UK 30-Year Bond Yield Surges Above 5% for First Time Since 2002

Alice Gledhill and Libby Cherry
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A relief rally in UK government debt faltered Tuesday as investors braced for fresh bond supply and as Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill made the case for tighter monetary policy to contain inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The losses were led by the long-end of the curve, with 30-year yields rising as much as 47 basis points to 5.01%, the highest since 2002. The UK government is preparing to sell more of an outstanding 2053 green gilt as early as Wednesday, and is expected to ramp up bond offerings further to finance government stimulus measures announced last week.

BOE’s Pill said the fiscal plans unveiled by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday require a significant policy response, adding to speculation the bank will have to hike rates aggressively. The BOE could not be indifferent to the repricing in markets, he added.

Money markets amped up wagers on BOE tightening after his comments, betting on four percentage points more hikes by May. That would take the BOE’s key rate to 6.25%, the highest since 2001.

A violent market rout that wiped billions off the value of UK government bonds over the past three days had showed tentative signs of easing earlier in the session. Yet the latest leg of the sell off was so forceful the spread between the five- and 30-year section widened the most since 1997 on a closing basis, a sign investors worry fiscal and monetary policy will remain far too loose.

Forced selling by pension funds may have compounded the moves, according to David Parkinson, sterling rates product manager at RBC Capital Markets. They tend to own long-dated debt to match liabilities that stretch decades into the future.

“The steepening of the long end today and yesterday is down to upcoming supply and pension fund selling triggered by collateral calls,” Parkinson said.

(Updates pricing.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • LyondellBasell shakes up business units, names new leadership

    The changes, effective Oct. 1, are intended to "increase value from existing assets and targeted growth opportunities while accelerating the development of our circular and low carbon solutions to meet increasing market demand," the company said Sept. 27.

  • Exclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source

    Chinese monetary authorities are asking local banks to revive a yuan fixing tool it abandoned two years ago as they seek to steer and defend the rapidly weakening currency, a source said on Tuesday. The source, who is familiar with the yuan rate-setting process, said monetary authorities were prodding banks to include the so-called counter-cyclical factor in their daily fixings for the tightly-managed exchange rate. It's an adjustment that 14 banks make to their yuan quotes that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) uses to set the daily reference rate, effectively introducing a bias to the fixing rate.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Delivered 25% Return Last Year on Global Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund said it delivered a shareholder return of 25% last year as global stocks rallied in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in one of the first insights into the finances of one of the world’s biggest state investors.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapGoldman and BlackRock

  • Remote Work Drove Over 60% of House-Price Surge, Fed Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- The shift to working from home drove more than half of the increase in house and rent prices during the pandemic and will likely drive up costs and inflation going forward as the shift becomes permanent, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. “The transition to remote work because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key driver of the recent surge in housing prices,” economists Augustus Kmetz and John Mondragon, of the San Francisco Fed, and Johannes

  • Belfast magnet recycling plant gets £1.7m government grant

    SerenTech began as a spinout from Queen's University in 2015 and currently has 11 full-time staff.

  • 'Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

    Things are bad. But at least ‘you can eat’ one of these assets.

  • Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday. The fund sits under the Wall Street giant's asset management arm and is known as "West Street Capital Partners VIII." It plans to invest an average of $300 million to take controlling stakes in companies in the financial and business services sectors, as well as healthcare, consumer, technology and climate change transition.

  • Inflation in Europe Could Impact McDonald’s, Citi Says

    Analyst Jon Tower believes Wall Street has yet to factor challenges in Europe into the stock's price, which could lead to a downward revision in estimates over the next 90 days.

  • Bitcoin rises in value as U.S. dollar pauses

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest moves in the markets as bitcoin and cryptocurrencies advance.

  • Stocks Drop as Fedspeak, Data Keep Markets on Edge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to grip global financial markets as US stocks failed at an attempt to rebound from a crushing five-day rout sparked by harsh central bank tightening programs. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Americans Say Air Travel and Hotels Are Back to the Bad Old Days

    (Bloomberg) -- With life returning to normal, the post-pandemic travel boom has created a burst of grumpy customers.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentCrowded airports, jammed parking lots and standin

  • Binance's CZ: Here's how to weather the crypto winter

    Having weathered the last crypto winter, I have learned a few things about how to lead a company through market volatility and uncertainty.

  • New home sales unexpectedly jump in August

    Sales of newly constructed homes came at seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, up 28.8% from July's revised pace of 532,000.

  • Bullard: Recession a risk, but more on a global than U.S. basis

    Rapid U.S. interest rate increases have raised the risk of a recession, but it is likely to be caused by an outside shock rather than from a collapse of a U.S. economy that remains resilient, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Tuesday. "Any time you are trying to...go between buildings on the high wire you're worried about a big gust of wind coming up," Bullard said at an economic forum in London, referring to the path the Fed is trying to walk between controlling U.S. inflation without triggering a serious downturn. But with strong U.S. job growth and strong household balance sheets, "talk about the recession story should be more on a global basis than a U.S. basis," he said, with the possibility of Europe and China pulling the rest of the world into a downturn.

  • Cathie Wood's New Venture Fund Offers Access to Hard-to-Trade Assets for Just $500

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has launched a new fund that will target harder-to-trade assets while limiting how quickly investors can cash out.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Diffe

  • Gold Rebounds as Rally in Dollar Pauses After Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rebounded from its lowest level in more than two years, as the dollar slipped after hitting a fresh record.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe dollar’s rally paused on Tuesday,

  • Oil Prices Climb Off Lows. Hurricane Ian, OPEC Could Reduce Production.

    Oil prices slumped further overnight but a dollar pullback, disruption from Hurricane Ian and OPEC comments helped Brent and WTI prices mount a partial recovery on Tuesday.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.