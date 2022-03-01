UK man claiming to have kid with Cindy Crawford arrested for stalking after showing up at model’s home

A man who allegedly claimed to have a child with Cindy Crawford was arrested after showing up at her California home on Sunday, according to a report.

Authorities arrested the man for felony stalking after he flew from the United Kingdom to the United Started and started knocking on doors and windows at the supermodel’s home, TMZ reported.

The suspect has not been publicly identified by authorities.

Crawford, 56, reportedly wasn’t home when the man arrived. She hasn’t publicly commented on the situation.

The man was arrested after security officials at Crawford’s home called the police.

Crawford, who began her prolific catwalk career during the 1980s, has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers, and also served as the original host of the supermodel-focused MTV series “House of Style,” which debuted in 1989.

Her two children with husband Rande Garber — 22-year-old Presley Gerber and 20-year-old Kaia Gerber — are both models as well.