Eat Out to Help Out. "The virus, however, continued to spread," he says. The three-tiered system was then rolled out but as restrictions increased, it was necessary to resort to further support.

"Then again the virus continued to spread - but more quickly," Mr Sunak says, taking the Commons up to the data published at the weekend.

"The only viable solution left to protect our NHS was the re-imposition of temporary, significant, enhanced restrictions in England, in addition to those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland," he said. As a result it was "best" to extend the scheme rather than transition to another.

He says opposition MPs will attack him for changing tack but in the "real world" that is what has to be done.

12:25 PM

Rishi Sunak boosts self-employment support

Rishi Sunak says employers will just have to pay NICs and pension contributions until March, with a review in January to see if economic circumstances are improving to ask them to do more.

The jobs retention bonus has been scrapped and will be redeployed at a more appropriate time, he adds.

For self-employed people they will now get support worth 80 per cent of profits, up to £7,500, for November to January.

And he moves to "reassure people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland" noting that support is "for all the people of the United Kingdom" until March.

12:22 PM

Chancellor extends furlough until March

Rishi Sunak starts his statement today by telling MPs he is giving "significant extra support" to help people through the next lockdown, which started this morning.

The Chancellor notes the Bank of England's decisions this morning "meaning all economic and monetary institutions are playing their part". He says the responses are "carefully designed to complement each other", and notes the IMF's support for the package so far.

Mr Sunak says his highest priority "remains the same" - and that people want to know "what comes next" after the December extension ends.

He says while the Government's intentions is for restrictions to remain for just one month, the economic effects "are much longer lasting" and recovery has slowed while "risks are skewed to the downside".

As a result, he says it is right to go further and extends furlough - paying 80 per cent of salaries - until March.

12:14 PM

Boris Johnson 'far from gruntled' about second lockdown leak, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

In the Commons just ahead of Rishi Sunak's appearance, Conservative MP Peter Bone asks Jacob Rees-Mogg if the leak inquiry, set up to find the culprit behind the appearance of the second national lockdown story in Saturday's papers, is a genuine inquiry.

He asks if those carrying it out have "seen the mobiles" of those at the crucial Friday meeting, or if it's "a 'Yes Minister' inquiry" with no intention of finding the culprit.

Here is the Commons leader's response.

LEAK inquiry latest: @Jacob_Rees_Mogg says @BorisJohnson was "far from gruntled" after someone leaked news of the second lockdown before he was ready to announce it. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle reminds: "I have asked for an update as well". Someone call @ColeenRoo already — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) November 5, 2020

12:01 PM

Have your say: will you bend the rules in the second lockdown?

Today the country woke up to find itself in a second national lockdown, despite the best efforts of a significant minority of MPs yesterday.

Non-essential shops are shuttered once again, alongside pubs, bars, restaurants, leisure centres, museums, places of worship - in fact, all the things that make life worth living.

But where the clear message to stay at home first time around appeared to terrify everyone into submission, with creeping lockdown fatigue and questions asked about the so-called 'dodgy dossier', are people more likely to bend the rules this time?

Have your say in the poll below:

11:41 AM

Planet Normal: The NHS 'may well have been the single biggest problem over Covid'

The health service’s “lack of capacity and lack of flexibility” has been “very, very alarming” over the coronavirus pandemic, according to Telegraph columnist and former editor, Charles Moore.

Speaking to Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan on this week’s Planet Normal podcast, he reveals why he believes the NHS needs to become more like the German health service, where healthcare isn’t provided by one central authority. As things stand, Charles Moore added, the country is only being locked down because of NHS capacity: “There isn’t really another overwhelming reason why we have to lockdown”.

Also on the podcast, Allison and Liam give their verdict on a bumpy week on both sides of the Atlantic, and Allison shares a positive update following last week's interview with Planet Normal listener, Robert, who had been separated from his wife, Josephine for months because of care home lockdown rules.

11:29 AM

Test and Trace system reaches lowest level of contacts since launch

Just 59.9 per cent of close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England were reached through the Test and Trace system in the week ending October 28, according to the latest figures.

This is the lowest weekly percentage since Test and Trace began.

The figure is down from 60.6 per cent for the previous week.

For cases managed by local health protection teams, 97.9 per cent of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate in the week to October 28.

For cases managed either online or by call centres, 58.5 per cent of close contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate.

11:21 AM

Valerie Vaz attacks Government for stopping 'democratic process' through 'two tier' Parliament

Valarie Vaz has launched a blistering attack on the "two tier" democracy created by the Government's ban on MPs participating in debates remotely.

The shadow leader of the Commons asked Jacob Rees-Mogg "how he thinks democracy works" under the current system, saying MPs were being blocked from participating in "the very stuff of what we do".

"This is not a democratic process," she told MPs. "Effectively - and I don't know what it is about this Government, they are obsessed with tiers. We have got two tiers of hon members, or you could say two classes, which is not right and not fair."

Ms Vaz said the opportunity to scrutinise new lockdown legislation was "not sufficient to hold Government to account because hon friends weren't able to take part if they weren't able to be here - they can't do it remotely."

She accused ministers of "bypassing the normal procurement process", as she emphasised the need for better scrutiny. "Parliament is giving the Government unprecedented powers so could the Government prove to us that they are not misusing public money, so far characterised by cronyism and incompetence."

11:08 AM

Speaker intervenes to stop Matt Hancock giving 'personal view' on euthanasia

The Speaker has intervened to prevent Matt Hancock from having to give his "personal view" on euthanasia.

During a debate on assisted dying during lockdown - which the Health Secretary said would not change the "existing legal position on assisted dying" - Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake asked for Mr Hancock's personal view as it was "a matter of conscience".

Andrew Mitchell, who called for the debate, also appeared to call for a response.

But as Mr Hancock stood up, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was "not right to put the Secretary of State on the spot in that way".

He noted that he did not want to "get into personal arguments", saying: "I think I will make the decision - Mr Mitchell, you have had a good day."

As MPs muttered about Mr Hancock being "responsible", Sir Lindsay added: "He is not responsible personally, he is responsible as the Secretary of State. Please let's not take advantage, or try to, of the chair."

10:57 AM

Retired nurse arrested after trying to 'rescue' 97-year-old mother from care home

Questions are being asked about the “lunacy” of lockdown rules, after a retired nurse was arrested by police after attempting to 'rescue' her 97-year-old mother from a care home so she could be looked after by her family.

Ylenia Angeli, 73, wheeled her elderly mother out of her care home on an impulse after hugging her for the first time in nine months.

However, police pursued Ms Angeli to a local garden centre where officers arrested her on suspicion of assault, before driving her mother back to the facility.

This is certain to come up during the regular briefing with Number 10 early afternoon.

10:45 AM

No date given for return of live music and other performances

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has declined to give a date for the full return of live music and other live performances when pressed by Labour.

Shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens asked: "Could he give an indicative date to allow businesses to plan ahead and take the decisions they need to allow our world-class creative professionals to get back to what they do best?"

Mr Dowden replied: "Once we're through this lockdown period I very much hope that socially distanced performances will be able to return."

He highlighted financial support to the sector before adding: "I do very much want to give that date for return.

"At the moment I hope she'll appreciate, given the wider context, it's very difficult to give an accurate date - as soon as we can I want to be able to do that."

Mr Dowden also confirmed rehearsals for productions "can continue behind closed doors" during the second lockdown.

10:25 AM

Suella Braverman defends Prime Minister and Home Secretary's verbal attacks on 'lefty lawyers'

Suella Braverman has defended Priti Patel and the Prime Minister from criticism over their recent 'attacks' on lawyers.

The Home Secretary used her Tory party conference speech to criticise the “do-gooders” and “lefty lawyers”, with Boris Johnson saying the criminal justice system was “being hamstrung by lefty human rights lawyers”.

This morning the Attorney General insisted the Government was "rightly proud of the legal profession".

But she stressed that "sadly, and from time to time, there are those who take advantage of their position and abuse the court process... to pretend that lawyers are somehow beyond criticism is not only naive but does the public a great disservice."

Labour MP Matt Western asked her to "speak out" against the attacks and what steps she had taken to address the issue while Andy Slaughter, Labour MP for Hammersmith, said the Prime Minister's words were "leading to attacks, not just verbal but also physical".

Quoting the Lord Chief Justice, Ms Braverman said "we can't deny there is a minority" of lawyers who were not upholding the highest standards.

10:03 AM

Grassroots sports 'will be one of the first to return', says Culture Secretary

Grassroots sports "will be one of the first to return" when the current lockdown restrictions are lifted in England, the Culture Secretary has said.

In response to a question from Conservative MP Shaun Bailey, Oliver Dowden told the Commons: "I know that football clubs large and small make a huge contribution to their community on and off the pitch.

"And I can assure my honourable friend they won't be forgotten. As soon as we're in a position to start lifting restrictions grassroots sports will be one of the first to return.

"But until then we have made sure that families can keep exercising throughout this lockdown so I would urge people to get out and get fit."

09:49 AM

What's on the agenda today?

Already taking place in the Commons are questions with ministers from DCMS, with Oliver Dowden and co fending off complaints about shutting down grassroots sports, as well as calls for more support for the live performance and entertainment sectors.

Here is what is coming up for the rest of the day...

10:10 Questions with Attorney General Suella Braverman.

10:30 Andrew Mitchell has an urgent question on the ability of terminally ill adults to travel abroad for an assisted death.

11:15 Business questions with Jacob Rees-Mogg.

12pm A statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the economy, where he is expected to confirm the extension of furlough for businesses forced to shut after lockdown.

1pm Home Office minister James Brokenshire on the UK terrorism threat level.

In Westminster Hall, MPs will debate the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on people experiencing baby loss from 1pm, followed by a debate on Covid-19 and food supply.

On the Committee corridor, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and trade minister Greg Hands are answering questions about implications of Brexit on Wales.

From 10:30am, the Beis committee is speaking to retail chiefs and small business minister Paul Scully about forced labour of Uighur Muslims from China.

09:40 AM

BoE ready to take more action 'and do it quickly', says Andrew Bailey

The Bank of England is ready to take more action "and do it quickly" if the lockdown-hit economy requires it, the institution's governor has said.

The BoE this morning left interest rates unchanged at 0.1 per cent and expanded its quantitative easing programme to boost the economy by another £150 billion to £875 billion.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, governor Andrew Bailey said: "We believe there is value in acting quickly and strongly to support the economy and avoid the risks of any short-term disruption."

He said the Bank's work into negative interest rates is continuing, but stressed it stands ready to take more action when needed.

Mr Bailey added: "We are here to do everything we can to support the people of this country - and we'll do it and will do it quickly."

09:18 AM

Have your say on: will you bend the rules in the second lockdown?

Today the country woke up to find itself in a second national lockdown, despite the best efforts of a significant minority of MPs yesterday.

Non-essential shops are shuttered once again, alongside pubs, bars, restaurants, leisure centres, museums, places of worship - in fact, all the things that make life worth living.

But where the clear message to stay at home first time around appeared to terrify everyone into submission, with creeping lockdown fatigue and questions asked about the so-called 'dodgy dossier', are people more likely to bend the rules this time?

Have your say in the poll below:

09:02 AM

Sherelle Jacobs: Covid is nowhere near dangerous as our pathological obsession with abolishing risk

Today’s rotten win for Covid authoritarianism has similar perfume notes to the Iraq War. A weak Prime Minister has been bounced into a second lockdown by state scientists and their dodgy dossier of data.

MPs yesterday voted “blind” on fresh restrictions without having a chance to fully digest the guidelines. A modelling blitzkrieg has petrified the masses, as three quarters back No 10, according to the polls.

Outnumbered lockdown-sceptics have put up an impressive guerrilla fight, trying to strangle the Government’s mangled modelling at birth. In this, Carl Heneghan has proved a hero, blasting No 10’s false and outdated projection of 4,000 daily deaths by next month. Still, argues Sherelle Jacobs, this week we were routed.

