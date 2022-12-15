UK media: Boris Becker released from jail, faces deportation

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, April 29, 2022. British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday Dec. 16, 2022, ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the U.K.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources.

Becker, the three-time Wimbledon champion, ​​had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate. He would normally have been due to serve at least 15 months before being eligible for release.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.

The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

