UK prime minister expected to announce new anti-virus rules

  • A sign reading open for deliveries, outside a restaurant, ahead of the county moving into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, in Windsor, England, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
  • People wait to board trains with destinations including the Midlands, north of England and Scotland at Euston railway station in London, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The British government plans to relax restrictions on socializing and travel for five days before and after Christmas. With infections rising in the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths after the holidays. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • A digital sign shows that London is under coronavirus Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, at Euston railway station in London, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The British government plans to relax restrictions on socializing and travel for five days before and after Christmas. With infections rising in the U.K., which has Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths after the holidays. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Demonstrators during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square, central London, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
  • Police and demonstrators during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square, central London, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Britain

A sign reading open for deliveries, outside a restaurant, ahead of the county moving into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, in Windsor, England, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
SYLVIA HUI

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held emergency talks with his Cabinet on Saturday to discuss strategies to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the government’s scientific advisors said a new variant of the coronavirus was accelerating the spread of infections.

England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said that based on preliminary modeling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in southern England, a government virus advisory group thinks the new strain can spread more quickly.

There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain, which England's public health agency identified through genomic surveillance., is more deadly or that it affects vaccines and treatments, he added.

“We have alerted the World Health Organization and are continuing to analyze the available data to improve our understanding,” Whitty said in a statement.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, told reporters this week that the U.N. health agency had “no evidence this variant behaves differently” and that it was similar to a variant initially reported among mink in Europe. She said scientists would study the virus strain to see if there might be any difference in how it prompts an immune response in people.

Johnson is expected to announce to announce changes to current infection-prevention restrictions when he holds a news conference later Saturday.

London now has the highest case rates in England, and this week moved under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in the country’s three-tier alert system. Most of southern England joined the capital in an expansion of Tier 3 rules Saturday, meaning a total of 38 million people — or 68% of England’s population — are living under the toughest rules.

Under the restrictions, people cannot socialize indoors or in most outdoor places, and restaurants and pubs only can offer takeaway service. Shops remain open, however.

The government has said restrictions on socializing will be eased from Dec.23 to Dec.27 to allow people to travel and celebrate Christmas with family and friends. The temporary holiday rules allow a maximum of three households to meet in a “Christmas bubble,” though Johnson urged residents to keep their celebrations small and short.

The planned relaxation of rules has raised increasing concerns given that infections are already climbing sharply in many places.

The prime minister held an unscheduled meeting on Friday evening to discuss the latest evidence about the mutant strain with officials. He has refused to rule out the prospect of a third national lockdown for England.

Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own devolved governments and independent rules for controlling the virus, have already announced fresh lockdowns once Christmas is over.

U.K. officials reported another 28,507 confirmed cases on Friday, and 489 deaths of people within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. The U.K. has Europe’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, behind Italy.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Latest Stories

  • Trump remains silent on massive Russian cyberattack — and almost everything else except his own election

    President Trump has tweeted or retweeted 96 messages so far this week. Not one mentioned the massive cyberattack that U.S. officials suspect was carried out by Russian hackers.

  • One man is on a mission to identify the masks that offer the best protection from COVID-19. Here's what he found.

    Aaron Collins is helping Americans find high-quality face masks that will protect them and others from COVID-19 without taking supplies away from frontline medical workers. 

  • AOC accuses Republicans of holding people 'hostage' by blocking stimulus payments

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Republicans’ handling of coronavirus stimulus talks in a meeting with her New York City constituents, accusing the GOP Senate majority of “fighting against” efforts to get direct payments issued to Americans due to the pandemic. 

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Pentagon pauses transition meetings, causing concern for Biden's team as it meets 'resistance' in the department

    The Biden transition team is disputing the Pentagon's version of events, saying they were "concerned" by the "abrupt halt" to the meetings.

  • Supreme Court denies Kentucky religious school's challenge to COVID-19 restrictions, for now