08:52 AM

Care home screens and windows guidance 'very much the beginning of a process', says Robert Buckland

Robert Buckland has defended the Government's decision to enable people to see loved ones living in care homes from behind screens and windows, after the Alzheimer's Society called the screens "prison-style" and "frankly ridiculous".

"It is one of a number of suggested means which could be used," the Justice Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme when confronted with the criticism.

"The guidance will not be an exhaustive list of 'you must do this'. For example, the idea about window visits, which can work for ground-floor residents, is in there too.

"I expect this guidance to be very much the beginning of a process where, with sensible ideas and local initiatives, we can come up with sensible ideas for seeing our loved ones."

Asked about the idea of regularly testing a nominated family member to allow in-person visits, Mr Buckland said the Government is "interested in all ideas that are Covid-compliant" and that its own guidance is "non-exhaustive".

People resorted to seeing loved ones through closed windows last lockdown - a measure that has been approved by the Government this time around - AP

08:41 AM

'The fines system is clear': Lockdown refuseniks will be deal with, says Robert Buckland

Robert Buckland said he supported clamping down on the "tiny minority" of people who are not willing to obey the lockdown.

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether he supported police in their warning that they would "deal severely" with rule-breakers, the Justice Secretary said: "I do. The fines system is clear, it is already working.

"There will be increased fines for repeat offenders.

"I think the message has to go out very clearly that this will only work if we all play our part.

"The majority of people do brilliantly but we have to deal with that tiny minority who do not wish to support other people."

08:39 AM

Government hoping second lockdown will bring R-rate below one, says Justice Secretary

The Government is hoping the month-long lockdown will bring the R-rate of Covid transmission below one, Robert Buckland has said, as he reiterated that MPs would have a say on the next steps.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Justice Secretary said: "I'm not going to put any hard and fast figure on the rate, what I will say is that this particular period will end in early December."

"If there is to be any further change we will have to come back to Parliament and ask permission to do that."

He added: "We will be watching those figures every day and we will take appropriate action in line with the evidence presented to us."

08:30 AM

Justice Secretary denies southern "favouritism" over furlough

Robert Buckland has denied that the Government is showing "favouritism" towards southern parts of England, amid criticism that the furlough scheme has only been extended when the whole country is going back under restrictions.

The Government is still caught up in a row over the North-South divide caused by the three tiered system, with the Northern Research Group, led by former minister Jake Berry, yesterday publishing another letter calling for additional support for regions that leave lockdown only to return to Tier 3.

This morning the Justice Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We were making important interventions and targeted support for those areas that were going into Tier 2 and Tier 3 throughout the last few months and I think it is unfair to say that there has been some kind of favouritism here.

"We are taking a uniform all-England approach to this and throughout the crisis it has been a UK approach indeed with regard to a lot of the financial interventions we have made to support the economy."

08:25 AM

Justice Secretary plays down Tory rebellion over second lockdown

Robert Buckland has played down the Commons rebellion against a second national lockdown in England, saying the number of people voting against the Government had been "fairly limited".

Wednesday's vote saw 32 Tories defy the whip, while former prime minister Theresa May was among 16 Tories to have abstained. It is thought there will be no repercussions for those who went against Boris Johnson's plans.

The Justice Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The extent of the dissent yesterday was actually fairly limited and the overwhelming majority of parliamentarians in the Commons voted for these regulations.

"I think the decision made by the Commons reflects the vast majority of the public who support this approach, who do not want to see a series of stop-start measures that not only disrupt life and wellbeing but disrupt the economy."

08:23 AM

Second lockdown because people aren't complying with self-isolation, says Justice Secretary

The UK is having to re-enter lockdown because of the "huge challenge" officials have faced in getting people to comply with self-isolation requirements, the Justice Secretary has said.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Robert Buckland said: "That's one of the reasons we are having to take the (lockdown) measures we are today.

"Sadly it's been difficult frankly regarding the compliance of some people with regard to the quarantine restrictions.

