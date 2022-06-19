UK manufacturers decry government 'gimmicks', want tax cuts

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a PPE manufacturing facility, in Seaton Delaval
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's main manufacturing lobby, Make UK, told the government to stop "short-term gimmicks" and cut taxes for the sector, as its members reported a significant slowdown in orders and a nose-dive in investment.

Make UK said it expected factory output to grow 2.3% this year - down from a forecast of 3% three months ago - and slow further to 1.7% in 2023, as manufacturers battled surging raw material costs and higher staff pay demands.

The Paris-based OECD forecast this month that Britain will see the weakest growth next year of any major economy other than Russia, as well as persistent inflation.

Higher costs had led to a particularly big retrenchment in British manufacturers' investment plans over the past three months, according to Make UK's members.

Stephen Phipson, Make UK's chief executive, warned of "very stormy waters" ahead and said years of "political chaos and uncertainty" since the 2016 Brexit referendum had also taken their toll on investment.

"As a result, there is an urgent need to move away from the weekly roster of short-term gimmicks and put in place a long-term economic plan," he said.

Britain's government is raising the main rate of corporation tax next year, but has said it will review incentives for business investment before then, as a temporary COVID-era investment incentive is due to expire.

Make UK said it wanted a 12-month reduction in business property taxes, value-added tax waivers, reductions in energy taxes and an extension of the investment 'super-deduction' that will soon expire.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. reviews China tariffs, possible pause on federal gas tax to curb inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing the removal of some tariffs on China and a possible pause on federal gas tax as the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, two top officials said on Sunday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump served "no strategic purpose" and added that Biden was considering removing them as a way to bring down inflation.

  • Could The Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Opthea Limited ( ASX:OPT ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Duterte’s Daughter Takes Oath Early in Show of Independence

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Duterte took her oath as the Philippines’ next vice president on Sunday, almost two weeks ahead of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and breaking with tradition where the two top leaders hold their inaugurations on the day they assume office.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Wor

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL)?

    The big shareholder groups in Netwealth Group Limited ( ASX:NWL ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • Ukrainians have more hunger for life than Russia has missiles Zelenskyy

    Olha Hlushchenko - Sunday, 19 June 2022, 05:48 In a video address recorded on his way back [to Kyiv - ed.] from southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine insisted that "we will not surrender our south to anyone".

  • Macron to lose parliament majority in blow for reform plans: estimates

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday was set to lose his parliamentary majority after major election gains by a newly formed left-wing alliance and the far-right, in a stunning blow to his hopes of major reform in his second term. The run-off election was decisive for Macron's second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old needing a majority to secure promised tax cuts and welfare reform and raise the retirement age. His "Together" coalition was on course to be the biggest party in the next National Assembly, but on 200-260 seats well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority, according to a range of projections by five French polling firms. If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron's April presidential election victory where he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in over two decades. The new left-wing coalition NUPES under 70-year-old hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon was on course to win 149-200 seats. The coalition, formed in May after the left suffered a debacle in April presidential elections, groups Socialists, the hard-left, Communists and greens. The left only had 60 seats in the outgoing parliament, meaning they could triple their representation. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally party was on track for huge gains after having only eight seats in the outgoing parliament. It was due to send 60-102 MPs to the new parliament, according to the projections. - Ministers at risk &nbsp;- Falling short of the majority would force Macron into tricky partnerships with other parties on the right to force through legislation. There could now potentially be weeks of political deadlock as the president seeks to reach out to new parties. The most likely option would be an alliance with -- or poaching MPs from -- the Republicans (LR), the traditional party of the French right who are on track to win 40-80 seats. The nightmare scenario for the president -- the left winning a majority and Melenchon heading the government -- appears to have been excluded. It has been 20 years since France last had a president and prime minister from different parties, when right-winger Jacques Chirac had to work with a Socialist-dominated parliament under premier Lionel Jospin. The ruling party's campaign had been shadowed by growing concern over rising prices while new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne failed to make an impact in sometimes lacklustre campaigning. French television reports said Borne had gone to the Elysee to talk with Macron even before the projections were published. The jobs of ministers standing for election were also on the line under a convention that they should resign if they fail to win seats. In France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe -- where the poll is held a day early -- Justine Benin was defeated by NUPES candidate Christian Baptiste Saturday, a loss that jeopardises her role in the government as Secretary of State for the Sea. On the mainland, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune and Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin are facing tough challenges in their constituencies, with both likely to exit government if defeated. - Bitter exchanges - The contest between Together and NUPES has turned increasingly bitter over the last week, with Macron's allies seeking to paint their main opponents as dangerous far-leftists. Senior MP Christophe Castaner has accused Melenchon of wanting a "Soviet revolution", while Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called him a "French (Hugo) Chavez" after the late Venezuelan autocrat. Macron headed to Ukraine last week, hoping to remind voters of his foreign policy credentials and one of Melenchon's perceived weaknesses -- his anti-NATO and anti-EU views at a time of war in Europe. Macron had before embarking on the trip called on voters to hand his coalition a "solid majority", adding "nothing would be worse than adding French disorder to the world disorder". Melenchon has promised a break from "30 years of neo-liberalism" -- meaning free-market capitalism -- and has pledged minimum wage and public spending hikes, as well as nationalisations. Turnout, seen as crucial to the outcome of the vote, was at 38.11 percent with three hours of voting to go, down on the 39.42 percent recorded in the first round on June 12 at the same stage, although up on the 35.33 percent recorded in 2017, the interior ministry said. Meanwhile, polling firms predicted that abstention rates would be between 53.5 percent and 54 percent, higher than the 52.5 percent recorded in the first round. The first-round vote served to whittle down candidates in most of the country's 577 constituencies to finalists who went head-to-head Sunday. adp-sjw/har

