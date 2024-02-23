UK looks to change role of faculty senate. Employees worry it will take away authority

The University of Kentucky board of trustees reviewed a report Friday that could result in changes to how the university senate — a committee made up of faculty, students and administrators that helps set academic policies for the university — operates.

It’s a move administrators say would make the university more “nimble,” and streamline the decision-making process. But some faculty members say it could ultimately take power away from them.

The university senate has the authority to create broad educational policy and academic standards for UK. By changing the structure of the senate, it could change how policies are set at at the university, and change the amount of input faculty has in the decision-making process, faculty members said.

The announcement came Friday morning during the board’s executive committee meeting, and the proposal will go before the full board in the afternoon. Around 50 faculty and staff members showed up early Friday morning to show their disagreement with the proposed resolution.

The proposal is part of Project Accelerate, which was approved by the board last fall to look at UK’s priorities and focus on five areas, which are creating more:

Educated Kentuckians

Readiness

Partnerships

Employee recruitment and retention

Responsiveness.

Part of Senate Joint Resolution 98, passed last year, instructed the Council on Postsecondary Education to review governance structures and regulations at Kentucky post-secondary educations. As a result, UK began to review its policies.

The university senate proposal falls under “more responsiveness,” and a working group reviewed UK’s “policies, procedures and financing strategies to ensure the institution is aligned with the state’s needs.” In the process of reviewing the university senate, the working group found that UK’s senate operates differently from 26 other institutions reviewed.

UK’s senate, which was first established in 1917, not only has an advisory role, but also holds policy-making power. For example, the senate approves academic programs and sets admissions standards at UK.

Along with the university senate, both the Staff Senate and Student Government Association serve in advisory roles to President Eli Capilouto and the board.

“What is planned to be presented sets the stage for potential recommendations that will have significant implications for the fundamental principles of academic shared governance roles and threatens the integrity and effectiveness of the Senate’s function in ensuring academic standards and quality education for our students at the University,” UK University Senate President DeShana Collett said in an email.

The change was suggested after looking at the governing structures of 26 institutions, including other SEC schools and public universities in Kentucky. UK is the only school where the faculty senate has more than advisory role and has the authority to pass policies, according to a review done by UK and Deloitte Consulting.

The senate’s rules were created internally, and do not have to be approved by the board. UK’s senate rules are 305 pages, while other university’s rules average 35 pages, according to the review.

Chair of the board E. Britt Brockman said the presentation Friday morning “lays out a case for necessary change.”

“Aligning ourselves more closely with other peers — the majority of whom are accredited by the same body we are — should not be seen as a threat,” Brockman said. “It should be welcomed as an opportunity to be better.”

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said this move is meant to “strengthen shared governance,” not take it away. Blanton also emphasized that no matter what decision is made, faculty would still have authority over curriculum.

“Faculty have the essential voice when it comes to curriculum: what gets taught, who teaches it, how they teach it within their expertise, that has to be a faculty decision, and that will always go back to the faculty,” Blanton said.

This move is about making sure governance is balanced between students, faculty, staff and administrators, Blanton said.





UK administrators have “a deep respect and support for shared governance deeply embedded in this campus,” Blanton said. A new process could allow decisions and changes at the university to happen faster, he said.