"I think it would be very ambitious of me to suggest that somehow we will be able to use the enforcement authorities to intervene in every case I think sadly that's not possible."

Mr Buckland said that the latest lockdown measures should help reinforce the message to those asked to self-isolate that compliance is vital.

08:20 AM

Covid marshalls will wear 'some sort of jacket to identify who they are', says Justice Secretary

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has admitted that he has yet to see any new "Covid marshals" out and about in public spaces.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Buckland said local authorities had been given funding to expand the number of people tasked with enforcing lockdown rules to ease the pressure on police.

"I haven't met any but I know that in my local area arrangements are being made (and) I think this will be another useful factor in dealing not only with enforcement, but of information encouragement and advice," he said.

Mr Buckland said Covid marshals would be identifiable by ID or "some sort of jacket to identify who they are".

"The will have been trained in the regulations, the dos and don'ts and that person will be a useful source of advice and encouragement to make sure we can avoid a situation where lots of people are bring ticketed for infringements," he said.

08:17 AM

Second lockdown will rely on 'policing by consent', says Justice Secretary

The Justice Secretary has said law enforcement will continue the approach of "policing by consent" to try and get the public to comply with the new, month-long lockdown.

Robert Buckland MP said that an expansion of the number of Covid-19 marshals in local communities would also represent a "twin-track" approach to getting people to obey the regulations.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "Where a more intense intervention is needed then the police will be involved and of course the fine structure is still in force."

Currently there is a £200 fine for every breach which doubles on every offence up to a maximum of £6,400, as well as £10,000 for large gatherings.

"Because we have sensibly calibrated these regulations to adjust for the experience we had last time the public can expect where there are egregious breaches the police will intervene and the law will take its course," he said.

08:14 AM

Cabinet minister urges 'smooth transition' in US elections

A Cabinet minister has urged Donald Trump and Joe Biden to ensure "a smooth transition", amid growing unrest about the result of the US presidential election.

Mr Trump's team has filed legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada.

A crowd of Trump supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, gathered outside an election center in Arizona on Wednesday night after unsubstantiated rumors that votes for the Republican president were deliberately not being counted. Others have congregated in Detroit and Phoenix.

Meanwhile, from New York City to Seattle, thousands of demonstrators turned out to demand that every vote be tallied.

Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, told Sky News: "We want the major democracy in the world to have a smooth transition, whether it is a change of president or indeed the same president... We very much hope all these issues can be solved and the transfer of power can be as smooth as possible."

He stressed that the US had a "tried and tested system, we have faith in it and I believe that will serve american people well."

Legal challenges should be decided by the courts, he added.

08:05 AM

Justice Secretary hails 'significant sign' as negotiators 'move swiftly' in Brexit talks

The Justice Secretary has hailed a "significant sign" in Brexit talks, saying negotiations are "moving swiftly" as the clock ticks down.

Asked about the prospect of striking a trade deal with Joe Biden - the man now expected to become US President, who has expressed concern about the UK Internal Market Bill - Robert Buckland suggested this would not be a problem because a deal was in sight.

He told Sky News he was "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects, saying negotiators were "now looking at the degree or depth of the relationship rather than fundamental principles".

He added: "I am very pleased to see both sides are negotiating hard. There is still more work to be done, but the fact that both sides are moving very swiftly to carry on detailed negotiations is a significant sign."

08:03 AM

Chancellor set to unveil furlough extension beyond December

The Chancellor and the Bank of England will announce on Thursday a new package of measures to boost the economy as Britain heads into another lockdown.

Rishi Sunak is expected to confirm that furloughed workers will receive 80 per cent of their wages so long as their businesses are mandated to shut, after Boris Johnson told MPs they would not lose out after the second lockdown ends.

Mr Sunak is also likely to announce that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will have access to the furlough scheme should they follow England in imposing new national restrictions.

It comes as senior business leaders on Wednesday night urged the Government to provide firms with certainty heading into the critical Christmas period by extending the furlough scheme into the new year.