  • 3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    Market crashes are inevitable. If you're prepared for them, they're a lot easier to get through.

  • 27 Genius Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

    Retiring isn't the end of your financial journey. Though you might be done planning for your golden years, you'll still have to understand how to save and spend money in retirement. This isn't always...

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast destroys oil depot, injures 11

    A Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast destroyed an oil depot and injured 11 people, reported Dnipropetrovsk Oblast regional governor Valentin Reznichenko in the evening of June 18 on Telegram messenger

  • College students taking seasonal work drive up Oklahoma employment, but jobs still remain

    Whether it's a temporary summer job or a college grad's first job, data shows Oklahoma's employment is the highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Capital Gains on Inherited Property: What It'll Cost You

    When you inherit property, the IRS applies what is known as a stepped-up basis to that asset. Here's how capital gains are taxed on inherited property.

  • 6 Russian rockets hit Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, two more hit thermal power plant

    Anastasiia Kalatur, Roman Petrenko - Saturday, 18 June 2022, 08:56 Russian forces have conducted a rocket strike on Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and other infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk in Ukraine's Poltava Oblast.

  • Ecuador declares force majeure for oil, state of exception over protests

    QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador's state-owned oil company Petroecuador declared force majeure late on Saturday over the impact of protests against the government's social and economic policies in the Andean country, while President Guillermo Lasso tried to clamp down on unrest. The oil company declared force majeure for its exploration, exploitation, transport and commerce sectors - halting exports - after protesters entered oil fields, affecting output, it said in a statement. The move followed Lasso's decision to declare a state of exception in three provinces late on Friday, in a bid to calm protests called by indigenous groups rejecting of the government's economic policies.

  • In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump expressed concern for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle: 'I hope he's ok'

    Speaking in Memphis, Tennessee, Donald Trump said of the president's bike fall, "We do hope that Biden's okay. That was scary."

  • Rep. Adam Schiff said the January 6 panel will reveal evidence showing Trump was involved in the scheme to appoint fake electors

    Schiff said the evidence shows Trump's involvement in the failed effort to overturn the election with pro-Trump electors in states won by Biden.

  • Far-right sends shockwaves in France after electoral breakthrough

    France's far-right scored a historic success in legislative elections on Sunday increasing its number of lawmakers almost tenfold and cementing the party's rise from fringe status to the mainstream opposition. Since taking the helm of the party in 2011, leader Marine Le Pen has sought to rid the National Front - now called the National Rally (RN) - of the anti-Semitic image it acquired under the nearly 40-year leadership of her father, ex-paratrooper Jean-Marie Le Pen. Securing 42% in April's presidential election, Le Pen had already tapped into the general disenchantment with President Emmanuel Macron and identifying anger across the country over the rising cost of living and the decline of many rural communities.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert called Biden's infrastructure bill 'wasteful' and 'garbage.' Now she wants $33 million in infrastructure funding for a new bridge.

    On Monday, Boebert sent a letter to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg strongly supporting the South Bridge Project in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

  • Texas woman pleads guilty on 26 counts of voter fraud over alleged vote harvesting operation

    A Texas woman pleaded guilty to voter fraud, including counts for illegal voting, unlawful possession of a mail ballot, and running a vote-harvesting operation.

  • It's no surprise Russia is weathering the West's sanctions: Putin has been preparing for them for nearly a decade

    Moscow has been taking steps to bolster defenses against sanctions since 2014, when Russia was hit with trade restrictions over its annexation of Ukraine.