    The Supreme Court said Thursday it won't order Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to lift COVID-19 restrictions on in-school classes at Danville Christian Academy or other religious schools, but the justices gave the Christian school the chance to refile its case after the Christmas break. Beshear's order shifted all K-12 schools, public and private, to remote learning until Jan. 4, but schools start their winter break on Friday. "Under all of the circumstances, especially the timing and the impending expiration of the order, we deny the application without prejudice," the unsigned opinion said.Danville Christian Academy, joined by Kentucky's Republican attorney general and several dozen congressional Republicans, argued that while Beshear's order applies to all schools, the judges should compare religious schools not to their public counterparts but to secular businesses like movie theaters and stores that have been allowed to remain open at limited capacity. In that light, they argued, Beshear's order is a violation of their First Amendment religious liberties. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito agreed. "I would not leave in place yet another potentially unconstitutional decree, even for the next few weeks," Gorsuch wrote in a dissent.The Supreme Court has been adjudicating COVID-19 policies affecting religious services, imprisonment, shopping, and election administration since March, USA Today notes, but in recent weeks — since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court — "the court's conservatives freed churches, synagogues, and mosques from strict attendance limits imposed by Democratic governors in New York and, by extension, California, Colorado, and New Jersey."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Pakistan starts legal process for ex-PM Sharif's extradition

    Pakistan’s information minister said Friday that Islamabad has started the legal process to reach an extradition treaty with Britain that would pave the way for the U.K. to hand over former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The development comes after a top Pakistani court earlier this month declared Sharif, who lives in self-imposed exile in London, a fugitive from justice for failing to return home to face additional corruption charges. Information Minister Shibli Faraz told The Associated Press that it's the responsibility of British authorities not to allow “convicted criminals like Sharif” to remain there.

  • Rebuilding trust in the Justice Department starts — but doesn't end — with Biden's choice of attorney general

    Department of Justice veterans say the agency became too political under Attorney General William Barr. Revitalizing the department will depend on President-elect Joe Biden’s willingness to entrust it to an independent attorney general.

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Pelosi, McConnell get COVID-19 vaccine, urge others to do so

    The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell getting the shot on Friday and the top Capitol doctor urging all members of Congress to join them. Both Pelosi and McConnell tweeted photos of themselves receiving the vaccine from the Capitol physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. Monahan informed lawmakers Thursday evening that they are all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines and asked members of the House and Senate to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Pfizer said it had millions of doses of vaccine sitting in a warehouse because the federal government hadn't told it where to send them

    White House officials told the AP that the doses sitting in Pfizer's warehouse were being held to ensure the first recipients get their second doses.

  • How do you know if your store-bought mask really works? Yahoo News Explains

    Protective masks have become a fact of life for millions of Americans in the face of COVID-19 — and with the pandemic spreading at a rapid pace, they’re more important than ever. There are thousands of options available to purchase, including medical-grade N95s reserved for frontline workers, Chinese KN95s and their Korean counterparts KF94s, nonmedical surgical masks, and factory or homemade cloth masks. They often come with claims quantifying how well they filter the air — but they aren’t all the same, and many don’t work as well as advertised. So, how do you know your mask actually works? Aaron Collins, a mechanical engineer specializing in aerosol science, explains.

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s.

  • Senate investigators fault FAA over Boeing jet, safety

    Boeing improperly influenced a test designed to see how quickly pilots could respond to malfunctions on the Boeing 737 Max, and Federal Aviation Administration officials may have obstructed a review of two deadly crashes involving the plane, Senate investigators say. In a report released Friday, the Senate Commerce Committee also said the FAA continues to retaliate against whistleblowers. The FAA's parent agency, the Transportation Department, has also hindered investigators by failing to turn over documents, it said.

  • Supreme Court conservatives block challenge to Trump's removal of undocumented immigrants from census

    The Supreme Court on Friday decided it's too early to challenge President Trump's attempt to discount undocumented immigrants from the census.Over the summer, Trump issued a dubiously legal executive order that would stop undocumented immigrants from counting toward congressional apportionment and federal funding determined by the census. Several states challenged the move in court, but on Friday, the Supreme Court handed Trump at least a temporary victory.The court's conservatives — three of them appointed by Trump — united in a 6-3 decision, saying the states' challenge was "not suitable for adjudication at this time." The majority added that it expressed "no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented," merely that it was too early to make a decision. The court's liberal justices disagreed, saying "governing statutes, decades of historical practice, and uniform interpretations from all three branches of government demonstrate" that undocumented people can't be excluded from the count.The decision means Trump can try to remove undocumented people from the apportionment count, and that the opposition will have to sue again later if they'd like to stop the changes from taking effect. When first hearing the case in court, several conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments for discounting the undocumented.The Trump administration has taken several steps to change the 2020 Census in ways that would likely depress the count of undocumented immigrants and marginalized groups, decreasing funding and congressional seats in left-leaning areas. That included adding a question of citizenship to the survey — a move Trump eventually abandoned.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks